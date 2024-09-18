15 Of The Best Experiences You Can Only Have While In Amsterdam, According To Travelers

Where to start with the Dutch capital? A port settlement known for its scenic beauty, Amsterdam has been around for over seven centuries, and makes a great city to take day trips from. Dissected by canals and linked by bridges, it almost feels like a series of islands stitched together. This is a beautiful place to wander, either on foot or by bicycle, as many of the locals do, so make sure to pack comfortable shoes for your Amsterdam trip.

Tourists can admire the scores of houseboats, many of them lived in by their owners. And around the city, there is no shortage of culture, including world-class museums and performing arts. Amsterdam has much to offer, from cool neighborhoods to great dining, but that could be said of any great global city. What it can provide visitors is a host of special experiences unique to the buzzing, historic, picturesque Dutch metropolis. Using traveler blogs, we've found some of the best.