Rick Steves' Favorite 'Quirky' Experience In Munich Is A Day At A Nudist River

In season 1, episode 12 of the Emmy-award-winning sitcom "Modern Family," the central character husband-wife pair of Phil and Claire Dunphy have a heated discussion about a photo of a topless woman they find online. While Claire is shocked by the image, Phil responds by saying, "You know what they call that in Europe? A cereal commercial."

Advertisement

The exchange — played wonderfully by actors Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell — perfectly sums up the dichotomy in attitudes toward nudity that many Europeans and North Americans tend to have: the outlandish versus the banal. Travelers to Europe will have noted the continent's more relaxed approach to the naked form, and nowhere is this more apparent than in Munich's English Garden, where visitors can and often do enjoy nature the, well, natural way.

And although Rick Steves' favorite country in the world isn't even in Europe, the well-known travel authority has high praise for the German park, which he counts among his preferred quirky places to visit on the continent. One of the world's largest inner-city parks, Munich's English Garden offers visitors panoramic views of the city, an imperial-style Chinese tower, cycling and jogging paths, and even a surfing spot on the rapids of the Eisbach, the river that runs right through the park. But for some visitors, the best part of the experience is that, in some parts of the English Garden, you can go clothing-optional.

Advertisement