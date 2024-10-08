The Popular Beach Purchase Tourists Make In Hawaii That Locals Wish They Would Avoid

Packing for a beach vacation in Hawaii can be a pain. To fit everything for a week-long vacation in one carry-on bag, you have to think about more than just a bikini and coverup. You'll at least want to bring towels, flip-flops, and sunscreen. If you're bringing kids with you, there is far more, and you'll likely need beach toys. After trying every packing technique you can think of, you may just plan on purchasing them when you get to the islands. However, locals would prefer that you don't bring beach toys. After all, these trinkets will likely be left in Hawaii, meaning they're going to end up in the garbage, in landfills, or on the beaches.

We're not just talking about a pail and shovel. Very few of us have room to pack things like boogie boards or giant flippers; even some easy-to-pack items like inflatable floaties are often left behind as they may be covered in sand and salt. Similar to how you shouldn't bring your own snorkeling gear while traveling, many of these items can be rented from your hotel instead of purchased.