Rick Steves' Genius 'Rent' Rule For Finding Authentic Places To Eat In Italy
They say Paris is always a good idea, but we're here to tell you that a vacation in Italy is, too — especially if you're all about the food. And sure, there are plenty of sites to explore across the country, including its oldest city (where you can unleash your inner history geek) and the so-called forgotten region packed with beautiful beaches, but Italy is a culinary playground, and you'd be doing yourself a disservice if you don't dive in. The country prides itself on having some of the most exquisite food in the world, with each region having something unique to offer. Even travel guru Rick Steves couldn't resist — so much so that he'd penned an entire book dedicated to Italian cuisine. But a word to the wise: avoid dining in restaurants situated in "high-rent" areas — unless you're into overpriced, touristy grub.
There's no overstating the fact that Italy is brimming with must-try dishes. However, Steves says that if you stick to restaurants in tourist hotspots, you're only setting yourself up for disappointment. While obviously heavily patronized, these places often cater to the crowd, sacrificing authenticity and jacking up prices in the process. Want the real deal? Go where the locals eat; fortunately, you don't even have to go far. Steves says it only requires doing a bit of further strolling and exploring a few streets away — away from the Instagram crowd.
Stay away from restaurants in 'high-rent' streets
Whether you want to munch on authentic Italian pizza or enjoy your fill of hearty pasta, you'd have a better experience indulging in a place not loaded with tourists at every turn. Speaking with The Washington Post, Rick Steves noted that if the restaurant's menu is in multiple languages, you're probably not in for a memorable meal. "You want a small handwritten menu in one language," Steves told the outlet, emphasizing that the telltale sign you've found a gem is if it's bustling with locals. Oh, and it helps to trust your gut, too. "Then you want to see that it's got a boisterous local crowd ... If it feels good, go in and sit down," he said.
On his website, Steves elaborates that authentic Italian restaurants often have a small, carefully curated selection of dishes, largely because the menu is designed around what's in season, not catering to tourist tastes. "I appreciate personality-driven restaurants, run by people enthusiastic about sharing their love of good cooking, and characteristic mom-and-pop places serving family recipes," he wrote. "The menu is limited because they're selling everything they're cooking, it's handwritten because it changes daily depending on what's fresh in the market, and it's in just one language because they don't draw enough tourists to make it worthwhile." In short, if you want to savor the true flavors of Italy, seek out those small, unassuming places — the best meals are worth a little extra effort to find.
If you want to spend big on food, venture away from cities
If your goal is to go all out on food in Italy, Rick Steves has a pro tip: Head to the smaller towns. Unless you've got an unlimited budget, going out of your way and having a gastronomic adventure in lesser-known towns is your best bet for getting the most bang for your buck. As Steves notes on his blog, "If splurging, do so in smaller towns. A basic big-city trattoria might cost as much as a high-end ristorante in smaller towns and villages."
Feeling a bit more adventurous? Skip the menu altogether and let the chef take the reins. If you're up for a real treat, simply ask the chef what they feel like serving — you might end up surprising yourself should you decide to. All it takes is uttering the phrase "mi faccia felice," which means "make me happy," followed by your budget, and then let the magic happen. "For me, that is really a delight. Let the chef bring you whatever he or she would like you to eat, and then be that cultural chameleon," Steves shared in an interview with Eater. "Get out of your comfort zone, wash it down with some great wine, and just create a memory that you will savor for the rest of your life."