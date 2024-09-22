The Best Destinations In America To Visit In November, According To Travelers
It's no secret that summertime and the holiday season are popular times to travel. But for those seeking fewer crowds and better prices, why not make November the time for your next vacation? Summer tourists are long gone, and the weather hasn't yet gotten too cold yet in many places (and in some places, is even still warm), plus, the holiday crowds haven't yet flown in. In some cases, you can even snag a better flight or hotel deal, which is always a bonus.
From beach getaways to out-of-this-world hiking and culture-filled cities, if you're seeking some inspiration for a U.S.-based November trip, we've got you covered. If you're not looking to go too far, this list encompasses exciting spots across the country. Our compilation of best November destinations came together with the help of personal experience and lots of research, particularly through Reddit threads, travel blogs, and tourism sites.
Maui, Hawaii
If you've been dreaming of a trip to Hawaii, there's no better time to visit than November. An unexpectedly perfect fall destination, Maui is much less crowded during Hawaii's low seasonand traveling at this time is one of the best ways to save money on your trip. You're likely to find better deals on everything from hotels to flights (apart from a spike in both crowds and prices during Thanksgiving). Just be sure to visit before the holiday travelers arrive in December.
November is the start of the rainy season in Maui, but overall, the tropical destination receives less rain than the other Hawaiian islands. Typical rainfall varies depending on where you are, so opt for a stay on the drier and sunnier parts of the island in West Maui (Lahaina to Ka'anapali) and South Maui (Kihei to Wailea). One upside of the rain, though, is that it makes for gorgeous scenery and lots of rainbows.
Hiking, biking, and enjoying the sunset are some of the best things to do on your Maui vacation, and the fall weather won't interfere with beach time either, since daytime temperatures typically range from 70 to 82 degrees Fahrenheit. November is also when whales start to arrive in Hawaii, and Maui is the best Hawaiian island to spot humpback whales from the shoreline (even if November is a little before peak season). There are also fun events throughout the month, from the Made in Maui County Festival to the island's Thanksgiving Paddle for Hunger.
Palm Springs, California
For those seeking warmth and relaxation, head to Palm Springs. Temperatures are typically in the 70s and 80s, so if lounging poolside sounds like your ideal fall vacation, Palm Springs is the best place to do it. During Hollywood's early days, Palm Springs became an escape for celebrities and today, much of that glamor and allure still exists in this California desert town. Although Palm Springs is a small city, there's plenty to see and do, including museums, interesting architecture, hiking, and lots of restaurants and shopping,
Those seeking even more nature can also easily head to Joshua Tree National Park, just an hour away, for more hiking or even camping (or glamping, if that's more your style). November is cool enough to comfortably hike. Palm Springs and neighboring borough Desert Hot Springs are also hubs for spas, including a number of natural hot mineral springs. In the Greater Palm Springs area, November is also the time for a number of interesting events, including a Pride celebration, Día de los Muertos event, Hot Air Balloon Festival and Food Truck Fiesta, and the Props & Hops Craft Beer Festival.
Sedona, Arizona
For the ultimate November hiking destination, it doesn't get much better than Sedona, Arizona. Known for its gorgeous red rocks and canyons, and with temperatures in the mid-60s during November, it's the perfect place for hiking, mountain biking, rock climbing, or even taking a Jeep tour. Temperatures dip lower in the evenings and mornings though, so be sure to pack layers.
Although trails can be a bit more crowded this time of year, starting in the morning and exploring less popular trails can easily mitigate this.Apart from hiking, the Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village is worth a stop, as is Sedona Heritage Museum. Sedona is all about its amazing scenery, so definitely take a drive through the Red Rock Scenic Byway, which is considered the gateway to Red Rock Country and has a number of interesting stops you can make along the way, including the Bell Rock, Cathedral Rock, and Coconino National Forest
Zion National Park, Utah
Another unforgettable hiking destination is Zion National Park, and November is the perfect time to experience it. "I worked in the park for a season and the park is beautiful in the fall," said one Redditor. Kolob Canyons and Watchman Overlook are just some of the best areas to explore in autumn — Zion National Park has over 90 miles of trails, ranging from beginner-friendly to others best suited for experienced hikers. November is the last month the free shuttles run and crowds are thinner, which means the added bonus of plenty of hotel options at a more affordable price.
Fall is also in full swing here, meaning on top of an already stunning landscape, you get colorful fall foliage as well. Temperatures are typically in the 50s, making it a good time for hiking. Just keep in mind that there's not a ton of sunlight during this time, with the sun typically rising around 7:30 to 8 a.m. and setting between 5:15 and 6:30 p.m., meaning you should plan your hikes accordingly.
