Why Italian Gas Station Food Is An Unexpected Delight For Your Palate

Would you order seafood at a gas station? If you live in the United States, that probably sounds impossible (and even if it was an option, it might seem like asking for a stomach ache). However, in Italy, you might just be in for a delicious meal. The rest stops Americans are familiar with typically offer chips and sodas, and potentially a fast food chain burger, but in Italy, gas stations can be full-blown restaurants serving hot, fresh food, cappuccinos, and wine.

Believe it or not, while these gas stations may not be able to compete with the best places to eat in Rome, they have fresh ingredients and can provide you with a tasty full meal while you're on the road. Not all gas station meals are equally delicious, with the chain Autogrill generally being considered the best, but chances are no matter where you go, you'll have access to at least a far wider range of snacks than you'd expect back at home. Fortunately, gas stations are some of the best places to eat in Italy on a budget, so it's not going to cost too much if you want to try a little of everything. Even if you load your plate up with multiple kinds of pasta, sandwiches, and desserts and finish it off with an espresso, you probably won't blow through your spending money for your trip.

