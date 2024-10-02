The Best Whisky Destinations In Scotland, According To Reviews

'Whisky' (without the 'e') is from the Scottish Gaelic language, and 'whiskey' is from Irish Gaelic. It was the Irish who wanted to differentiate their product from the inferior Scottish drink in the late 1800s, which may have prompted the Scots to get their act together. It's their tipple that is now the most respected worldwide, which is no disrespect to Irish whiskey; there are some fine bottles to be sampled from the Emerald Isle. It's just that Scotch is that good. The drink has grown into one of the U.K.'s top-selling exports, and it supports tens of thousands of jobs across Scotland and England.

There are five Scotch whisky regions in Scotland, and they range in size. From the tiny island of Islay to the vast expanse of the Highlands, there is a medley of whiskies to sample. However, with just five regions, you would think that writing an article about destinations would be pretty straightforward. Yet, as with most things in life, it's not as easy as that. To start, the area that Highland Malt falls under actually covers several regions, and not just the Highlands. Then there is the Highland region itself, which covers a lot of ground and tastes. To make matters more complicated, Speyside has the highest concentration of distilleries condensed into a relatively small area. Then there's Campbeltown, which only has three yet is classified as a standalone region.

With so much information to process and a growing trend of whisky tourism in the country, it makes sense to plan your 'water of life' vacation accordingly. So, with much deliberation, we've pieced together specific areas within Scotland where you can sample whisky galore while following a logical itinerary.