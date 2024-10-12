Enter A Whole New World At One Of Egypt's Beachfront Lounges With Fantasy-Like Views

Before booking your next beach getaway at a luxurious Florida resort hub, pause and think outside of the box — or well, the continent. Consider Sharm El Sheikh, a city in Egypt known for its lavish resorts and beachfront views. The city hosts the TikTok-viral establishment, Farsha Mountain Lounge, a chic bar and café stacked upon a cliff that overlooks the Red Sea. Its decorated "Arabian Nights" theme transports patrons to an enchanting fantasy world. Vibrant couches, pillows, and rugs line the floor, and colorful lanterns, crocheted umbrellas, and stained glass sun-catchers hang overhead. You'll feel like you've walked onto the set of "Aladdin." And once the sun sets, the magic happens.

Farsha transforms into an animated nightclub, and its jaw-dropping light show reveal is stunning! The lounge opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 1 a.m., servicing all meals of the day. Although this hangout doesn't have a website, you can scour TripAdvisor for a head start on the menu. From coffee and wine to fruit salads, there's a wide range of items to choose from. And if it floats your boat, the restaurant even has a shisha menu with a variety of flavors.

If you want more of a beach club vibe, you can head to the shore and lounge on the chairs, float in the pool, and even sway on hammocks. If you're more of a night owl and want to experience Egypt after dark, you're in for a treat.