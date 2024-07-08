This Vibrant Egyptian Gem Challenged Rick Steves' Understanding Of Small Towns

When you think of a visit to Egypt, you've probably got Cairo in your head. It's no surprise. The Great Pyramids are wonders of the world and it's a once-in-a-lifetime, bucket list trip to see them for so many of us. However, Cairo isn't what all of Egypt is like. Travel pro Rick Steves suggests on his website that there is another town to visit, and not just for the astonishing ancient temples. This place is Luxor, and he says that it's "A lush brown-and-green world of reeds, sugarcane, date palms, mud huts, and a village world amazingly apart from what the average tourist sees."

Getting a different view of a place beyond its hot tourist spots is always a gamble if you don't know where to look, but Luxor was a profound experience for Steves. He met villagers, spent time seeing their houses, and learned about their lives, and it changed his view of small towns. He says, "I spent more time in and around Luxor than in any European small town, and I could have stayed longer ... For me, five days in a small town is asking for boredom. But Luxor fills five days like no town its size." That's a pretty glowing endorsement. Here's what you need to know about Luxor and what Steves says are the best things to do.