The Most Underrated Foodie Destinations In America, According To Travelers
It's no secret that the United States is home to exciting culinary destinations across the country. With a population of over 300 million and a diverse population, there are nearly endless cuisines, regional staples, and cultural fusions for the food-minded traveler to explore. However, not all destinations receive the same attention when it comes to their culinary landscapes. While there are some definite standouts that receive their rightful recognition, from San Francisco to New Orleans, there are plenty more that fly under the radar, whether they're overshadowed by a neighboring larger city, or are simply overlooked by tourists in general.
These underrated foodie destinations are best-kept secrets, with thriving restaurant scenes mainly appreciated by locals. Our selection of underrated food hubs across the country includes cities of various sizes and culinary offerings. Some are loved specifically for their regional cuisines, while others have simply blossomed due to their rich diversity and impressive range of what's offered. A combination of personal experience and research, largely through Reddit threads, restaurant round-ups, and food-centered publications, were used to compile this list.
San Antonio, Texas
Despite being a UNESCO-recognized city for gastronomy, San Antonio somehow falls under the radar when compared to high-profile Texan cities like Houston and Austin. Despite its lack of notoriety, San Antonio has a flourishing food scene, mostly starring Tex-Mex dishes. The now-legendary spin on traditional Mexican flavors and cooking techniques (often swapping traditional corn tortillas for flour or crunchy-shelled ones, and embracing ingredients like ground beef, shredded cheddar jack cheese, and chili powder) is said to have originated in San Antonio in the late 1800s. So, those looking to dive into Tex-Mex cuisine will certainly not run out of options in San Antonio, from El Chaparral to Los Barrios.
You'll likely work up an appetite exploring the iconic city's many free attractions. Luckily, there's no shortage of more traditional Mexican joints to check out either, from Cascabel Mexican Patio to the street food-centered La Gloria in San Antonio's Pearl District, a 16-block development home to a dozen or so food establishments. Visitors also shouldn't miss some classic Texas barbecue. Try some smoked brisket, or puffy tacos, a San Antonio classic made by frying fresh masa til it's crispy on the outside, and then stuffed with your filling of choice.
Queens, New York
It's no secret that The Big Apple is one of the country's major food destinations, and we are by no means claiming that New York City as a whole is underrated. What goes overlooked, however, is Queens, a borough of New York City and one of the most ethnically diverse areas in the world. While tourists frequently flock to glitzy Manhattan and artsy Brooklyn, Queens flies under the radar, despite its immense diversity and thriving culinary scene. Just take it from one Redditor: "Queens arguably has the best food of any of the boroughs! It's incredibly diverse and options are effectively limitless."
Thanks to the diverse population, it's been said that 130 languages are spoken in Queens, and this is reflected in its food. From shawarma at Souk El Shater, a Lebanese restaurant and market, to Filipino street food at Dollar Hits, the choices are truly endless. Whether you're in the mood for Chinese, Korean, Jamaican, Indian, Colombian, Greek, you name it — there's likely an authentic, tasty spot in Queens.
Newark, New Jersey
Although New Jersey typically gets overlooked for neighboring New York, it has a healthy foodscape of its own, largely thanks to its blend of cultures and immigrant communities. In Newark alone, foodies can rejoice in the many options ranging from Italian food, to Caribbean and African restaurants, Jewish delis, and American Southern cuisine. Perhaps its most notable food community, however, is found in the Ironbound District, a neighborhood which began to grow in the 1940s and 1950s, and still has a significant influence on Newark's food world today. In fact, it's a great place in the country to dive into Iberian cuisine.
"It is the best Portuguese food west of Portugal!" said one Tripadvisor reviewer. Definitely don't miss a stop at a Portuguese bakery in particular — Teixeira's Bakery is a popular option for pastel de nata, or Portuguese egg tarts. Apart from Portuguese and Spanish food, there are plenty of Brazilian food spots, as well as a growing number of establishments serving up other Latin American cuisines.
