Explore Italy's 'City Of Wine' Instead Of Tuscany For Hilly Views, Villas, And Fewer Crowds

For a taste of Tuscany close to Rome, venture to Frascati, a charming hilltop city famed for its white wine and historic villas. Approximately 15 miles southeast of the Eternal City, Frascati, which boasts a rich history dating back to Ancient Rome, has long served as a weekend escape for aristocratic Romans. The city's lush environs are dotted with grand villas surrounded by elaborate gardens that were built during the Renaissance era.

Advertisement

Frascati is one of Italy's top wine regions, known for its dry white wine, which is also called Frascati. While there is evidence that vineyards had grown in the area even earlier, Frascati became a wine-producing region in the 16th century. For centuries, the popular white wine has been referred to as "the golden wine."

Although Rome is the best place to kick off a vacation in Italy, when you are ready for a day trip, Frascati is easily accessed by a 30-minute train ride or an 80-minute car ride. Come taste the city's iconic wine on a vineyard tour and explore its architectural marvels, while savoring stunning views of the Lazio region.