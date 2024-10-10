Italy's Tremiti Archipelago Hides This Lush Mediterranean Island Known As 'Garden Of Paradise'

San Dòmino, the largest island in the Isole Tremiti archipelago, hides off the coast of Puglia, Italy, in the Adriatic Sea. Known as "The Garden of Paradise", this lush Mediterranean island is a haven of natural beauty and tranquility, and its shores are carpeted by forest. Part of the Gargano National Park, San Dòmino boasts pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and a rich ecosystem that has earned it its paradisiacal nickname.

Advertisement

The island, measuring about 2,600-meters long and 1,700-meters wide, has a total area of just under 1.5-square-miles. Its highest point is Colle dell'Eremita, reaching just over 100 meters above sea level, allowing for panoramic views of the island and the surrounding Adriatic Sea. Visitors can follow signs to Eremita to reach its peak, walking the forest trail for a little less than 4 miles. While some say the route is "quite the walk", there's no doubt that the views along the trail and from the top are worth it.

San Dòmino, and indeed the Tremiti archipelago as a whole, remains fairly quiet during the winter, but becomes more crowded during the summer months. Some 100,000 tourists flock to the archipelago when temperatures rise, seeking sanctuary in the sun, sea, nature, and clear waters of this cluster of islands. We therefore recommend booking your accommodation and activities ahead of time to avoid disappointment.

Advertisement