Long Beach, California
Much like New Jersey typically gets overlooked for New York, the same can be said for the West Coast's Long Beach and Los Angeles. Luckily, Long Beach is finally starting to get attention. Last year, Heritage, a farm-to-table restaurant focused on Californian cuisine, was awarded a Michelin star, becoming the city's first. And, this year, two Long Beach chefs received James Beard nominations.
Home to numerous food hubs, like its Downtown, the bustling Second Street, and Retro Row, a street mostly known for its array of vintage and thrift shops, there are plenty of restaurants, cafes, bars and cuisines to explore. Long Beach is also a very ethnically diverse city, and this is more than reflected in its food options. Foodies can find plenty of Cambodian restaurants (Phnom Penh Noodle Shack is a Long Beach institution), plus Thai, Mexican, Italian, and much more. There's no shortage of coffee shops or creative cocktail menus either.
Tucson, Arizona
Thanks to Arizona's desert scenery and national parks, the state is a frequent bucket-list destination. However, for some reason, food-minded travelers often overlook the spot. When it comes to Tucson in particular, those outside of the Southwest don't often think of it as a foodie destination. But, those who know, know. Officially designated as UNESCO city of gastronomy, Tucson is particularly beloved for its Sonoran cuisine, which stars ingredients like cactus, corn, chiles, and beans.
Quintessential Tucson dishes have become part of the larger cultural lexicon, from loaded burritos to its fried version, chimichangas. Still, most don't know that the cuisine's history stretches back 4,000 years and incorporates a blend of Native American and Mexican influences. Tucson is often "overshadowed by Phoenix and [is] just barely starting to become a name," according to one Redditor. The Arizonian city is even home to iconic bites like a Sonoran hot dog, which is topped with toppings like pinto beans and jalapeño relish. El Güero Canelo is a popular spot to try this regional dish.
Santa Fe, New Mexico
Santa Fe is another city with a distinct (and delicious, we'll add) regional cuisine that, for some reason, is often overlooked. "New Mexican food is special," said one Redditor, pointing to the cuisine's use of Hatch chiles. These have become synonymous with New Mexican dishes, and actually were first introduced to the region in none other than Santa Fe. Some would even consider Santa Fe the heart of Southwestern cooking, and it's true that foodies will find no shortage here, an underrated destination along Route 66.
Visitors should partake in everything from posole to green chile stew, and sopaipillas, a fried pastry bread that was created around 200 years ago. For iconic dishes, The Shed is a popular New Mexican spot, as is Sazón. Apart from its focus on Southwestern dishes, the city also has an evolving food landscape that includes contemporary American spots to traditional Italian.
Portland, Maine
Despite flying largely under-the-radar, Portland, Maine stands out as one of New England's best foodie spots. "Portland, Maine hits way above its weight class for food," said one Redditor. "If you love seafood, not sure there's a better place." It's true, Portland does shine when it comes to its seafood, and its lobster rolls have rightfully received recognition (The Highroller Lobster Company is one of the best places to partake in this classic Maine dish). But, dishes like raw oysters and clam chowder are also not to be missed.
But apart from seafood, Portland has plenty of farm-to-table restaurants, craft breweries, and international food options as well. In fact, this coastal city has one of the highest restaurant-to-people ratios in the country, outside of San Francisco. "I had some of the best meals of my life in Portland, Maine, and it wasn't even all seafood," said one Redditor. "NYC quality food in an unpretentious environment, what's not to love?" From uplifting coastal cuisine to utilizing local ingredients, there's much to savor in this Maine city.
Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland doesn't usually have the same appeal for tourists as other larger metropolitan destinations, despite its blossoming food scene and wide array of options. However, it's truly an underrated culinary hub, thanks to its diversity, surrounding farmland, and growing restaurant community. This Midwestern city particularly dazzles when it comes to food influenced by its immigrant populations. You can head to the historic West Side Market for a pierogi or kielbasa, Polish staples in Cleveland. Then, in the same building, enjoy Cambodian favorites and Hungarian desserts.
