The Worst Days To Travel For Thanksgiving 2024

While you should generally try to avoid flying around the holidays to protect your sanity, you may be anticipating taking to the skies to make it home for Thanksgiving. Just know that you won't be alone, as huge numbers of people book fights right around the holiday. Unfortunately, these crowds, paired with the weather, can make your flying experience pretty unpleasant. According to data analyzed by NerdWallet, in recent years, the Sunday after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days to fly — which might just make it the worst day of the year to book a flight. Every day that you wait to fly will be slightly better than the last, but it won't truly calm down until almost a full week after the holiday. When it comes to booking your departing flight, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is also very likely to be chaotic, and Tuesday won't be much better.

There are plenty of incredible destinations around America to visit this November, but the date you pick can make or break your holiday trip. Not only can flying on peak dates cost an expensive premium compared to less in-demand flights, you might find yourself spending all day in the airport. The last thing you want when you arrive is an incredibly long line to get inside the building, and the enormous crowds trying to make their flights can make security wait times longer than ever.