In Case Of Theft, Rick Steves Swears By These Easy Smart Phone Steps To Keep Your Info Private
Theft can happen anywhere. However, when you're distracted on vacation from looking at monuments and chatting with friends and family, you might not notice a hand slipping into your bag. While travel expert Rick Steves has some tips to avoid getting pickpocketed on your European vacation, sometimes, the situation is out of your control. Apart from losing your device, there is so much information on our smartphones that a few minutes of distraction can add up to some costly results. Steves has some helpful advice on how to keep your info private, even if the worst happens. On his website, the travel guru tells us, "Travelers who are too careless with their digital information open themselves up to significant hassle and expense." Steves suggests using a password manager like Apple's iCloud Keychain or 1Password. Don't use the same passwords over and over, as one breach can result in multiple losses, and adding in two-factor authentication and facial recognition can help.
Steves' password advice goes further. Make sure all shopping and banking logins ask for a password or facial recognition — you should use applications rather than signing into a website, as "the app is less likely to get hacked," Steves says. However, if you do have to use a site, make sure there is a padlock by the site name and the first letters of the address read "https" rather than "http." If you don't see either of these things, don't enter your info.
Rick Steves' suggestions for keeping your digital info safe
Steves recommends updating your devices before a trip, including any security settings. While you may not use it to open your phone at home, you should activate facial recognition before you leave. In addition, Steves says, "If it's already protected, consider decreasing the time it takes for the screen to lock when not in use." However, you can do more than just protect your information. Make sure you have device-finding apps like Apple's Find My iPhone or Android's Find My Device. If it does get stolen, make sure you report it right away (the U.S. government has a handy list of emergency numbers abroad), and change all passwords as soon as you can. The FBI recommends avoiding public USB charging stations, too, as your public and private information can be leaked.
Of course, it would be better not to have to deal with this at all, and to that end, there are a few hacks to protect yourself from pickpockets while traveling. Keep your money in a money belt, which is something Steves does. In fact, when Steves was pickpocketed in Europe, he wasn't wearing one. Leave your expensive items at home, and if you sit down, wrap your bag or backpack straps around your leg or a table.