The Most Fairytale-Like Hidden Castles In All Of Europe

Whether you're looking to live out a childhood dream, or you're simply an appreciator of history and architecture, Europe's fairytale castles have more than enough allure, beauty, and charm to offer visitors. From classic fortresses constructed to protect medieval kings, to regal chateaus serving as a royal summer home, there are thousands of castles scattered across Europe to choose from.

With that said, it can be difficult narrowing down which are most likely to transport you straight into a storybook, which is why we've selected the ones most worthwhile of your time. A number of these recommended castles are rightfully iconic, while others are more hidden and under the radar. A few even served as the direct inspiration for some of the most legendary castles of all — Disney's "Cinderella" and "Sleeping Beauty" castles. All were selected with the help of research, from plenty of travel blogs, travel publications, and tourism sites.