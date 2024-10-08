Don't Mistake This Space-Saving Cruise Feature For A Mini Fridge
Cabins on cruise ships are pretty tiny. The average cabin size is only around 160 to 185 square feet, meaning you're going to have to work hard to avoid getting cabin fever on a cruise. There are lots of tricks to save space, like bringing magnetic wall hooks to stay organized or storing your luggage and unused items under the bed. The cabin may even have pull-out beds for extra space or hidden storage areas. However, one space-saving feature has been mistaken for something else on a cruise line. On May 25, 2024, Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald took to his Facebook (where he often gives advice and answers questions for the public) to dispel a claim from another page that was going around.
According to his post, many passengers are confusing a storage cube for a small refrigerator or cooler. The cushioned empty box inside the Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, and Carnival Jubilee cabins is only meant to be an extra storage space. Heald said, "This has resulted in people complaining that theirs is not cooling their drinks and possibly in one case their medication. They are not coolers." Commenters on the post said they often use it as an extra seat or table.
Storing your items on a cruise ship
Some commenters on Heald's post thought it was silly that the people who thought the box was a mini-fridge didn't seem to notice the lack of a plug. It could reasonably be mistaken for a cooler, but no one mentioned if any ice was put into it. While it's hardly a tragedy to put a soda in the storage unit, medications are a different thing entirely. If they need to be kept at a specific temperature, you could be putting yourself in danger. If you have to bring refrigerated medications, it's worth calling the cruise line first to see how they can accommodate you. You are also allowed to bring a 12x12x12-inch cooler. However, if you bring a larger one, it could end up in the cruise ship's naughty room with other banned items.
Whether you use the cube-that-is-not-a-mini-fridge, storage under the bed, or drawers, you're going to have to remember where everything is so nothing gets left behind. It's worth taking a few moments to make a note about where you unpacked or which areas in the cabin are hidden storage — you can do this on your phone or even take pictures. This way, you have a checklist for when you return to port, and you don't have to think about it throughout the entire cruise.