The Best Destinations In America To Visit In November, According To Travelers

If you've been dreaming of a trip to Hawaii, there's no better time to visit than November. An unexpectedly perfect fall destination, Maui is much less crowded during Hawaii's low seasonand traveling at this time is one of the best ways to save money on your trip. You're likely to find better deals on everything from hotels to flights (apart from a spike in both crowds and prices during Thanksgiving). Just be sure to visit before the holiday travelers arrive in December.

November is the start of the rainy season in Maui, but overall, the tropical destination receives less rain than the other Hawaiian islands. Typical rainfall varies depending on where you are, so opt for a stay on the drier and sunnier parts of the island in West Maui (Lahaina to Ka'anapali) and South Maui (Kihei to Wailea). One upside of the rain, though, is that it makes for gorgeous scenery and lots of rainbows.

Hiking, biking, and enjoying the sunset are some of the best things to do on your Maui vacation, and the fall weather won't interfere with beach time either, since daytime temperatures typically range from 70 to 82 degrees Fahrenheit. November is also when whales start to arrive in Hawaii, and Maui is the best Hawaiian island to spot humpback whales from the shoreline (even if November is a little before peak season). There are also fun events throughout the month, from the Made in Maui County Festival to the island's Thanksgiving Paddle for Hunger.

