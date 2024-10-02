The Best Whisky Destinations In Scotland, According To Reviews
'Whisky' (without the 'e') is from the Scottish Gaelic language, and 'whiskey' is from Irish Gaelic. It was the Irish who wanted to differentiate their product from the inferior Scottish drink in the late 1800s, which may have prompted the Scots to get their act together. It's their tipple that is now the most respected worldwide, which is no disrespect to Irish whiskey; there are some fine bottles to be sampled from the Emerald Isle. It's just that Scotch is that good. The drink has grown into one of the U.K.'s top-selling exports, and it supports tens of thousands of jobs across Scotland and England.
There are five Scotch whisky regions in Scotland, and they range in size. From the tiny island of Islay to the vast expanse of the Highlands, there is a medley of whiskies to sample. However, with just five regions, you would think that writing an article about destinations would be pretty straightforward. Yet, as with most things in life, it's not as easy as that. To start, the area that Highland Malt falls under actually covers several regions, and not just the Highlands. Then there is the Highland region itself, which covers a lot of ground and tastes. To make matters more complicated, Speyside has the highest concentration of distilleries condensed into a relatively small area. Then there's Campbeltown, which only has three yet is classified as a standalone region.
With so much information to process and a growing trend of whisky tourism in the country, it makes sense to plan your 'water of life' vacation accordingly. So, with much deliberation, we've pieced together specific areas within Scotland where you can sample whisky galore while following a logical itinerary.
Edinburgh
Most international visitors to Scotland will likely arrive in Edinburgh or Glasgow. So, it makes sense to start in either. These two cities are just about 50 miles apart and yet they are distinctly different from one another. However, either makes a wonderful introduction to the soft, smooth flavors of the Lowland Distilleries. Starting in Edinburgh, you can take a tour of the highly-rated Holyrood Distillery. It's a relatively new operation and offers fun and interesting tours where you can sample the amber nectar as well as gins (it also diversified into gin production). Just outside the city, in Pencaitland, you'll find the hugely popular Glenkinchie Distillery, where you can enjoy a variety of tours.
There is also a plethora of whisky bars in the city, including the Amber Restaurant & Whisky Bar. It's situated in the vicinity of Edinburgh Castle and is part of the Scotch Whisky Experience. This popular attraction is at the top of the iconic Royal Mile, one of the best sightseeing walks in Europe. On offer are interactive exhibits, simulated distillery tours, and tasting sessions to educate visitors about the history, production, and appreciation of Scotland's national tipple. You can also match various samples of firewater with traditional Scottish food under the watchful eye of experts. Other choice bars in the city include the Black Cat on Rose Street known for its live music and choice of 130 malts and blends. For a more extensive selection, try the Whiski Bar & Restaurant on Edinburgh High Street for a traditional Scottish pub experience and over 300 mostly malt whiskies to try.
Glasgow and the Lowlands
Heading west to Glasgow, you'll discover a much more grounded city where it's not so easy to fall into tourist traps. The locals are friendly, and everyone enjoys a 'wee dram' — perhaps even too much. It's quite possible that it's the most underrated destination in Scotland. You'll find the Auchentoshan Distillery just outside Glasgow in the town of Clydebank. Here, you'll discover the only triple-distilled single malt in the country. It's also the oldest in the area, having been in operation since 1823.
Back in the city, you'll find many excellent whisky bars, including Curler's Rest on Byers Road in the West End. Other excellent venues include the self-proclaimed world-famous Bon Accord pub. This place has over 500 whiskies to choose from, including what the bar describes as "the pinnacle" of their collection, a 70-year-old Glenlivet and a 72-year-old Macallan. Additionally, The Pot Still on Hope Street is a whisky bar where you can arrange private tastings. Lastly, If you're going to be in the area around the same time as the Glasgow Whisky Festival, get your tickets way in advance, as they sell out very quickly. For those who want to sample more Lowland Distilleries, you'll need to head further south to Bladnoch Distillery, near Wigtown, or Annandale Distillery, just outside the town of Annan.
Campbeltown & Arran
From Glasgow, it makes sense to travel onward to Campbeltown next. However, a worthwhile stop on the way is the Isle of Arran. Here, you can sample Highland Malt whiskies and enjoy an excellent tour at the Lochranza Distillery in the north and the Lagg Distillery in the south of this small island.
Onward to Campbeltown, which is an entire whisky region of its own despite having just three distilleries. At one point, there were as many as 30, with some pointing to prohibition and the Great Depression in the United States as a contributing factor to them closing up shop. Whatever the reasons, with fewer distilleries in this tiny town, quality over quantity is now the norm. Within a day or two, you can sample all three. The Glen Scotia, Gengyle, and Springbank distilleries all offer historically rooted tours and tastings.
There is a bit of mystery surrounding the taste of Campbeltown Whisky. It's often called 'funk,' in reference to its somewhat oily nature, with notes frequently said to resemble mechanical oils or creosote. Perhaps it is best to leave the complexities of flavor to the experts, but if you spend a couple of days in the 'Wee Toon' (small town), as it's endearingly known, you can enjoy a superb whisky experience. And, when your feet tell you it's time to rest, you can relax at the Ardshiel Hotel and choose samples from over 700 malts. It may be the perfect place for whisky lovers to stay on a visit to the town.
