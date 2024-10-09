Halloween Is An Eventful Glam Affair At The Hollywood Hotel Allegedly Haunted By Marilyn Monroe
Whether you believe in ghosts or not, there's no denying that Hollywood is haunted with history. Draped in glamor and lore, the famed Tinseltown has birthed and buried legendary movie stars like Clark Gable and, of course, Marilyn Monroe. If you are both a paranormal believer and a lover of Old Hollywood, there's no better time to dig into the city's ghostly past than on the night when the veil between worlds is the thinnest: Halloween.
Though landmarks linking Los Angeles to its Golden Age are steadily disappearing, historic buildings like the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel still remain. Towering watchfully over Hollywood Boulevard, the iconic hotel holds memories, and perhaps even a few famous spirits, within its storied walls. Coming to life during the spooky season, the Hollywood Roosevelt hosts an array of events that embrace the macabre, including horror-themed movie nights by their legendary Tropicana Pool, and a haunting party on Halloween night.
So, if you're seeking a spooky destination for your next Halloween vacation, the party at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel never dies.
Linger with spirits by the Tropicana Pool
Built in 1926, the same year that the future star Marilyn Monroe was born, the opulent Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel quickly rose to iconic heights by hosting the inaugural Academy Awards ceremony in 1929. Over the years, its ledger has been filled with an impressive list of famous guests, including Clark Gable, Carole Lombard, and Monroe. Though there are some sources that dispute it, it's primarily publicized that Monroe lived at the hotel for two years in a poolside cabana early in her modeling career. The hotel has since dubbed the luxurious room the Marilyn Suite, adorning it with photographs and furnishings to commemorate the dearly departed legend. If you want to live it up like a movie star, you can check into the suite and Monroe might even join you. There have been numerous reported sightings of the blonde bombshell's spirit around the hotel, namely in the reflection of an antique mirror that was moved from her room into the lobby.
Even if Monroe never checked into the Roosevelt in life or death, she definitely posed by its sparkling Tropicana Pool. If you want to soak up the spooky energy, you can attend a Tropicana Movie Night. During the month of October, the hotel screens poolside horror flicks under the stars, ranging from Hitchcock classics to Halloween favorites like "The Shining." Tickets for the movies start at $12, with a full bar and food menu available for purchase.
Dance the night away with ghostly guests at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel
Apart from Marilyn Monroe, there are other guests that are said to be permanently checked into the hotel. Monroe's former costar, Montgomery Clift, is believed to haunt the hotel's ninth floor. During the filming of "From Here to Eternity," Clift occupied Room 928. After his death, guests reported hearing the ghostly strains of the movie star playing his bugle late into the night and seeing his apparition wander the halls. Errol Flynn is another Old Hollywood actor said to roam the hotel. His spirit has supposedly been spotted dressed to the nines, lingering by the piano near the Blossom Ballroom.
If you want a chance to dance the night away with the ghosts of The Hollywood Roosevelt, the hotel hosts a Halloween party on Halloween night. A general admission ticket will cost you $100, while a VIP ticket with access to the secret Library Bar goes for $225. In addition to Monroe, the event boasts the opportunity to party with Clark Gable. While there are no reported sightings of Gable's ghost, the legendary leading man and his wife, actress Carole Lombard, once occupied the penthouse suite on the hotel's top floor. Even if you don't rub shoulders with the afterlife, the hallowed halls of the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel are the perfect place to immerse yourself in the Halloween spirit.