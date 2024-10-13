The Cobbled Quaint Town That Helped Inspire Beauty And The Beast's Fairytale Village

Anyone who has seen a Disney movie probably has a bucket list full of destinations that remind them of their favorite childhood films. Who wouldn't want to visit a stunning German castle like the one from "Sleeping Beauty" or the ancient sites of Athens as seen in "Hercules"? If you want to see the quiet little village where Belle and her father lived in "Beauty and the Beast," the beautiful town of Riquewihr in France is the best place to go. This picturesque town will make you want to dance through the streets while singing bonjour to everyone you meet.

Of course, Riquewihr is just one of the French towns that inspired the look of the 1991 film. Nearby Ribeauvillé is also noted for inspiring Disney animators as well. Both towns feature bright medieval buildings that give this town its quaint fairytale look and are less than an hour from Strasbourg. Since they are very small (and mostly cater to tourists), they make an excellent weekend trip if you're exploring the greater Alsace region. Besides the many adorable shops and cafés, including the popular Au Petit Délice that allows visitors to walk up and grab a pastry or baguette, the area also offers many tours for history lovers and foodies alike.