Islay & Jura
Islay deserves to be considered a whisky destination in its own right. Not only does the heavily peated spirit here have a unique smokey and somewhat medicinal taste, but Islay stands alone as one of five Scotch whisky regions. The island is home to Laphroaig, the world's best-selling peated whisky; Bowmore, one of the oldest licensed distilleries in Scotland; Ardberg, with its cult following of aficionados; Bunnahabhain (boo-na-ha-vin), where you can sample high-quality unpeated whisky; and the famous Lagavulin in the south of the island. Let's see how many world-famous distilleries you can sample during your trip. Naturally, the island is also home to a variety of whisky bars, including the Islay Whisky Bar in the Ballygrant Inn and the Bowmore Hotel Bar, which stocks over 700 malts.
If you have the time, a quick ferry ride to Jura, where you can find the Isle of Jura Distillery, is a worthwhile trip. The whisky here falls under the Highland Malt category, and it is the island's only distillery. Tours are well received, with one Google reviewer saying, "A very informative tour of the distillery and introduction to the basics of making the lovely Jura whiskies was followed by a tasting of five whiskies, including two cask samples." The island itself is known for its mountainous scenery and roaming deer that outnumber the locals.
The Western Isles
It's natural to tour the Western Isles next. Beginning in the south on the picturesque Isle of Mull, you'll work your way northward to Skye and Lewis & Harris for some unforgettable whisky experiences. The Tobermory Distillery is the only one on Mull and is over 225 years old. Following a visit here, you can take a short trip back to the mainland to visit the isolated distilleries at Oban and Ben Nevis on your way northward. The former is located in the popular coastal town of Oban and is one of the country's oldest, while you can find the latter at Fort William. The Ben Nevis Distillery sits at the foot of the U.K.'s highest mountain, unsurprisingly called Ben Nevis.
Heading back to the islands, you may hear that the Isle of Skye is one of the world's most haunted islands. If you can brave it, then it's also the home of the famous Talisker Distillery. But before then, you can pay a visit to Torabhaig (Tor-ah-vague) Distillery in the south of the island for some peated single malt tastings. This place is proud of its Skye heritage and aims to distinguish itself from Talisker. Yet it's that distillery most whisky fans to the island look to tour. Talisker has been distilling its peated, smokey flavor since 1830.
Once you have sampled the delectable golden amber on the island, you can enjoy some of Scotland's most rugged and stunning scenery before venturing northwest to the single island of Lewis and Harris. Here, you'll find the famous Isle of Harris Distillery. There is plenty more to do here, but make sure to avoid the worst of the weather. It's one of our top picks of islands to travel to in August.
The Highlands & Orkney
Heading up the west coast and along the north, you can enjoy spectacular beaches and mesmerizing mountain landscapes. Everything starts getting bigger once in the Highlands. Even though the collection of distilleries here is somewhat small, it would be remiss to neglect the stunning scenery. You can sample Wolfburn Distillery in Thurso and 8 Doors Distillery in John O'Groats, commonly yet incorrectly thought of as the U.K.'s most northerly mainland point.
A short ferry ride across to the rugged and windswept island of Orkney awaits those who wish to take tours at the Highland Park and Scapa distilleries before heading back to the mainland and going south, taking in Pultney Distillery in Wick and Brora Distillery. Before arriving in the Highland capital of Inverness, a stop in Tain to discover the world-famous Glenmorangie Distillery is a must. Dalmore Distillery, just outside of Alness, a little further south, is another must-visit. And, just before you arrive in Inverness, you can sample whiskies at the Glen Ord Distillery, just outside of Muir of Ord.
By now, you might have had a few too many hangovers, and it could be time to relax. Inverness is the ideal location for monster hunting at Loch Ness. You could even travel around the entire loch (it's enormous) and take in the stunning canals at Fort Augustus on the south side. If you haven't yet had your fill of whisky, you'll find the Uile-bheist (you-la-vesht) Distillery in Inverness and the Tomatin Distillery just a short day trip away. The Malt Room is a serious whisky bar that offers a choice of 350 malts, while Johnny Foxes and Hootanany bars offer a Highland welcome and traditional music.
Northwest Speyside
After resting up in Inverness, you might now be ready to tackle Speyside. This small area in the north-east of Scotland has such a high concentration of whisky distilleries and bars that we have split it into three sections. For the northwestern region of Speyside, catch the bus or train from Inverness to Elgin and base yourself there (you can stop off for a visit at the Royal Brackla Distillery just outside Nairn on the way). There are several distilleries in and around Elgin and the nearby town of Forres, including Benromach Distillery, which has a TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award, and the Glen Moray Distillery, which produces a range of Speyside single malts.
