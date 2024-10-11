The 5 Best Farm Stays In Europe For A Harvest-Themed Vacation, According To Experts

The dawn of cheap, short-haul air travel in the late 1990s and early 2000s made the European city break an accessible form of vacation for many travelers. However, in recent years, concerns over tourism and climate change have made such self-indulgent urban trips a turn-off for many. Instead, studies show that more people than ever are in the market for slower-paced vacations that help them reconnect with the natural world and disconnect from lifestyles dominated by digital spaces.

Such desires have underpinned the rise of what industry insiders dubbed agritourism: the practice of shunning hotels and Airbnbs in favor of stays at farms and other agricultural settings. A now-thriving industry that has emerged in recent years to cater to such travelers. On first blush, agritourism may seem unnecessarily humble — indeed, such trips are sometimes playfully called "haycations" — but the truth is that farm stays now offer some of the plushest accommodations and satisfying immersive experiences that Europe has to offer. In Italy alone — the country generally credited with starting the agritourism movement — there were almost 20,000 agritourism sites listed in 2023. Numbers are booming across the continent. Here are five of the best stays that have drawn the attention of travel experts from across the internet.

