Avoid Crowds At This Underrated, Less Touristy French Wine Region Full Of Old-World Charm

Overshadowed by famous, sometimes underappreciated champagne fields of Chardonnay grapes and the perfectly paired pours of the Parisian fine dining scene, centuries of distillers have perfected Cognac's eponymous brandy. Characterized by grandiose chateaus frequented by emperors and aristocrats, dubbed Cognac Houses, where visitors can take a tour through history and taste some of the world's best-known brews.

Visit the House of Courvoisier in the town of Jarnac, less than a 15-minutes drive from Cognac, to step into 200 years of artisanal heritage. Take a tour around the emblematic waterfront property and discuss the art of distillation with the experts. Your guide will walk you through the aging and blending processes and skills inextricable from the Maison Courvoisier signature taste. The tour also includes access to the deep and storied cellar, before ending with a tasting experience. Including several sampling glasses, the tour only costs a total of €20.

Jarnac is also home to another iconic cognac maison: The House of Hennessy. Visit the world-famous liquor company's lavish tasting room or take one of the myriad tours and experiences on offer at the chateau. Ranging from beginners initiations into the world of distilling for €25 to €300 peaks into the elusive founder's chamber, the house offers a wide array of tour options. Choose according to your level of interest — they all involve sipping on subtle but sumptuous brandy blends.

