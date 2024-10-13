The Gateway To Sicily Is An Underrated Italian City Full Of Seafront Bars And Beaches

Sicily is an island full of stories. From ancient myths and a remarkably checkered history to dark tales of vendettas and organized crime, it is one of the most interesting places in Italy to visit. For many people, the port city of Messina will be their first glimpse of Sicily, sailing across the Straits of Messina from Calabria, the toe of the Italian boot.

For some travelers, Messina is just a gateway, a useful entry point to glide through on the way to more famous spots like Taormina, Siracusa, or Italy's tallest active volcano, Mount Etna. But Messina is a charming, Italian seaside city bursting with life, with a selection of impressive beaches and an exciting nightlife. It's the perfect place to get a taste of Sicilian life and culture.

Arriving by boat, your first impression of Messina is of its grand seafront, with the impressive Madonnina del Porto, a column topped with a bronze Madonna, welcoming you to the city. However, the atmosphere is far more laid-back than the imposing facades of the buildings that line the port might suggest. Due to the popularity of other Sicilian destinations, Messina is a city where you can get away from the crowds and enjoy a more relaxed, tranquil escape.

