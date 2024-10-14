Explore The Streets Of This Vibrant City To See Some Of Mexico's Most Unique And Iconic Art
Oaxaca is one of Mexico's most fascinating destinations. Famous for its incredible cuisine and gorgeous architecture, it also boasts Day of the Dead celebrations that rival Mardi Gras in New Orleans. It is one of the country's most vibrant and lively cities, a wonderful combination of authentic Mexican traditions and dynamic modernity. Plus, it is one of the safest places in Mexico to visit.
Oaxaca is a hive of creativity, overflowing with remarkable artists, galleries, and exhibitions. There is a rich history of folk art in the region, including the intricate and bizarre alebrije figurines, barro negro pottery, and the textiles of Teotitlán del Valle. The city has also produced some of Mexico's finest contemporary artists, like Francisco Toledo and Rufino Tamayo, and it is home to several world-class museums and galleries, such as the Museo de las Culturas de Oaxaca and the Centro de las Artes de San Agustín.
But it is the graphic art scene that stands out in this charming Mexican city. Muralism is a historic movement in Mexico. In Oaxaca, it finds contemporary expression in the form of street art. From dream-like figures inspired by indigenous Zapotec and Mixtec traditions, to bold — often violent — outbursts of political art, the walls and streets of Oaxaca are a bright canvas bursting with life. As such, the best way to immerse yourself in the city and its culture is with a street art tour.
Discover murals, monsters, and muertos with a local guide
Wandering the streets of Oaxaca on a Street Art Walk with Coyote Aventuras is not just an opportunity to see some of the best street art in town, but also a superb way to get to know the city itself. It is an in-depth exploration of what makes the city such a creative place. Tour-takers journey through three central districts to view vivid Day of the Dead murals, haunting political statements, and intricately designed prints of folkloric creatures. This small-group tour also goes inside some of the most interesting exhibition spaces in Oaxaca, as well as introducing visitors to artisans and practitioners, and giving them the chance to learn a few traditional crafts and modern painting techniques.
The tour takes around four hours, so be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes. It starts at 9 a.m. to take advantage of the cooler morning weather, and drinking water is provided. The tours are led by local guides who switch effortlessly between explaining the meaning behind each artwork and discussing their favorite places to eat in the city.
And speaking of food, after the walking tour, a decent lunch is definitely required. Luckily, Oaxaca is a city that really delivers when it comes to great food. Carnivores will be in heaven in the Pasillo de Humo (Corridor of Smoke), part of the central market, filled with vast pits of glowing coals and every kind of meat imaginable. Vegetarians are well-served too, with spots like Hierba Dulce and Calabacitas Tiernas serving up wonderful plant-based options. Just always remember to watch out for red flags when dining on street food in Mexico.