Explore Italy's 'City Of Wine' Instead Of Tuscany For Hilly Views, Villas, And Fewer Crowds
For a taste of Tuscany close to Rome, venture to Frascati, a charming hilltop city famed for its white wine and historic villas. Approximately 15 miles southeast of the Eternal City, Frascati, which boasts a rich history dating back to Ancient Rome, has long served as a weekend escape for aristocratic Romans. The city's lush environs are dotted with grand villas surrounded by elaborate gardens that were built during the Renaissance era.
Frascati is one of Italy's top wine regions, known for its dry white wine, which is also called Frascati. While there is evidence that vineyards had grown in the area even earlier, Frascati became a wine-producing region in the 16th century. For centuries, the popular white wine has been referred to as "the golden wine."
Although Rome is the best place to kick off a vacation in Italy, when you are ready for a day trip, Frascati is easily accessed by a 30-minute train ride or an 80-minute car ride. Come taste the city's iconic wine on a vineyard tour and explore its architectural marvels, while savoring stunning views of the Lazio region.
Food and wine in Frascati
While Frascati wine can be tasted throughout the city (and in Rome), don't miss the opportunity to visit a vineyard in Frascati to see how the grapes are cultivated and the wines are produced. At top-rated, family-owned Minardi Frascati Winery, you can tour the original farmhouse, taste the famous Frascati wine, enjoy a chef's lunch, and even take pizza and pasta-making classes. The Minardi vineyards produce the Frascati white wine, as well as Cannellino di Frascati, a sweet dessert wine, and olive oil. "Everything about the pasta-making and wine-tasting experience was fabulous — our host Nico and the other staff, the food, the wine, the class, the beautiful location, and the sing-along after lunch," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. The vineyard and tasting tours run on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays starting at 10:30 a.m.
For a lovely lunch or dinner in the heart of Frascati, try Hostaria Santa Maria, an authentic Roman trattoria. With a blackboard detailing the day's menu, the cozy and convivial restaurant is beloved by visitors and locals alike for its excellent Italian cuisine, such as pasta alla funghi, veal stew, and homemade tiramisu, accompanied by a glass of Frascati.
Art and culture in Frascati
Frascati's opulent villas were built in the 16th century as hillside summer retreats to flee Rome's stifling summers. During World War II, Frascati was bombed and many of the villas were damaged. Today, though some have been restored, many are not open to the public. However, the most famous Frascati villa, Villa Aldobrandini, is worth a visit to see its imposing facade and dramatic tiered gardens. The interiors of the residence, which is still owned by the Aldobrandini family, cannot be accessed, but the surrounding gardens, including an impressive Water Theater, is open to the public.
Italy has incredible options for those wanting to stay overnight in an Italian villa. In Frascati, Park Hotel Villa Grazioli, built in 1580, is an elegant boutique hotel of 60 rooms. With stunning wall frescos, lavish art and décor, and sprawling grounds with a swimming pool, the hotel transports guests to Renaissance grandeur.
In the center of Frascati stands Frascati Cathedral, dedicated to Saint Peter. The cathedral's grand Baroque facade was completed in 1700 and is flanked by two bell towers. The Jesuit Church, a short walk from the cathedral, boasts an ornate interior with painted domed ceilings and high altar.
After you've had your fill of Frascati, you can navigate north to Tuscany, the absolute best destination in Italy for wine lovers.