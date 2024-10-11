The 5 Best Farm Stays In Europe For A Harvest-Themed Vacation, According To Experts
The dawn of cheap, short-haul air travel in the late 1990s and early 2000s made the European city break an accessible form of vacation for many travelers. However, in recent years, concerns over tourism and climate change have made such self-indulgent urban trips a turn-off for many. Instead, studies show that more people than ever are in the market for slower-paced vacations that help them reconnect with the natural world and disconnect from lifestyles dominated by digital spaces.
Such desires have underpinned the rise of what industry insiders dubbed agritourism: the practice of shunning hotels and Airbnbs in favor of stays at farms and other agricultural settings. A now-thriving industry that has emerged in recent years to cater to such travelers. On first blush, agritourism may seem unnecessarily humble — indeed, such trips are sometimes playfully called "haycations" — but the truth is that farm stays now offer some of the plushest accommodations and satisfying immersive experiences that Europe has to offer. In Italy alone — the country generally credited with starting the agritourism movement — there were almost 20,000 agritourism sites listed in 2023. Numbers are booming across the continent. Here are five of the best stays that have drawn the attention of travel experts from across the internet.
Ebbio, Italy
Agriturismo Biologico Ebbio is a Tuscan villa whose history stretches back hundreds of years. Today, it is considered one of the world's finest examples of Agriturismo, hosting frequent holistic retreats focused on yoga, meditation, and creativity, as well as catering to large groups wanting to rent the entire establishment.
Ebbio is especially famous for the quality of its food, with meals made with fresh ingredients grown on the farm, incorporating Tuscany's famous culinary heritage (here's Rick Steves' top trick for finding authentic Italian cuisine). Mealtimes are generally taken outdoors on the farm's beautiful patio, and are supplemented with cooking and foraging workshops. Guests are welcome to get involved in the running of Ebbio and engage in farm work, relax by interacting with the livestock and local wildlife, or simply enjoy the beautiful scenery and live music performed onsite.
Ebbio's quaint but luxurious offerings are underpinned by its sustainability principles. The villa is led by people who carefully planned ways to make the farm a positive force for the local community, to limit its environmental impact, and to educate those that engage with the establishment. The farm generates heat via biomass, recycles and reuses water, and limits waste.
Parco dei Sesi, Italy
Parco dei Sesi is another luxury farm stay offering the best agritourism experiences that Italy has to offer. Based in the archeological Sesi park on the beautiful volcanic island of Pantelleria in the Strait of Sicily, the property is just 200 meters from the coast and offers stunning views of the Mediterranean. It is famed for its high-end service and luxurious atmosphere, and the proximity of natural beauties including rocky outcrops and hot springs that visitors can explore at their own pace. The complex also hosts a private art collection, wine tasting experiences, horseback riding and artist residencies. Parco dei Sesi is an organic farm producing its own capers, olives, olive oil, and oregano. Their food offerings include sumptuous breakfasts, delicious Mediterranean cuisine made from fresh Sicilian ingredients with a focus on seasonality, and farm-made bread and pasta. Sunset view aperitivo is a daily ritual at Parco dei Sesi. Sicily is home to the best Italian food, according to Rick Steves.
The founders, Margot and Massimiliano, are responsible for the incredibly chic decor of the farm's range of suites, which vary from the high-end Grande dammuso to more affordable rooms that nevertheless maintain Parco dei Sesi's overall character of elegant and modern design. The full property can also be rented for larger gatherings, or visited as part of an organized retreat.
Guardswell Farm, Scotland
The United Kingdom is famed for its lush, green farmland and rolling hills. When it comes to agritourism in the British Isles, nowhere does it better than Guardswell Farm, a 170-acre property located in beautiful Perthshire, Scotland. The region is known for its dramatically changing weather as the seasons pass, and the farm embraces the agricultural calendar to share the full 12 months of farming activities with its visitors. May and June see lambing, kidding, and greenhouse work, while the end of summer sees goat shearing and apple pressing, among a plethora of natural phenomena that will make you feel at one with the turning of the seasons.
The property has room for 30 guests, and unlike some agritourism destinations, it is both child and dog friendly. There is no Wi-Fi and no 4G, ensuring you will enjoy a true digital detox as you engage your senses observing the daily running of the farm. Guardswell Farm is also a host of regular mindfulness events, including yoga sessions, foraging courses, and crafting workshops.
Pri Plajerju, Slovenia
An agritourism institution since the 1980s, Pri Plajerju is an organic farm located in the Trenta valley, an area of outstanding natural beauty in Slovenia's mountainous Triglav National Park. The family run farm is a must-visit for those looking for a farm stay suitable for children, with farmyard animals including donkeys, dogs, chickens, and rabbits all present on site and ready to play.
Pri Plajerju hosts five apartments on site — as well as a hayloft that can be booked individually — all furnished with solid wood and rich wool coverings. Their meals, which include breakfast and dinner, are made from organic ingredients grown on site, though the apartments are self-catering.
The farm also makes a great base from which to hike the surrounding mountains, the peaks of which offer some of the most breathtaking views of Slovenia's wild alpine landscape. Pri Plajerju's owners know the area well, and are on hand for visitors looking for tips, advice, and points of interest to explore during their stay.
Mrizi i Zanave Agroturizëm, Albania
Famed for the quality of its food which draws gourmands from around the world, Mrizi i Zanave Agroturizëm in the Albanian wine region of Lehze County offers fine dining and an immersive agritourism experience at an affordable price. The historic farmhouse has been tastefully updated with feature windows letting the beauty of the surrounding Albanian hills and olive groves pour into its guest bedrooms, along with several quirky guest houses, as you can see in the video above.
Mrizi i Zanave eschews traditional menu cards for eclectic dishes made based on the organic ingredients available locally, including wild fish caught that day. The locals are known for their friendliness and hospitality, and that tradition continues here, with quality service to match the stunning cuisine. Interacting with and feeding livestock is encouraged, while farm delicacies include cheese, dried sausage, and delicious wine grown locally. Albania is definitely an underrated European destination, and farm to table experiences don't get much better than this.
Our Methodology
With recent interest in agritourism booming, several outlets have attempted to give a glimpse into the wide range of farm stays available throughout Europe. We have consulted recent expert guides from Condé Nast Traveller, Roadbook, and independent travel blogs, as well as The Guardian's compendium of readers' tips to find the creme de la creme of European farm stays. We have consulted public reviews on Tripadvisor and Google Reviews to ensure that expert opinion reflects the wider consensus of travelers in general.
Our piece also attempts to reflect the broad price range that the agritourism industry operates within, starting with some of the most high-end locations on the market while also highlighting more affordable retreats. Our hope is that whatever your budget, one of the above will prove to be a perfect match for your next farm stay.