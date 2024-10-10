The South Pacific's Best-Kept Secret Are These Islands Full Of Pristine Beaches And Seclusion

East of Indonesia's little-known Raja Ampat archipelago is one of the best-kept secrets in the South Pacific for travelers seeking a secluded island destination. This beachy wonderland is known as the Solomon Islands in Oceania's Melanesia subregion. These stunning tropical islands feature preserved natural beauty, incredible biodiversity, and uncrowded beaches. Composed of 992 atolls and islands, this fascinating area welcomes visitors looking for everything from luxurious resort stays to adventurous underwater excursions.

Accessible by plane or boat, the Solomon Islands allow many travelers to obtain a visitor's visa upon arrival. Once you get there, passenger boats, minibuses, taxis, and rental cars are available to help you get out and explore the region's serene shores and natural wonders. If you are not a fan of coordinating your own transportation in a new place, you should consider hiring a travel agency or operator to take the stress out of your vacation planning.