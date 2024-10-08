Don't Mistake This Space-Saving Cruise Feature For A Mini Fridge

Some commenters on Heald's post thought it was silly that the people who thought the box was a mini-fridge didn't seem to notice the lack of a plug. It could reasonably be mistaken for a cooler, but no one mentioned if any ice was put into it. While it's hardly a tragedy to put a soda in the storage unit, medications are a different thing entirely. If they need to be kept at a specific temperature, you could be putting yourself in danger. If you have to bring refrigerated medications, it's worth calling the cruise line first to see how they can accommodate you. You are also allowed to bring a 12x12x12-inch cooler. However, if you bring a larger one, it could end up in the cruise ship's naughty room with other banned items.

Whether you use the cube-that-is-not-a-mini-fridge, storage under the bed, or drawers, you're going to have to remember where everything is so nothing gets left behind. It's worth taking a few moments to make a note about where you unpacked or which areas in the cabin are hidden storage — you can do this on your phone or even take pictures. This way, you have a checklist for when you return to port, and you don't have to think about it throughout the entire cruise.