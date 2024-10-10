Avoid Amsterdam's Crowds And Costs At Its Nearby Alternative Full Of Trendy Shops And Cafes

Amsterdam is full of one-of-a-kind experiences. It's the most well-known city in the Netherlands, famous for its canals, cultural landmarks, and vibrant atmosphere. But beyond the capital, the Netherlands is filled with beautiful and unique destinations worth exploring. One such gem is Groningen. This northern city, known for its blend of ancient and modern architecture, is celebrated as the healthiest city in the country. With 20% of its population made up of students attending some of the largest universities in the Netherlands, Groningen has a lively, youthful energy that sets it apart from other Dutch cities.

Advertisement

Groningen is a province in the northern Netherlands, boasting scenic waterways, historic sites, and rich cultural experiences. As the largest city in the region, it offers everything from bustling 24-hour nightlife to peaceful outdoor adventures. Cycling is an essential part of life here, with 60% of all traffic attributed to bicycles. The European Environment Agency even deemed it the city with the cleanest air. Conveniently located just two hours from Amsterdam, Groningen is easily accessible by train for travelers looking to embrace an eco-friendly lifestyle.