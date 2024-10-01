Avoid Crowds At This Underrated, Less Touristy French Wine Region Full Of Old-World Charm
After window gazing at rolling orchards, passing picturesque French villages, and admiring solitary hillside chateaus for four hours from Paris, you'll arrive in Cognac. A medieval city encircled by fertile farmland, it grew world-famous for the fine liquor first distilled in its surrounds. Despite the notoriety of its best-known product, it still hasn't become a major destination. Avoid the crowds milling between the rows of heavily hung vines outside Bordeaux's famous wineries and take a short journey inside to underrated Cognac.
It's easy to reach Cognac from the major tourist hubs of Paris, Bordeaux, and Lille. Just hop on an affordable direct train to Angoulême and then switch to the local train to Cognac from there. From Paris it costs an average of €46 EUR, or $51.14 USD, but travel from the significantly closer Bordeaux to find tickets for €17. Visit in summer for sunshine strolls between the vines or during fall as the leaves stain cognac-colored across the autumnal countryside to witness the peak grape harvest season.
Get a taste of old-world grandeur in the historic Cognac region
Overshadowed by famous, sometimes underappreciated champagne fields of Chardonnay grapes and the perfectly paired pours of the Parisian fine dining scene, centuries of distillers have perfected Cognac's eponymous brandy. Characterized by grandiose chateaus frequented by emperors and aristocrats, dubbed Cognac Houses, where visitors can take a tour through history and taste some of the world's best-known brews.
Visit the House of Courvoisier in the town of Jarnac, less than a 15-minutes drive from Cognac, to step into 200 years of artisanal heritage. Take a tour around the emblematic waterfront property and discuss the art of distillation with the experts. Your guide will walk you through the aging and blending processes and skills inextricable from the Maison Courvoisier signature taste. The tour also includes access to the deep and storied cellar, before ending with a tasting experience. Including several sampling glasses, the tour only costs a total of €20.
Jarnac is also home to another iconic cognac maison: The House of Hennessy. Visit the world-famous liquor company's lavish tasting room or take one of the myriad tours and experiences on offer at the chateau. Ranging from beginners initiations into the world of distilling for €25 to €300 peaks into the elusive founder's chamber, the house offers a wide array of tour options. Choose according to your level of interest — they all involve sipping on subtle but sumptuous brandy blends.
The best places to eat, drink, and stay in Cognac, France
In quintessential French style, the medieval streets that weave through old Cognac are lined by world-class restaurants. Splash out on a stay at the immaculate Hôtel Chais Monnet & Spa for €310 per night to have the easiest access to the in-house Michelin starred restaurant, Les Foudres. Treat yourself to the six-course menu for €160 for the most comprehensive experience of the local gastronomy, ranging from beef marinated in cognac to Sturia caviar acquired only in Aquitaine.
Straying away from the luxury lifestyle that tends to be associated with cognac and its extravagant marketing strategies, the old city also has lower key options on offer. Jostle with the locals under the corrugated iron ridges of the indoor market and haggle over crates of French oysters or gather an array of cheeses, freshly baked bread, and bottles of Bordeaux wine to enjoy on the banks of the Charente River.
While based back in town, take the opportunity to utilize your newly acquired cognac expertise at one of the city's creative cocktail bars. Base your beverage on one of the 400 cognacs available for selection at Le 1838 or pay a visit to the city's first cocktail bar, Bar Louise. In the hands of passionate mixologists native to Cognac, their cocktails don't solely celebrate the spirit, but incorporate locally grown flowers and herbs into their classic concoctions.