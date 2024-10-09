Europe's 'Funkiest' Capital City Is A Gorgeous, Affordable Destination With Eclectic Nightlife
Although it remains something of an underrated European destination, Albania is becoming more and more popular. For those in the know, this country — tucked away in southeastern Europe, bordering Greece to the south, Montenegro to the north, and Kosovo and North Macedonia to the east – is the latest place to escape the tourist crowds and find astonishing mountain landscapes and stunning Adriatic beaches.
But even travelers who decide to take a leap into the relatively unknown and explore Albania often decide to skip the capital city, Tirana, and head off to the Accursed Mountains in the north or the beaches at Ksamil in the south. And this is a huge mistake. Tirana is one of Europe's most authentic hidden gems. It is a budget-friendly and walkable city with an enviable cafe culture and some wonderful nightlife. Thanks to its lack of exposure to the tourist circuit, it remains an authentic showcase of Albanian life and culture and is a superb place to include in any Albanian itinerary.
Street art, Ottoman architecture, and Communist relics
At first glance, Tirana might not seem like the quintessential European city-break destination. It doesn't have a picturesque medieval old town (its Byzantine-era fortress has been turned into a shopping mall), and the Lana River is no Seine or Danube. But what it lacks in traditional tourist landmarks, it more than makes up for in fascinating, quirky, and eclectic sights and affordable things to do.
Start off in Skanderbeg Square, the heart of Tirana, for sightseeing and people-watching. Here, you'll find a distillation of everything that's great about this city, from an Ottoman-era mosque and a selection of beautiful, brightly-colored buildings to the lively atmosphere created by locals when the evening draws in. From Skanderbeg Square, it is worth visiting Bunk'Art 2, one of the museums housed in former Communist-era nuclear pit bunkers. These fascinating spots serve as a tangible reminder of the darker side of Tirana's history. It is also worth heading down to the Pyramid of Tirana. This unique construction was originally built as a monument and museum to the former Communist leader Enver Hoxha. The structure underwent a renovation and reopened as a conference center and tourist attraction in 2023 — allowing people to freely trek to its summit.
Another fantastic (and free!) way to discover the beauty of the city is with a street art tour. Tirana is a city of colors, both in its charming pastel buildings and in its incredibly innovative and eye-catching street art. There are murals, sculptures, and intricate graffiti artwork everywhere you turn, and letting your eyes guide you on a wander around the city is a great way to explore.
Affordable fine dining and edgy nightlife
When the sun goes down, Tirana really comes into its own. This is not a city that has been overtaken by trends, so the drinking and dining scene is authentic, edgy, and delightfully rough around the edges. The Blloku district is perfect for an exciting and unusual night out, full of speakeasies serving up inexpensive cocktails, dive bars with a decidedly alternative vibe, and hidden spots that feel like someone's front room, with interior decor to match! Pan's Taproom is a great place to start a night, with an extraordinary selection of Albanian craft beer on tap. Illyrian Saloon offers live music for rock fans, while Radio Bar combines an interesting cocktail menu with a sophisticated atmosphere. If you are looking to get down with the locals, Bar Oslo Komuna Parisit is usually full from Friday to Sunday thanks to its 24-hour opening.
Dining in Tirana is an exceptional experience. Where else in the world could you find a gourmet tasting menu from an ex-Noma chef for less than $35 a head? Mullixhiu is a wonderfully innovative spot, a wooden cabin with sweetcorn-husk walls in the heart of the city that delivers mouthwatering small plates as part of an expertly curated menu. If you are after something a little more local, Era Restaurant does traditional Albanian delicacies better than almost anywhere else in Tirana. And, no culinary exploration of this fantastic city would be complete without a bowl of tasqebap, a classic Albanian stew, from Kastrati Tradicional.