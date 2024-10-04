Get Immersed In The Halloween Spirit At This Unique Family-Friendly Pumpkin Event Out West

The Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns lives up to its name with its mesmerizing trails of hand-carved pumpkins that light up the night. Along the illuminated path, visitors will encounter an array of creative displays, including a nautical seascape, a pirate ship, dinosaurs, and even dragons. One of the standout attractions is the large, glowing pumpkin sculptures, which add an extra layer of magic to the event. This year, they've introduced new features, such as a massive bounce pad and slides for guests of all ages, as well as a s'mores station where families can roast marshmallows and make their own sweet treats.

Advertisement

With so many beautiful displays to see, there are plenty of photo opportunities for families to capture the essence of the Halloween season. The event also offers a variety of food, snacks, and beverages available for purchase, ensuring that visitors can enjoy some tasty treats while exploring their magical surroundings. Live entertainment also adds to the festive atmosphere, making the experience even more engaging. Group rates are available for parties of 20 or more, and regular tickets are priced at $24.99 per person, making it an affordable outing with plenty of fun for everyone.

Whether you're looking for a whimsical night out or simply want to enjoy the magic of Halloween with your family, the Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns offers something for everyone. From breathtaking pumpkin displays to fun-filled activities and live entertainment, this event is a delightful way to keep the Halloween spirit alive all season long.

Advertisement

Interested in learning about more spooky destinations? Check out our articles on the self-designated Halloween Capital of the World and the top theme parks that go big with the Halloween festivities.