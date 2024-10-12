Enter A Whole New World At One Of Egypt's Beachfront Lounges With Fantasy-Like Views
Before booking your next beach getaway at a luxurious Florida resort hub, pause and think outside of the box — or well, the continent. Consider Sharm El Sheikh, a city in Egypt known for its lavish resorts and beachfront views. The city hosts the TikTok-viral establishment, Farsha Mountain Lounge, a chic bar and café stacked upon a cliff that overlooks the Red Sea. Its decorated "Arabian Nights" theme transports patrons to an enchanting fantasy world. Vibrant couches, pillows, and rugs line the floor, and colorful lanterns, crocheted umbrellas, and stained glass sun-catchers hang overhead. You'll feel like you've walked onto the set of "Aladdin." And once the sun sets, the magic happens.
Farsha transforms into an animated nightclub, and its jaw-dropping light show reveal is stunning! The lounge opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 1 a.m., servicing all meals of the day. Although this hangout doesn't have a website, you can scour TripAdvisor for a head start on the menu. From coffee and wine to fruit salads, there's a wide range of items to choose from. And if it floats your boat, the restaurant even has a shisha menu with a variety of flavors.
If you want more of a beach club vibe, you can head to the shore and lounge on the chairs, float in the pool, and even sway on hammocks. If you're more of a night owl and want to experience Egypt after dark, you're in for a treat.
Farsha comes alive after dusk
When the sun goes down, and the lights go up, you'll feel like you've been dispatched to a mystical land only seen in movies and read about in books. Farsha's nighttime kickoff is the moment everyone is talking about. As the sun hits the golden hour, you'll hear a shift in the music. The volume reverberates a little louder, the lights switch on, and the entire cliffside sparkles with reds, oranges, yellows, and purples. When the "Farsha" sign beats bright orange, you'll know the night has only just begun.
The open-air space and closely set couches allow each group to be exclusively together while mingling with those nearby. Guests can sit back, drink cocktails, grab a bite to eat, or dance the night away. The music, color scheme, and decor surrounding the area produce a bohemian ambiance that will make you feel like Arabian royalty. This unique setting is the perfect Instagram-worthy background, so don't forget to snap some pictures.
The beach club and Sharm El Sheikh
Farsha Mountain Lounge's shoreline is layered with colorful hammocks and rows of daybeds for lounging, giving a Mykonos feel to the "Arabian Nights" aura. The water glittering under the Egyptian sun is the perfect way to cool off from the heat. Lifeguards watch over the area, so feel free to swim to one of the floating mats and watch the yachts sail past, or get some snorkel gear and check out the sea life. See if you can spot any of the Red Sea coral reef sites that Sharm El Sheikh is known for. If you do see any, make sure to safely snorkel around the coral reefs so as not to touch anything.
Sharm El Sheikh is an upscale beach town, with elaborate resorts that are must-see attractions. Whether you're checking out the ocean views of the Ras Muhammad National Park or the detailed architecture of the Al Mustafa Mosque, it isn't just Farsha that will make you feel like you're walking in a dream world. Like other dazzling small towns in Egypt, Sharm El Sheikh's magical energy is all-encompassing. You'll be happy you chose Egypt instead of that Florida beach vacation any day.