In the town of Elgin, you'll find interesting tourist attractions like the medieval ruins of Elgin Cathedral. But, for whisky enthusiasts, there's the excellent Gordon & MacPhail Whisky Shop. This is a famed retailer that does tastings in-store with knowledgeable staff and hosts a vast selection (over 1,000!) of single malts that cover all budgets. Just outside of Elgin, you'll find the Benriach and Miltonduff distilleries for more excellent tours and tastings.
Southwest Speyside
Head south and base yourself in the small town of Rothes to enjoy the heart of Speyside's distilleries. Take part in a tour of the Speyburn Distillery outside of town and the famous Glenrothes and Glen Grant distilleries in town. Head southwards to find a spate of renowned distilleries around the small towns of Craigellachie and Charlestown. Among the unmissable tours here is the Macallan Distillery just outside Craigellachie. You'll need to book ahead for this popular attraction, not just for a tour but also to experience the onsite restaurant, bar, and boutique. The Aberlour Distillery on the outskirts of Charlestown is the place to discover rich, sherried whiskies with notes of fruit and spice. While you're in the area, you can also experience the Speyside Cooperage Visitor Center, the only working cooperage in the U.K. Here, visitors can experience the art of coopering (barrel making) first-hand.
Further south is the Glenlivet Distillery. Known for its smooth, fruity character, this whisky is one of the world's best-selling single malts. One Google reviewer said the distillery tour showcased a "wealth of knowledge about the history of the area and the Glenlivet legacy." However, your southwest tour doesn't end there. It's here that you will also find the Glenfarclas Distillery for sherry-matured whiskies and the Cardhu Distillery at Knockando, which provides key components for Johnnie Walker blends.
East Speyside
Go south from Rothes, and you'll find Dufftown in Southeast Speyside. With a population of under 2,000, you might be surprised to learn that there are six distilleries here. Among them is the world's number one supplier of single malts, the Glenfiddich Distillery. A tour here is a must-do for any connoisseur looking to learn how the spirit's depth and flavor are achieved, as well as sample it, of course. You'll also find the famous Balvenie Distillery here, while you can try "The Beast of Dufftown" at the Mortlach Distillery, so named for its rich, meaty character.
In fact, Dufftown is known as the 'Malt Whisky Capital of the World.' You can learn all about it at the Dufftown Whisky Museum, then take the train to Keith for the next step of your Speyside tour. This line is known as 'The Whisky Line' and was used to transport barley, coal, and other raw materials as well as to ship out the finished bottles.
Once disembarking in the historic town of Keith, you can seek out the famed Strathisla Distillery. This location is the oldest operating whisky works in the Highlands and the home of Chivas Regal. Nearby, you'll find the Glen Keith Distillery, while a quick jaunt eastward to the small settlement of Knock is where you'll discover the Knockdhu Distillery for an intimate tour and tasting (call ahead). It's now time to leave Speyside, but before you go, make sure you haven't missed out on the Spirit of Speyside whisky festival that takes place annually in the spring at various locations in the region. This is an event that will be the cherry on top for any liquid gold lovers touring here.
Aberdeenshire and Perth & Kinross
These areas feature distilleries, old and new, that fall under the Highland Malt category. However, neither of them are in the Highlands. The scenery is more lush and green down here than the rugged, barren landscapes of the Highlands. You may head to the coastal city of Aberdeen to rest up first and recover from the many oversamplings you might have subjected yourself to. However, as you travel southeast from Keith to the city, stop at the Glendronach Distillery in Forgue and the Glen Garioch Distillery in the village of Oldmeldrum. The latter is one of the oldest in Scotland, dating back to 1797.
Afterward, you can venture back inland to the Royal Lachnagar Distillery and experience Balmoral Castle, a royal residence, and the Cairngorms National Park. Continue southwest to Pitlochry and appreciate the lush setting of this beautiful place. Just outside of town, you'll find the Blair Atholl and Edradour distilleries. The former dates back to 1798 and is a key component in Bell's and Johnnie Walker blended whiskies. The latter is Scotland's smallest traditional distillery, with the picturesque setting ensuring its popularity. Just a little further is Aberfeldy, a distillery that produces a whisky known as the "golden dram" due to sourcing its water from a creek that flows over rocks and soil containing traces of gold.
Head south to Crieff to take a tour of Glenturret, Scotland's oldest working distillery. While this claim is disputed, it is the main single malt used in Famous Grouse. This whisky is one of the best-selling in the country, thanks largely to its affordable pricing. Following Glenturret Distillery, it's now time to get to Perth to take an easy bus or train to Edinburgh or Glasgow and catch your flight home.
Methodology
For this article, we have drawn on our own geographical knowledge of Scotland to map out a logical route to take in the whisky sights of the country. We have highlighted the traditionally famous distilleries with the best-selling whiskies and cross-referenced reviews on sites like TripAdvisor and Google. The distilleries we mentioned all have high review scores on these two sites, with at least 100 reviews at a minimum. For attractions that are not distilleries, we mentioned popular ones that will appeal to Scotch whisky enthusiasts as well as a few for general sightseeing and cultural experiences.