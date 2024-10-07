Skip The Crowded Italian Dolomites For This Isolated European Country's Accursed Mountains

When it comes to rugged outdoor vacations, the Dolomites are one of the most breathtaking hiking destinations in Europe. But although the dramatic natural beauty of this Italian mountain range is world-famous, and with more than 12 ski resorts (including a two-time Winter Olympics venue) and over 30 million visitors a year, it can feel pretty crowded on some of the slopes. Luckily for fans of the great outdoors, there is another mountain range in Europe that offers a more remote, more secluded alternative to the tourist crowds of the Dolomites or the Swiss Alps.

Advertisement

The Accursed Mountains (Bjeshkët e Namuna) cover most of northern Albania and spread across the borders of neighboring Kosovo and Montenegro. With a name plucked straight out of a high-fantasy TV series, these impressive peaks are perfect for travelers who want to explore a genuine hidden gem, a place where modern life has yet to truly take hold.

As a tourist destination, Albania remains under the radar, but it is catching up fast and offers some idyllic getaways without the crowds of Greece or Italy. The specter of its Communist past still looms large, but the country is shaking it off and offering a warm welcome to visitors, and it is easy to see why it is considered one of Europe's most beautiful secret treasures by those in the know. With stunning Adriatic beaches, gorgeous medieval cities and towns, and a charming mix of Balkan, Greek, and even a dash of Turkish culture, Albania is a one-of-a-kind destination.

Advertisement