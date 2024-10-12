America's Only Mountaintop Amusement Park Is A Thrilling And Unbelievably Scenic Colorado Gem
The sky is the limit at Glenwood Caverns amusement park ... well, sort of. It is the one place in the U.S. where you can see a mountainous skyline while hanging upside down! Rollercoasters, caves, and concession stands are situated at the summit of Iron Mountain in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. The property is America's only theme park located 7,100 feet above sea level, according to its website, and you need to take a gondola ride to reach its peak. The cable cars have unmatched panoramic mountain views, especially during golden hour as the sun sets. It is extra special during the wintertime when you'll feel like you entered a winter wonderland surrounded by snowcapped summits. The ride up and down, alone, might just be enough to satisfy your hunger for excitement.
Though it's not the largest theme park in the Midwest, Glenwood Caverns still breaks its own share of records. The Cliffhanger Roller Coaster is America's highest elevated, full-sized coaster, while the Defiance Rollercoaster has a 110-foot, 102.3-degree plunge that surpasses any others in the Western U.S. Other rides include the Zip Line Ride or Giant Canyon Swing , which turns you into a "human pendulum" for a stomach-dropping adventure. If you're afraid to, quite literally, hang off cliffs, there's a unique free-fall ride located inside the cavern. Crystal Tower will give you the gut-wrenching feeling of dropping 110 feet into a dark cave, but, as seen on YouTube, you'll end up in a mystical crystal grotto. And, if you're not big on electrifying adventures, there are options for everyone at the park.
An experience for all ages
Disney World is many people's go-to spot for family-friendly amusement parks, but Redditors say that Disney World isn't the end-all-be-all of theme parks. Internet reviewers should add Glenwood Caverns to their list. While Glenwood Caverns appeases the daredevil who wants to do loops atop the mountain peak and swing above areas where they can barely see the ground, the owners realize, that's not for everyone. The park also has its share of toned-down rollercoasters, like the Wild West Express. The coaster moves at slower speeds and doesn't have face-forward drops. Thrill-seekers, meanwhile, can look to the exhilarating Alpine Coaster which trails along the sides of the mountain, giving you that extra excitement, however, you can control your speed.
If you're not the roller coaster type, that's okay, too! Glenwood Caverns offers other stimulating attractions, like laser tag and a 4-D motion theatre, where your seats move along with the film playing to immerse you in the scenes. You can also head to the activity area to mine for gems and fossils or play carnival-like games. Then, have a bite to eat at the skyline view dining area, where you can grab a hot dog or some BBQ. For more incredible sights, stop by the park's viewing deck, where you can look through binoculars to see Mt. Sopris and the Colorado River. The birds-eye perspective of the surrounding land is so astonishing that you'll want to come back just to see it again.
Head inside the caverns and tour underground
While the open-air views are a sight to behold, don't forget about the sights underground. Explore the natural wonders of Glenwood Caverns' underground trails, which include four cave tours, all providing different experiences. The guided walking tours range from around 40 minutes to two hours, taking you through the rocky terrain to see the stalactites – icicle-shaped minerals — peppered above. Along the journey, you'll learn the history of the caves. Certain caverns, like King's Row, include a decorated light show (via TikTok), so guests really get a mystical vibe.
However, the cave excursions are not for everyone. The Wild Cave Tour, for example, is categorized as a strenuous activity. The tour takes you deep into Iron Mountain, requiring you to crawl for extended periods and fit through small areas. Equipment for the tour, such as a lighted helmet and protective wear are provided. Nevertheless, there are cave experiences for the whole family, such as the Historic Fairy Cave Tour. In 2024, the park opened up a Backlight Tour attraction (available as an add-on to the standard admission fare), where you're given a UV blacklight flashlight to illuminate the cave. As you maneuver around the rocks, you'll find different minerals glowing. Your guide will then point out the difference between fluorescence and Phosphorescence.
Glenwood Caverns truly is a one-of-a-kind experience for visitors to soar above the mountaintops on thrilling coasters, and explore what it looks like to be 150 feet underground in caves! Here, you get the best of both worlds.