Santa Fe, New Mexico
For a vibrant culture and food scene, rich history, and gorgeous desert landscapes, it doesn't get much better than Santa Fe. There's lots to do in this southwestern town, both indoors and outdoors. Be sure to spend some time exploring Santa Fe's thriving arts community and its many art galleries and museums — the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum and the New Mexico History Museum are both musts, while Meow Wolf is an immersive art museum. There are many hiking trails around Santa Fe as well. The trails around Picacho Peak, Bandelier National Monument, and Nambe Lake are all popular choices.
According to one Redditor, November in particular is a "FANTASTIC time to visit!!" The weather is a bit chilly but still comfortable with layers, and it's an ideal time to avoid crowds. There are also lots of events throughout the month, from the Recycle Santa Fe Art Festival to the Fall Fiber Festival.
Savannah, Georgia
Savannah is a Southern city full of history and beauty, and one of the best times to visit is in November. Like many other places, Savanna has fewer crowds and lower prices during the off-season, and you'll even get some fall foliage at this time, adding to the overall charm. Although November is the tail-end of hurricane season, the risk is low, and November is generally dry in Savannah. Overall, the weather is pleasant — it's often around 60 degrees and can sometimes even reach the 70s.
There's plenty to do in Savannah this time of year as well. No visit to Savannah is complete without a walk through the historic district and a stop at Forsyth Park to see the picturesque fountain. There's lots of dining, shopping, and historic landmarks throughout the city, while those looking for a beachier destination can head to nearby Tybee Island, complete with lighthouse. Outdoor lovers can also visit Savannah's best secret vacation spot, Skidaway Island State Park. Savannah kicks off the holidays after Thanksgiving, with a tree lighting ceremony and Christmas parade in late November. Earlier in the month, check out the art walk.
New York City, New York
While the summertime can mean intense heat and December brings crazy crowds, November is a milder and lower-traffic time to visit New York. The weather is cool but not yet freezing (expect temperatures around 41 to 54 degrees Fahrenheit) and not as rainy as the spring. Plus, prices aren't quite as crazy as they are during peak times like summer and the holiday season.
If you visit in early November, you'll see even some remaining fall foliage. Throughout the month, you can watch as the city transitions into the holiday season. November is when the city's ice skating rinks open, including the iconic Rockefeller Center rink. And of course, without the extra crowds, it's the best time to partake in all your NYC bucket list activities like walking the Brooklyn Bridge, exploring the Metropolitan Museum of Art, strolling around Central Park, and going to the top of the Empire State Building.
Williamsburg, Virginia
History buffs will find a lot to love in Williamsburg, Virginia, especially during November. A colonial-style town steeped in history, November is an ideal time to enjoy Williamsburg thanks to the fall foliage adding to its beauty. As in Georgia, November is the last month of hurricane season for Virginia, but risk is generally low, and temperatures typically range from 42 to 59 degrees.
"It's like stepping out of the present and into a pivotal time in American history," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "What an amazing and beautiful place – one that must be seen to be appreciated ... A must for anyone who loves history." Apart from history, there's a large art museum, a botanical garden and park, and amusement park fans shouldn't skip a stop at Busch Gardens. If you visit at the very end of November, you can attend the Williamsburg Christmas Market and other events are throughout the month, such as the Fiber and Craft Fall Festival.
Key West, Florida
Anyone seeking an East Coast beach vacation should check out Key West at least once — and November is one of the best times to enjoy this Florida destination. Temperatures have cooled to balmy high 70s, and there's less rain than during the summer. "I've been there for the month of November for the past 10+ years and it is almost always beautiful weather," confirmed one Redditor.
Key West is full of things to do. You can relax on the beach, participate in water sports, bike, and explore the historic area, the colorful houses and the city's gardens. The Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum is a popular tourist destination as well, and definitely don't miss watching the sunset one evening. Although Key West is overall very relaxed, there's a vibrant nightlife scene with lots of live music and an array of restaurants (trying key lime pie is, of course, a must). For film buffs, the Key West Film Festival takes place in November too.
San Diego, California
San Diego is known for having the best weather in the country, and November is no exception. Temperatures range from the 60s to 70s, and in true California fashion, there's little rain (there may be some clouds in the morning, though). Although it's a bit chilly for sunbathing (for Californians, at least), it's more than ideal for walking, exploring the city, and other outdoor activities like hiking — Los Peñasquitos Canyon and Waterfall and Torrey Pines are popular choices. Despite this, November is off-season for San Diego, so the great news is that you'll find fewer crowds and better hotel prices.
