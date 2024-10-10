Avoid Amsterdam's Crowds And Costs At Its Nearby Alternative Full Of Trendy Shops And Cafes
Amsterdam is full of one-of-a-kind experiences. It's the most well-known city in the Netherlands, famous for its canals, cultural landmarks, and vibrant atmosphere. But beyond the capital, the Netherlands is filled with beautiful and unique destinations worth exploring. One such gem is Groningen. This northern city, known for its blend of ancient and modern architecture, is celebrated as the healthiest city in the country. With 20% of its population made up of students attending some of the largest universities in the Netherlands, Groningen has a lively, youthful energy that sets it apart from other Dutch cities.
Groningen is a province in the northern Netherlands, boasting scenic waterways, historic sites, and rich cultural experiences. As the largest city in the region, it offers everything from bustling 24-hour nightlife to peaceful outdoor adventures. Cycling is an essential part of life here, with 60% of all traffic attributed to bicycles. The European Environment Agency even deemed it the city with the cleanest air. Conveniently located just two hours from Amsterdam, Groningen is easily accessible by train for travelers looking to embrace an eco-friendly lifestyle.
Things to do in Groningen
Groningen is packed with activities for visitors, and one must-see landmark is the 500-year-old Martinitoren. This towering structure stands at 318 feet, offering an unforgettable panoramic view from the top. If you're a nature enthusiast, Lauwersmeer National Park is another highlight. This park has a wide range of water sports like sailing, canoeing, and windsurfing, as well as land-based activities like hiking and cycling. Wildlife lovers may even spot Konik horses, cattle, and various bird species in this serene, protected landscape.
Those interested in modern innovation need to see Groningen's Forum. This 147-foot-tall architectural marvel houses international exhibitions, the Storyworld museum, theaters, a public library, a sky lounge bar, and a rooftop terrace with breathtaking views. History buffs should not miss the Bourtange fortress, built during the 16th century to safeguard against siege during the Eighty Years' War. Visitors can stay overnight at the fortress, enjoy nearby candle-making workshops, watch reenactments, and experience the firing of the cannon on Sunday afternoons.
If you're looking for a canal experience similar to Amsterdam's, visit Hoge der A and Lage der A, the city's most photographed place. These picturesque old warehouses line the canals, and nearby cafés offer perfect spots for relaxation. During the WinterWelVaart event around Christmas, the area comes alive with illuminated ships and performances. Art lovers should head to the Groningen Museum, known for its thought-provoking exhibits and avant-garde architecture.
Canal tours and unique stays
The Netherlands has more than one city with some of Europe's most stunning canals. Groningen is one of them, and a boat tour through these channels is the most memorable way to experience the city. As for accommodations, Groningen offers plenty of unique options. You can stay in a converted water mill at Het Torentje van Trips or in a former church at Het Vakantiekerkje. For those who prefer to stay in the heart of the city, Hotel Prinsenhof delivers a luxurious experience, while The Market Hotel provides modern, stylish spaces. Before booking your trip, it's important to learn a bit about Dutch culture. Take note that there is a common question to avoid asking strangers in the Netherlands.
The best time to visit Groningen is from May to September, when the weather is ideal for outdoor activities. Summer temperatures range from 55 to 69 degrees Fahrenheit, and only about half of the days see rain. If you're interested in learning more about Groningen's culture or planning your itinerary, the Groningen Store inside the Forum gives helpful recommendations for guided tours and local dining spots. Check out Groningen for a refreshing, laid-back alternative to Amsterdam.