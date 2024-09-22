Avoid Stonehenge Crowds At This Scottish Island With Some Of The World's Best Standing Stones

There are few world heritage sites more instantly recognizable than Stonehenge, the iconic stone circle that stands in the windy expanse of Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire, England. Unchanged for thousands of years, experts believe the monument must have been used for prehistoric rituals and astronomy, though debate still rages on exactly how such ancient people managed to build it — and why. Unsurprisingly, Stonehenge is now a major tourist destination, with visitors traveling to England from around the world to seek out the one-in-a-lifetime landmark for themselves. But how does it compare to other ancient monuments, such as Calanais, a mysterious stone circle found on the Isle of Lewis in Scotland's Outer Hebrides?

Some travelers have expressed their frustration with the commercialism of Stonehenge, which is often crowded, making it difficult to sense the mystery among the throngs of tourists who descend upon the ticketed site daily. And while Stonehenge is perhaps the world's best known example of the ancient monuments to be found in Britain, there are in fact countless more, the roots of which go back even farther into the past. Calanais is perhaps one of the finest specimens, with its beautiful, remote location making it a perfect stop for visitors to the U.K. looking to uncover the magic of the island nation's magical ancient history.