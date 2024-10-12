Italy's Creepiest Museum Is A Historic Spot In Rome That Will Leave You Feeling Unsettled

The Chiesa del Sacro Cuore del Suffragio is a neo-Gothic church that was completed in 1917, but before that, the building was the site of a different chapel that mysteriously burned down in 1897. According to the church's history, one of the priests, a French-born missionary named Victor Jouet, claimed that he and other onlookers saw a face with a pained expression imprinted in the flame as well as the ashes of the fire. The priest took this experience as evidence that the face belonged to a soul trapped in purgatory. After the fire, Jouet started to collect other items from all over Europe that contained these imprints, which are now on display (all behind glass casings to protect the items from further damage). There is no evidence to show that these items were, in fact, touched by lost souls in purgatory, but the story is still fascinating (and perhaps a little unnerving) to those who enjoy a good mystery.

Of course, there are many must-see churches in Rome, so it's easy to miss the Chiesa del Sacro Cuore del Suffragio since it is smaller and a little newer than some of the other religious sites in the city. On its own, the neo-Gothic style has earned the church the moniker "the little Milan cathedral" since it bears resemblance to the Duomo in Milan. There is no specific website for the church or the museum, so it's important to plan ahead by contacting the church directly for visiting hours and be sure to dress modestly, covering shoulders and knees, when you enter as a sign of respect.