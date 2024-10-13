In Case Of Theft, Rick Steves Swears By These Easy Smart Phone Steps To Keep Your Info Private

Theft can happen anywhere. However, when you're distracted on vacation from looking at monuments and chatting with friends and family, you might not notice a hand slipping into your bag. While travel expert Rick Steves has some tips to avoid getting pickpocketed on your European vacation, sometimes, the situation is out of your control. Apart from losing your device, there is so much information on our smartphones that a few minutes of distraction can add up to some costly results. Steves has some helpful advice on how to keep your info private, even if the worst happens. On his website, the travel guru tells us, "Travelers who are too careless with their digital information open themselves up to significant hassle and expense." Steves suggests using a password manager like Apple's iCloud Keychain or 1Password. Don't use the same passwords over and over, as one breach can result in multiple losses, and adding in two-factor authentication and facial recognition can help.

Steves' password advice goes further. Make sure all shopping and banking logins ask for a password or facial recognition — you should use applications rather than signing into a website, as "the app is less likely to get hacked," Steves says. However, if you do have to use a site, make sure there is a padlock by the site name and the first letters of the address read "https" rather than "http." If you don't see either of these things, don't enter your info.