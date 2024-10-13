A Prestigious Spanish Resort City Has All The Glamor Of An Amalfi Coast Getaway Minus The Price
Cradled between the Sierra Blanca mountain range and the Mediterranean Sea, Marbella, Spain, occupies one of the most scenic and sun-dappled stretches in Europe. In fact, the Andalusian coast where Marbella lies is dubbed the Costa del Sol, a beach lover's dream with nearly 100 miles of sandy shoreline. Once settled by the Romans in ancient times and later ruled by the Moors, who fortified the city in the 10th century, Marbella became part of the Kingdom of Spain by the late 15th century. Marbella's Old Town was a bucolic fishing and agricultural village until the postwar era when European royals and jet setters sought sun and fellow high society in Marbella. Over the rest of the 20th century, the region was developed with luxurious resorts, beach clubs, golf courses, sophisticated shopping, and a yacht-filled marina called Puerto Banús.
Despite its glamorous history and celebrity clientele, Marbella has remained under-the-radar, overshadowed by other hot spots on the Mediterranean, such as the Amalfi Coast and the Cote d'Azur. However, that means a vacation in Marbella is also less expensive, and you can enjoy fabulous hotels and villas for a fraction of the cost of Italy or France. And because of Marbella's protected position in the foothills of the mountains, the weather stays mild year round with about 320 days of sunshine.
Where to stay in Marbella
The most iconic hotel in Marbella, and one of the most legendary on the Mediterranean, is the Marbella Club, the former estate of Spanish Prince Alfonso of Hohenlohe-Langenburg. Opened in 1954, the Marbella Club retains the rarefied air of a royal villa, but has all the trappings of a large resort including a buzzy beach club, swimming pools, multiple restaurants, a pampering spa, and an acclaimed golf club. With 132 stylishly designed rooms, suites, and villas privately tucked amongst lush gardens, the Marbella Club is beloved both by well-heeled families who have returned for generations, as well as couples seeking a romantic honeymoon hideaway. Rates start at $661 per night.
If you prefer to stay in the charming Old Town of Marbella, Hotel Claude also has royal roots as the former townhouse of Empress Eugenia de Montijo, the wife of Napoleon III. The restored 17th-century residence in the heart of Old Town is now a boutique property with just seven elegant rooms. "I can honestly say it was probably one of the most welcoming, comfortable and stylish hotels we have ever had the pleasure of booking," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. Rates here start at $319 per night.
What to do in Marbella
Marbella is justly famed for its golden sand beaches that offer endless Mediterranean Sea views. One of the most popular beaches, located between the Old Town and Puerto Banús, is Playa de la Fontanilla, where you can rent sun beds and dine at small beach bars. For a more wild and secluded beach experience, head west of Marbella to the Dunas de Artola, a protected natural monument and nature reserve. "[It has] lovely walking bridges stretching along the forest and beach," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Definitely feels like another vibe than in the other Marbella beaches."
To tap into Marbella's glitzy side, visit Puerto Banús, a large marina and white-washed Andalusian-style village, lined with super yachts, designer shops, and trendy restaurants. Here you can charter a boat to admire the Costa del Sol from the water, rent luxury sports cars to cruise along the coast, and browse boutiques such as Hermès, Dior, and Rolex. Marbella is also a convenient base for exploring the treasures of Andalusia on a road trip, such as the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Seville and Granada.