San Diego is large, so try to explore at least some of its many neighborhoods, like Little Italy (San Diego has one of the best in America), North Park, or La Jolla, one of California's most photographed beaches. Balboa Park is a giant park with lots of museums and things to see as well. There are plenty of events throughout the month, whether you're looking for cultural events; beer, food, or wine festivals; or holiday celebrations.
Asheville, North Carolina
If you're looking for fall foliage, Asheville is for you. The leaves reach their peak color in early November, meaning you're sure to see some amazing fall sights. Plus, the city begins to decorate for Christmas in November, so it's the perfect place to start getting into the holiday spirit. This North Carolina city is also a popular hiking destination — and there's really something for everyone, whether you're looking for something on the easier side or a more challenging trek. From gorgeous mountain peaks to cascading waterfalls (check out the Looking Glass Falls in Pisgah National Forest), there's no shortage of nature in Asheville. In November, temperatures hang around the 50s, which means good hiking weather that's not too freezing.
Apart its incredible outdoor landscapes, Asheville is known for its craft beer scene. It's even been dubbed the "Craft Brew Capital of the East," and has more craft breweries than any other U.S. city. Other popular tourist destinations include the Biltmore Estate, a former Vanderbilt resident and historic landmark, also known as the country's largest home.
Burlington, Vermont
Anyone looking for a nature-filled, wintery November vacation should run, not walk, to Burlington. Between Lake Champlain and the surrounding mountains, Burlington is full of natural beauty. Wedged right between busy times for tourism in Vermont (earlier in the fall and the height of winter and ski season), November in Burlington is less crowded and extra peaceful. You may even luck out and still catch some gorgeous fall foliage if your trip is in early November. And for those seeking skiing or snowboarding, Burlington typically gets its first snow of the season by the second half of the month.
November is "perfect for visiting local restaurants and getting rural/small town ambiance ... because you're in between the tourist seasons," said one Redditor. Make sure to explore the shops along Church Street Marketplace and take a walk along the lake. If you're looking for indoor activities, head to the ECHO Lake Aquarium or the Shelburne Museum for some art and history.
Chicago, Illinois
Although summer is Chicago's peak tourist season and its winters are notoriously cold, November is a highly underrated time to visit the Windy City. "There is no bad time to visit," said one Redditor. "The city is amazing 12 months of the year." Although yes, it's chilly during this time, winter isn't yet in full swing, and temperatures typically range from the 40s to 50s (without wind chill), making it a good time to explore.
With an incredible food scene, and lots of indoor activities — from museums, galleries, and more, there's plenty to keep you busy this time of year. If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, November is the time for the beloved Christkindlmarket, a traditional Christmas market, as well as the Magnificent Mile lights festival, the Chicago Christmas Tree lighting, the opening of the Daley Park ice skating ribbon, and a number of light shows throughout the city. There's truly no shortage of holiday cheer here.
New Orleans, Louisiana
November is one of the best times to visit New Orleans, especially if you're looking to avoid the intense crowds of Mardi Gras and the intense heat of the summer. "It's gorgeous weather that time of year usually," said one Redditor. The temperature typically fluctuates between the low 50s and low 70s, and although it's technically still hurricane season, you're far less likely to see storms than in August or September.
While Mardi Gras is of course NOLA's most well-known event, there are lots of festivals and activities that go on in November too, including the Bayou Bacchanal, which celebrates Caribbean culture; the food-centered Beignet Fest; and Bayou Classic, the annual college football contest that has turned into a citywide celebration complete with a battle of the bands. Of course, there are plenty of other New Orleans staples to explore, like wandering through the French Quarter, listening to jazz on Frenchman Street, and diving into New Orleans' rich culinary landscape.
Miami, Florida
With plenty of nightlife, cultural events, and a vibrant restaurant scene, anyone craving a beachside cosmopolitan city should look no further than Miami for a November trip. With temperatures typically in the 70s and 80s, November is one of the best places to enjoy this South Florida city. Of course, spending time at the beach is a non-negotiable for a Miami trip, and November is a good time for water sports like snorkeling, swimming, or surfing.
There are also plenty of events to check out at this time, including the Night Garden at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, in nearby Coral Gables, and the Miami Short Film Festival. Other musts for tourists include a visit to Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, an Italian-style villa, Bayside Marketplace, and the street-art-filled Wynwood Walls. Before you leave, don't forget to head to Little Havana and the Art Deco District for some of the city's best food.
Methodology
Personal experience, Tripadvisor forums, Reddit threads, travel blogs, and tourism sites were all used to compile this list of recommendations for a November trip.