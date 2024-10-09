Halloween Is An Eventful Glam Affair At The Hollywood Hotel Allegedly Haunted By Marilyn Monroe

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, there's no denying that Hollywood is haunted with history. Draped in glamor and lore, the famed Tinseltown has birthed and buried legendary movie stars like Clark Gable and, of course, Marilyn Monroe. If you are both a paranormal believer and a lover of Old Hollywood, there's no better time to dig into the city's ghostly past than on the night when the veil between worlds is the thinnest: Halloween.

Though landmarks linking Los Angeles to its Golden Age are steadily disappearing, historic buildings like the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel still remain. Towering watchfully over Hollywood Boulevard, the iconic hotel holds memories, and perhaps even a few famous spirits, within its storied walls. Coming to life during the spooky season, the Hollywood Roosevelt hosts an array of events that embrace the macabre, including horror-themed movie nights by their legendary Tropicana Pool, and a haunting party on Halloween night.

So, if you're seeking a spooky destination for your next Halloween vacation, the party at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel never dies.