Although renowned for its comforting diner-style food and quintessential Midwestern classics, Cleveland has so much more — from Shanghainese, to Indian, Mediterranean, and Brazilian. Don't forget to try cassata cake, a local's spin on sponge cake, and a corned beef sandwich — Slyman's is a popular spot. "I haven't met a person in the last 20 years who traveled to either city and wasn't shocked by the quality of the food," said one person on Reddit about Cleveland and nearby city Pittsburgh.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sure, you've probably heard of Philly cheesesteaks, but Philadelphia is home to a number of other iconic bites, from Tastykakes to soft pretzels. But, this city goes far beyond its singular dishes, and is a thriving food destination in its own right, with a diverse medley of cuisines and under-the-radar food at every price point. Apart from its well-known sandwiches (specifically hoagies) and Italian food, you can find Ethiopian, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Brazilian food offerings, just to name a few. Despite its variety, "people on the outside don't realize how good it is here," said one Redditor.
Perhaps it's Philly's close proximity to the much-larger New York City, but the metro's food scene goes largely overlooked. Two of the best Philadelphia restaurants include Cheau Fishtown, lauded for its noodle bowls (particularly its brisket ramen with matzo ball and kimchi), and South Philly Barbacoa, a beloved spot for spicy Mexican barbecue. And as for the iconic cheesesteak, a requirement of any trip to Philly, Angelo's is a frequent choice.
Detroit, Michigan
Detroit is a must-visit for anyone seeking exciting food destinations in the U.S. It's perhaps most well-known is its distinct Detroit-style pizza, which is essentially rectangular dough layered with pepperoni and then Wisconsin brick cheese. However, the Michigan metro often goes unnoticed when compared to other cities with iconic pizza styles like New York and Chicago. "Detroit style pizza is 100% the most overlooked pizza," confirmed one Redditor.
But, this Michigan city has plenty of other unique Detroit-specific food offerings as well. Coney dogs (a beef hot dog topped with meat chili, onions, and mustard), paczki (a Polish jelly donut), and bumpy cake (rich chocolate cake layered with bumps of buttercream and then chocolate ganache) are all must-tries. Detroit is also filled with a robust collection of high-quality diners, Mexican food establishments and Middle Eastern cuisine. For example, Yemen Cafe in Hamtramck, a city within Detroit's borders, is a favorite among locals.
Richmond, Virginia
Perhaps most known for its Southern and regional cuisine, this James River city has a rich soul food scene, vibrant nightlife, and more. So, it's time that Richmond earns its rightful place on the map when it comes to foodie havens. Despite being largely overlooked compared to nearby Washington D.C., this Virginia city is brimming with both Black-owned restaurants and global cuisine, from Mexican to Afghan eateries.
With an abundance of farmland and proximity to the Chesapeake (Virginia is a great spot for oysters, by the way), Richmond is a culinary powerhouse when it comes to fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. The city has even attracted a number of James Beard-nominated chefs, and is becoming a growing beer hub, with over 30 craft breweries as well. Edo's Squid is a popular Italian food spot, while Mama J's is a beloved soul food establishment.
Asheville, North Carolina
While beer lovers may already be aware of this Blue Ridge Mountains city's booming craft brewery scene, Asheville's growing restaurant community somehow doesn't get the same level of attention. There's plenty of classic Southern comfort dishes and offerings rooted in Cherokee, European, and African American influences. But, apart from staples like fried catfish and pulled pork, foodies can also enjoy Spanish tapas, Indian street food and hearty Mexican dishes.
Visitors are spoiled for choice here, and can easily find anything ranging from upscale eateries to more casual spots. Asheville is an underrated outdoors destination as well, and as a result, foodies can explore the city's many farm-to-table restaurants, and enjoy lots of local ingredients. Popular eateries include Rhubarb, an elevated Southern restaurant, and Plant, one of the country's most popular vegan spots. With over 120 restaurants and a handful of James Beard-awarded establishments, there's no doubt that Asheville's culinary sector is growing — and flourishing.
