Michigan Is Home To An Underrated Town Bursting With Scenic Beauty And Dutch Charm

Among the underrated midwestern beach towns and creative coastal havens of the Lake Michigan shoreline, a curious Dutch village awaits you in Holland, Michigan. Holland was settled by Dutch immigrants in 1847, and the city retains the historical character of the late 19th century in its charming downtown buildings with the quintessential brick facades of Dutch architecture. Its major annual festival, Tulip Time, begins on the first Saturday of May and includes parades, wooden shoe dancing, and eight days of pageantry and celebration. It dates back to 1929, when the city planted its first crop of seasonal bulbs. Summers bring beach weather at the Holland State Park and nearby sand dunes, while fall festivities and the Dutch-inspired Christmas Kerstmarkt make Holland a great place to visit year-round.

You can get to the southwestern Michigan town from Grand Rapids Airport in about 35 minutes. From Chicago, it takes just under three hours by car or three hours on Amtrak's Pere Marquette line, which leaves daily at 6:30 p.m. from Chicago's Union Station. You'll find most Holland hotels on U.S. 31, on the east side of Holland. To stay downtown, you can visit the Tulyp Hotel at 61 E. 7th Street or the Courtyard by Marriott Holland Downtown on 121 East 8th Street. To stay on the water, travel 10 minutes from downtown Holland to the Lake Ranch Resort at 2226 Ottawa Beach Road, on the west edge of Lake Macatawa. It opens seasonally, starting at Tulip Time in May, until mid-October.