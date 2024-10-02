The Best Places To Eat While Exploring Rome, According To Bobby Flay

Whether you're just starting your Italian vacation in Rome or are spending your entire trip in this ancient city, you won't want to skip any meals during your stay. However, between dodging tourist traps around major sightseeing hotspots and trying to find the absolute best of the best Italian food, it can be tricky to choose the best places to eat as an outsider. Fortunately, one of America's most popular chefs took to social media to shout out a few of his favorite spots. During a trip to Italy to find new chefs to compete on his TV show "Triple Threat," Bobby Flay posted on his Instagram from two of his favorite places to eat in Rome: the unassuming but delicious sandwich shop La Vita é un Mozzico and Pierluigi, a classic restaurant famous for its seafood.

This is far from Flay's first trip to Rome. In 2021, his show "Bobby and Giada in Italy," took him through Rome and Tuscany to learn more about Italy's fascinating cuisine. From the carbonara at Santo Palato to the gelato at Otaleg, Flay has taught us all about eating in Rome — so when he takes the time to shout out a place to eat there, it's definitely worth checking out.