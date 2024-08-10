Rick Steves' Genius 'Rent' Rule For Finding Authentic Places To Eat In Italy

They say Paris is always a good idea, but we're here to tell you that a vacation in Italy is, too — especially if you're all about the food. And sure, there are plenty of sites to explore across the country, including its oldest city (where you can unleash your inner history geek) and the so-called forgotten region packed with beautiful beaches, but Italy is a culinary playground, and you'd be doing yourself a disservice if you don't dive in. The country prides itself on having some of the most exquisite food in the world, with each region having something unique to offer. Even travel guru Rick Steves couldn't resist — so much so that he'd penned an entire book dedicated to Italian cuisine. But a word to the wise: avoid dining in restaurants situated in "high-rent" areas — unless you're into overpriced, touristy grub.

There's no overstating the fact that Italy is brimming with must-try dishes. However, Steves says that if you stick to restaurants in tourist hotspots, you're only setting yourself up for disappointment. While obviously heavily patronized, these places often cater to the crowd, sacrificing authenticity and jacking up prices in the process. Want the real deal? Go where the locals eat; fortunately, you don't even have to go far. Steves says it only requires doing a bit of further strolling and exploring a few streets away — away from the Instagram crowd.