Get Immersed In The Halloween Spirit At This Unique Family-Friendly Pumpkin Event Out West
Spooky season is officially here, and for those eager to fully embrace the Halloween spirit, the Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns event is a must-see. This enchanting event, which takes place in both Denver, Colorado, and Los Angeles, California, is perfect for families and Halloween lovers alike. Between sipping pumpkin spice lattes and carving jack-o'-lanterns, there's no denying that pumpkins have become the ultimate symbol of the season. Let's explore what makes this event a magical way to celebrate all things pumpkin and Halloween.
Halloween often feels like it flies by too quickly, but the Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns helps extend the festive spirit all month long. Running on select nights through November 2, this spooktacular event is open to all ages, making it a perfect outing for families looking to keep the holiday excitement going but can't make it to a full-on Halloweentown experience. Similar to Christmas light displays, this event offers an immersive experience filled with enchanting visuals, from grand pumpkin displays to twinkling lights. With its captivating ambiance and abundance of pumpkins, it's a picture-perfect way to celebrate the season.
Experience the magic
The Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns lives up to its name with its mesmerizing trails of hand-carved pumpkins that light up the night. Along the illuminated path, visitors will encounter an array of creative displays, including a nautical seascape, a pirate ship, dinosaurs, and even dragons. One of the standout attractions is the large, glowing pumpkin sculptures, which add an extra layer of magic to the event. This year, they've introduced new features, such as a massive bounce pad and slides for guests of all ages, as well as a s'mores station where families can roast marshmallows and make their own sweet treats.
With so many beautiful displays to see, there are plenty of photo opportunities for families to capture the essence of the Halloween season. The event also offers a variety of food, snacks, and beverages available for purchase, ensuring that visitors can enjoy some tasty treats while exploring their magical surroundings. Live entertainment also adds to the festive atmosphere, making the experience even more engaging. Group rates are available for parties of 20 or more, and regular tickets are priced at $24.99 per person, making it an affordable outing with plenty of fun for everyone.
Whether you're looking for a whimsical night out or simply want to enjoy the magic of Halloween with your family, the Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns offers something for everyone. From breathtaking pumpkin displays to fun-filled activities and live entertainment, this event is a delightful way to keep the Halloween spirit alive all season long.
