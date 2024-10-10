Rick Steves' Favorite 'Quirky' Experience In Munich Is A Day At A Nudist River
In season 1, episode 12 of the Emmy-award-winning sitcom "Modern Family," the central character husband-wife pair of Phil and Claire Dunphy have a heated discussion about a photo of a topless woman they find online. While Claire is shocked by the image, Phil responds by saying, "You know what they call that in Europe? A cereal commercial."
The exchange — played wonderfully by actors Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell — perfectly sums up the dichotomy in attitudes toward nudity that many Europeans and North Americans tend to have: the outlandish versus the banal. Travelers to Europe will have noted the continent's more relaxed approach to the naked form, and nowhere is this more apparent than in Munich's English Garden, where visitors can and often do enjoy nature the, well, natural way.
And although Rick Steves' favorite country in the world isn't even in Europe, the well-known travel authority has high praise for the German park, which he counts among his preferred quirky places to visit on the continent. One of the world's largest inner-city parks, Munich's English Garden offers visitors panoramic views of the city, an imperial-style Chinese tower, cycling and jogging paths, and even a surfing spot on the rapids of the Eisbach, the river that runs right through the park. But for some visitors, the best part of the experience is that, in some parts of the English Garden, you can go clothing-optional.
Exploring the English Garden's unique activities
Munich's English Garden isn't just a gorgeous green space; it's a cultural hub where locals and tourists alike can enjoy plenty of activities. Keeping the nudist theme in mind, visitors can sunbathe au naturel in the park's Schönfeldwiese meadow and the Schwabinger Bucht in the northern section of the park.
Beyond sunbathing, the park is home to the Eisbach River, where surfers gather at the Eisbachwelle, a man-made wave that has become an iconic spot for river surfing (and yes, surfers do occasionally bare all here, too). Swimming in the Eisbach River in the park, while commonplace, is officially prohibited by the municipal government. If you feel like taking your chances, make sure you follow the locals' lead — you don't want to end up with a surfboard hitting your head if you stray too close to the Eisbachwelle. Even worse, if you miss the metal exit ladders attached to the concrete walls of the river in various places along its length, you could end up passing the Tivoli Bridge, a point at which the river becomes exceptionally dangerous and even life-threatening due to the strength of its currents.
If you're looking for a more traditional (and less dangerous) activity, the English Garden offers miles of walking, cycling, and jogging paths, as well as plenty of opportunities for picnicking. The park's Chinese Tower, a pagoda-style structure, is another highlight. The tower is surrounded by one of Munich's largest beer gardens, where visitors can hang out with a cold drink and dine on traditional Bavarian food. Overall, Munich's English Garden deserves a spot on the list of top tips we've learned from Rick Steves over the years.
Enjoy the English Garden's cultural hotspots
If nude sunbathing and surfing aren't your thing, there's still plenty to explore and enjoy in the park. Horse lovers will be happy to learn that the local university's riding school is located within the park's boundaries and includes a selection of riding trails. Horse-drawn carriage rides are also a popular attraction and a lovely way to leisurely enjoy the park's scenery.
The park is also home to a Japanese Tea House that was built in 1972. Located at the southern end of the park, the tea house sits on an artificial island in a small stream called the Schwabinger Bach. And admirers of Japanese culture should be sure not to miss Japanfest, which takes place annually on the third Sunday of July. Cap your visit off with a walk to the Monopteros, a 16-meter (52-foot) high temple-like structure that sits on a hill overlooking the park and offers unparalleled views of the city and the green surroundings. The structure used to be a symbolic meeting point for the city's "hippie" culture and remains an iconic monument to this day.
Whether you're visiting for the panoramic views, vibrant culture, or to simply stroll through nature and take a break from the city, Munich's English Garden is a must-visit destination that combines Germany's charm and quirkiness in equal measure. With parks like these, it's no wonder that many spots in the country show up on Rick Steves' list of most and least favorite places in Europe — usually in a good way.