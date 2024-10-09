Europe's 'Funkiest' Capital City Is A Gorgeous, Affordable Destination With Eclectic Nightlife

At first glance, Tirana might not seem like the quintessential European city-break destination. It doesn't have a picturesque medieval old town (its Byzantine-era fortress has been turned into a shopping mall), and the Lana River is no Seine or Danube. But what it lacks in traditional tourist landmarks, it more than makes up for in fascinating, quirky, and eclectic sights and affordable things to do.

Start off in Skanderbeg Square, the heart of Tirana, for sightseeing and people-watching. Here, you'll find a distillation of everything that's great about this city, from an Ottoman-era mosque and a selection of beautiful, brightly-colored buildings to the lively atmosphere created by locals when the evening draws in. From Skanderbeg Square, it is worth visiting Bunk'Art 2, one of the museums housed in former Communist-era nuclear pit bunkers. These fascinating spots serve as a tangible reminder of the darker side of Tirana's history. It is also worth heading down to the Pyramid of Tirana. This unique construction was originally built as a monument and museum to the former Communist leader Enver Hoxha. The structure underwent a renovation and reopened as a conference center and tourist attraction in 2023 — allowing people to freely trek to its summit.

Another fantastic (and free!) way to discover the beauty of the city is with a street art tour. Tirana is a city of colors, both in its charming pastel buildings and in its incredibly innovative and eye-catching street art. There are murals, sculptures, and intricate graffiti artwork everywhere you turn, and letting your eyes guide you on a wander around the city is a great way to explore.