Italy's Tremiti Archipelago Hides This Lush Mediterranean Island Known As 'Garden Of Paradise'
San Dòmino, the largest island in the Isole Tremiti archipelago, hides off the coast of Puglia, Italy, in the Adriatic Sea. Known as "The Garden of Paradise", this lush Mediterranean island is a haven of natural beauty and tranquility, and its shores are carpeted by forest. Part of the Gargano National Park, San Dòmino boasts pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and a rich ecosystem that has earned it its paradisiacal nickname.
The island, measuring about 2,600-meters long and 1,700-meters wide, has a total area of just under 1.5-square-miles. Its highest point is Colle dell'Eremita, reaching just over 100 meters above sea level, allowing for panoramic views of the island and the surrounding Adriatic Sea. Visitors can follow signs to Eremita to reach its peak, walking the forest trail for a little less than 4 miles. While some say the route is "quite the walk", there's no doubt that the views along the trail and from the top are worth it.
San Dòmino, and indeed the Tremiti archipelago as a whole, remains fairly quiet during the winter, but becomes more crowded during the summer months. Some 100,000 tourists flock to the archipelago when temperatures rise, seeking sanctuary in the sun, sea, nature, and clear waters of this cluster of islands. We therefore recommend booking your accommodation and activities ahead of time to avoid disappointment.
San Dòmino is a natural wonder
San Dòmino's landscape is dominated by a dense forest of Aleppo pines and Mediterranean scrub, creating a verdant backdrop to its coastline. The island's beauty extends beneath the waves, with a wealth of underwater caves, gorges, and arches that make it a paradise for snorkelers and divers.
The clear waters surrounding San Dòmino are home to vibrant and diverse marine life and coral forests, adding to the island's allure for nature lovers. One of the most impressive natural features is the Cave of the Bue Marino, approximately 70-meters deep and surrounded by high cliffs, which are home to flocks of Falchi del Pellegrino, Fachi of the Queen, and Berte.
The island's coastline is characterized by several other caves, including Murene, Viole, and Sale. A number of local companies offer guided tours to these caves, as well as to other points of interest around the island, many including snorkeling gear, time to swim, and a wealth of knowledge. These contribute to the island's reputation as a scenic paradise and offer visitors unique opportunities to explore, and it is no wonder that many consider San Dòmino to be one of the most beautiful Italian islands to visit.
A tranquil escape to San Dòmino
Despite its small size, San Dòmino offers a variety of experiences. The island features several picturesque beaches and coves, each with its own charm and draw. The largest and most popular of these is Cala delle Arene, known for its white sand and glittering water. As Italy is home to the best beach in Europe, it's unsurprising that San Dòmino's other stunning beaches, like Pagliai Beach, Cala Matana, and Spiaggia Tremiti, are popular destinations for visitors to the island.
Travelers can explore the island's natural wonders through hiking trails that wind through its forests, coastline, and town, and the small population contributes to the peaceful atmosphere San Dòmino offers. It's easy, on such a small and unsung island, to skip overrated tourist traps and instead bask in this secluded paradise, spending your days walking, swimming, and relaxing.
For those looking to experience the island from a different perspective, boat tours are readily available, offering circumnavigation of the islands and stops at various spots along the way. These tours typically last between about 1-3 hours, and provide an excellent opportunity to appreciate San Dòmino's stunning coastline and hidden gems accessible only by sea. Whether you explore by land or by sea, San Dòmino promises a lush getaway for all who visit.