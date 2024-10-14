Explore The Streets Of This Vibrant City To See Some Of Mexico's Most Unique And Iconic Art

Oaxaca is one of Mexico's most fascinating destinations. Famous for its incredible cuisine and gorgeous architecture, it also boasts Day of the Dead celebrations that rival Mardi Gras in New Orleans. It is one of the country's most vibrant and lively cities, a wonderful combination of authentic Mexican traditions and dynamic modernity. Plus, it is one of the safest places in Mexico to visit.

Advertisement

Oaxaca is a hive of creativity, overflowing with remarkable artists, galleries, and exhibitions. There is a rich history of folk art in the region, including the intricate and bizarre alebrije figurines, barro negro pottery, and the textiles of Teotitlán del Valle. The city has also produced some of Mexico's finest contemporary artists, like Francisco Toledo and Rufino Tamayo, and it is home to several world-class museums and galleries, such as the Museo de las Culturas de Oaxaca and the Centro de las Artes de San Agustín.

But it is the graphic art scene that stands out in this charming Mexican city. Muralism is a historic movement in Mexico. In Oaxaca, it finds contemporary expression in the form of street art. From dream-like figures inspired by indigenous Zapotec and Mixtec traditions, to bold — often violent — outbursts of political art, the walls and streets of Oaxaca are a bright canvas bursting with life. As such, the best way to immerse yourself in the city and its culture is with a street art tour.

Advertisement