Skip The Crowded Italian Dolomites For This Isolated European Country's Accursed Mountains
When it comes to rugged outdoor vacations, the Dolomites are one of the most breathtaking hiking destinations in Europe. But although the dramatic natural beauty of this Italian mountain range is world-famous, and with more than 12 ski resorts (including a two-time Winter Olympics venue) and over 30 million visitors a year, it can feel pretty crowded on some of the slopes. Luckily for fans of the great outdoors, there is another mountain range in Europe that offers a more remote, more secluded alternative to the tourist crowds of the Dolomites or the Swiss Alps.
The Accursed Mountains (Bjeshkët e Namuna) cover most of northern Albania and spread across the borders of neighboring Kosovo and Montenegro. With a name plucked straight out of a high-fantasy TV series, these impressive peaks are perfect for travelers who want to explore a genuine hidden gem, a place where modern life has yet to truly take hold.
As a tourist destination, Albania remains under the radar, but it is catching up fast and offers some idyllic getaways without the crowds of Greece or Italy. The specter of its Communist past still looms large, but the country is shaking it off and offering a warm welcome to visitors, and it is easy to see why it is considered one of Europe's most beautiful secret treasures by those in the know. With stunning Adriatic beaches, gorgeous medieval cities and towns, and a charming mix of Balkan, Greek, and even a dash of Turkish culture, Albania is a one-of-a-kind destination.
Exploring the Albanian Alps
The Accursed Mountains are the perfect place to escape the crowds and find glorious seclusion and fresh mountain air. Most visitors arrive in the capital, Tirana, and head north to the city of Shkodër, which serves as a base camp for exploring the jagged peaks and deep, forested valleys of the Albanian Alps. Shkodër is one of the oldest cities in Europe and is a lovely place to explore, full of great museums and pastel-colored Italian-style houses, with the ancient and mighty Rozafa fortress in the background.
However, the true beauty and joy of the Accursed Mountains is found (unsurprisingly) in the mountains themselves. Tiny stone villages and steep pastures covered in flowers give way to the more brutal peaks and sheer cliffs, culminating in the summit of Maja Jezercë. There are picturesque waterfalls and stunning panoramic views everywhere you turn, and it is completely possible to go hours without seeing another person.
The small village of Theth is one of the best spots to stay if you plan to explore the mountains thoroughly. Just getting there is an experience — a magnificent drive over high mountain passes and along a deep valley floor. The village boasts a historic 'lock-in' tower and a rustic stone church and is the starting point for a range of hiking routes, including the beautiful Blue Eye waterfall and two national parks.
Unbeatable hiking trails and unotuched ski slopes
An adventure to the Accursed Mountains is a little like stepping back in time into a world of horse-drawn carts, shepherds, and blood feuds, and it is important to manage expectations — this isn't a place to find a strong Wi-Fi signal! But if you are willing to disconnect and embrace a slower, more traditional way of life, then there are some spectacular experiences waiting for you.
The Albanian Alps boast some of the best hiking trails in Europe, so strapping on your walking boots and heading off to discover the mountains on foot is a fantastic plan. The Peaks of the Balkans is one of the most famous routes, an epic 10-stage trek that starts and ends in Theth and takes you via the highest peaks in Albania, Montenegro, and Kosovo.
Despite its dramatic alpine scenery, Albania isn't known for its skiing opportunities, and its only official resorts are located in the south near Dardhë. However, Heliski Albania has opened up remarkable skiing opportunities in the north, with over 1,500 square kilometers of untouched skiing terrain to explore. The Accursed Mountains are a far more exciting and beautiful place to discover than their unnerving name might suggest.