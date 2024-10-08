The Popular Beach Purchase Tourists Make In Hawaii That Locals Wish They Would Avoid
Packing for a beach vacation in Hawaii can be a pain. To fit everything for a week-long vacation in one carry-on bag, you have to think about more than just a bikini and coverup. You'll at least want to bring towels, flip-flops, and sunscreen. If you're bringing kids with you, there is far more, and you'll likely need beach toys. After trying every packing technique you can think of, you may just plan on purchasing them when you get to the islands. However, locals would prefer that you don't bring beach toys. After all, these trinkets will likely be left in Hawaii, meaning they're going to end up in the garbage, in landfills, or on the beaches.
We're not just talking about a pail and shovel. Very few of us have room to pack things like boogie boards or giant flippers; even some easy-to-pack items like inflatable floaties are often left behind as they may be covered in sand and salt. Similar to how you shouldn't bring your own snorkeling gear while traveling, many of these items can be rented from your hotel instead of purchased.
Why you shouldn't buy beach toys in Hawaii
Plastic waste is a problem in Hawaii. Billy Middleton, an ocean technology engineer and conservation photographer who lives in Hawaii, told SFGate in 2023, "Remember that you're visiting an island; whatever you 'throw away' here doesn't have anywhere else to go." Of course, stores are going to sell these items, but that doesn't mean buying new toys for every beach vacation is the only choice. If you have floaties, there is no reason you can't rinse them at the hotel and deflate them. Recycle one of your plastic grocery bags and slip the deflated floaty inside if you're worried about sand in your luggage. For the ultimate hack, pack baby powder in your beach bag to remove sand easily. Bring a pail and shovel that your kids already own — you can use it to store socks on the way there and dirty laundry on the way back.
You could also rent items from your hotel or a local beach shop. For instance, Snorkel Bob's has snorkel items, wetsuits, and boogie boards available for rent on Kauai, Maui, Oahu, and Kona. On Oahu, you'll find Aloha Keiki Rentals, which has a bag full of beach toys for rent for a mere $5. Maui on the Fly also has a bag of beach toys for $3 a day or $17 for the week. All it takes to help the environment and ensure your kids have fun at the same time is a little looking around when you get to Hawaii.