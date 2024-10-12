America's Only Mountaintop Amusement Park Is A Thrilling And Unbelievably Scenic Colorado Gem

The sky is the limit at Glenwood Caverns amusement park ... well, sort of. It is the one place in the U.S. where you can see a mountainous skyline while hanging upside down! Rollercoasters, caves, and concession stands are situated at the summit of Iron Mountain in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. The property is America's only theme park located 7,100 feet above sea level, according to its website, and you need to take a gondola ride to reach its peak. The cable cars have unmatched panoramic mountain views, especially during golden hour as the sun sets. It is extra special during the wintertime when you'll feel like you entered a winter wonderland surrounded by snowcapped summits. The ride up and down, alone, might just be enough to satisfy your hunger for excitement.

Though it's not the largest theme park in the Midwest, Glenwood Caverns still breaks its own share of records. The Cliffhanger Roller Coaster is America's highest elevated, full-sized coaster, while the Defiance Rollercoaster has a 110-foot, 102.3-degree plunge that surpasses any others in the Western U.S. Other rides include the Zip Line Ride or Giant Canyon Swing , which turns you into a "human pendulum" for a stomach-dropping adventure. If you're afraid to, quite literally, hang off cliffs, there's a unique free-fall ride located inside the cavern. Crystal Tower will give you the gut-wrenching feeling of dropping 110 feet into a dark cave, but, as seen on YouTube, you'll end up in a mystical crystal grotto. And, if you're not big on electrifying adventures, there are options for everyone at the park.