Savannah, Georgia
While Charleston, South Carolina frequently gets pointed to as a culinary gem in the Southern United States, nearby Savannah, just two hours away in Georgia, has somehow avoided the spotlight. Although rooted in coastal cuisine and old-fashioned Southern food, Savannah, Georgia, has an impressive range of other options as well, and doesn't shy away from innovative takes on old classics. The charming city is full of interesting and delicious spots to explore, from the well-known Southern restaurant, The Grey, to Brochu's Family Tradition, which offers unique spins on Lowcountry staples.
Over the past decade, Savannah's food community has bloomed, largely thanks to the city's investment into its downtown. And, its restaurant scene has picked up even more momentum in the past couple of years. Visitors shouldn't overlook Savannah's thriving bar scene either, which includes a vast array of dive bars, upscale cocktails, and plenty of historic spots, especially on River Street. Plus, like New Orleans, Savannah also permits open containers.
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Although often eclipsed by nearby Chicago, Milwaukee is a burgeoning culinary destination on its own. There are mainstays like frozen custard from Kopp's and cheese curds from Lakefront Brewery. There's also a number of creative but approachable establishments unafraid of experimentation, like Odd Duck, which serves up a diverse mix of small plates. Don't miss out on a Wisconsin fish fry either, a staple throughout the state, consisting of beer-battered fish, some type of potato (usually fries or potato pancakes), cole slaw, rye bread, lemon wedges, and tartar sauce or malt vinegar.
Those looking for international cuisine also won't have any trouble in Milwaukee, with restaurants offering Mexican, Serbian, Chinese, Middle Eastern, Lao, and more. Not to mention, Milwaukee has a prominent beer scene — so much so, that Milwaukee is nicknamed "Brew City." With a number of James Beard award winners and nominees, and a wealth of international restaurants plus local staples, Milwaukee is stepping out from Chicago's shadows.
Baltimore, Maryland
Maryland already has a reputation for seafood, but Baltimore in particular has a dynamic food scene that far surpasses just crab cakes. Partially due to the addition of urban development, restaurants across Charm City are now incorporating new flavors, more types of cuisines, and further examples of distinct Maryland-style food. Plus, there's more much-needed representation from Black chefs. International favorites include the Hungarian-inspired Little Donna's, the Mexican cafe Cocina Luchadoras, and Chiyo Sushi, particularly for its specialty rolls.
Pit beef, a Maryland-style barbecue that's pretty much a smokier-tasting roast beef, and snowballs, a shaved ice and flavored syrup concoction, are also worth a try here. Of course, any visitor to Baltimore would be remiss to not partake in the seafood, from oysters to rockfish, and of course, the iconic crab cake. Faidley's Seafood is a go-to choice located in Downtown's Lexington Market, while oysters are best enjoyed at Dylan's Oyster Cellar.
Birmingham, Alabama
While other Southern cities like Charleston and New Orleans have a strong culinary reputation, Birmingham can't quite say the same, despite its up-and-coming food scene. The city was even acknowledged by celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern, who referred to Birmingham as a small city with an "exploding" restaurant scene to Tasting Table. Birmingham does have an impressive array of options, from cocktail bars and seafood spots to Southern restaurants, not to mention the slew of James Beard-nominated and awarded chefs.
Saw's BBQ is a city favorite, with six locations across the greater Birmingham area, particularly for its barbecue sandwich and pork and greens special. While of course Southern food is the star of Birmingham's culinary offerings, Greek food, Italian, Middle Eastern, Thai, and more, can all be found here as well. There are plenty of artisanal and inspired menus springing up across the Magic City too.
Our methodology
Personal experience along with extensive research were used to compile this list of best underrated foodie spots across the country. Reddit, food and travel blogs, restaurant review sites, and food-based publications were all used.