The Cobbled Quaint Town That Helped Inspire Beauty And The Beast's Fairytale Village
Anyone who has seen a Disney movie probably has a bucket list full of destinations that remind them of their favorite childhood films. Who wouldn't want to visit a stunning German castle like the one from "Sleeping Beauty" or the ancient sites of Athens as seen in "Hercules"? If you want to see the quiet little village where Belle and her father lived in "Beauty and the Beast," the beautiful town of Riquewihr in France is the best place to go. This picturesque town will make you want to dance through the streets while singing bonjour to everyone you meet.
Of course, Riquewihr is just one of the French towns that inspired the look of the 1991 film. Nearby Ribeauvillé is also noted for inspiring Disney animators as well. Both towns feature bright medieval buildings that give this town its quaint fairytale look and are less than an hour from Strasbourg. Since they are very small (and mostly cater to tourists), they make an excellent weekend trip if you're exploring the greater Alsace region. Besides the many adorable shops and cafés, including the popular Au Petit Délice that allows visitors to walk up and grab a pastry or baguette, the area also offers many tours for history lovers and foodies alike.
Riquewihr's historical sights
Along Riquewihr's colorful cobbled streets is the Dolder Belfry watchtower, which dates back to the 13th century and houses a museum where you can learn all about life in this rural village as well as the tower's significance. Another medieval site for history lovers is the Thieves Tower Museum. It was the site of a prison in the 15th century and still contains some cells and old artifacts used for punishment hundreds of years ago. Next to the tower is the Winemaker's House, a 16th-century home that conveys the life of a winemaker during the Renaissance period and beyond. If you share Belle's love of reading, head to the Riquewihr library, which is home to over 8,000 books.
Europe is home to many fairytale-like castles, and you can even stay in one on your trip. It won't be inhabited by a beast or a bunch of enchanted furniture, but that doesn't make it any less magical. Being a guest at the five-star Chateau d'Isenbourg, just a 30-minute drive from Riquewihr, means you'll enjoy all the luxury of an actual castle that was once the home of the Austrian royal family in the 5th century. Now, the castle is owned by a French hotel group and has beautiful rooms, vineyards, and a gorgeous spa with a steam bath, sauna, jacuzzi, and high-end treatments for guests.
Wineries around Riquewihr
Riquewihr is nestled in the Alsace region, just southwest of the popular German city of Strasbourg. The town is a mix of both German and French cultures and is particularly known for its white wines, especially its high-ranking Reisling. Alsace is certainly a popular destination for wine lovers, but it is a little underrated as a French wine region compared to bigger draws like Champagne, Bordeaux, or the Loire Valley. There are many wineries around Riquewihr, so you're practically guaranteed to find a good wine tour.
Among the vineyards in the area is Domaine Agapé, which is only 3 minutes away from the town center. You will need a reservation to visit the cellar and vineyards, so it's important to plan ahead. Most wines at Domaine Agapé are varieties of white wine with a few options of red, rosé, and sparkling wines as well. Also very close to the town center is the Famille Hugel Winery, a vineyard that has been owned and operated by the same family for over 370 years and offers plenty of wine varieties, including Riesling and Gewurztraminer. Dopff au Moulin is also within walking distance of the main part of Riquewihr and is known for its Crémant d'Alsace, a non-Champagne sparkling white wine named for the Alsace region. It doesn't get more local and unique than that. Continue your French wine tour and avoid crowds at the French town of Cognac, which is full of old-world charm.