A Prestigious Spanish Resort City Has All The Glamor Of An Amalfi Coast Getaway Minus The Price

Cradled between the Sierra Blanca mountain range and the Mediterranean Sea, Marbella, Spain, occupies one of the most scenic and sun-dappled stretches in Europe. In fact, the Andalusian coast where Marbella lies is dubbed the Costa del Sol, a beach lover's dream with nearly 100 miles of sandy shoreline. Once settled by the Romans in ancient times and later ruled by the Moors, who fortified the city in the 10th century, Marbella became part of the Kingdom of Spain by the late 15th century. Marbella's Old Town was a bucolic fishing and agricultural village until the postwar era when European royals and jet setters sought sun and fellow high society in Marbella. Over the rest of the 20th century, the region was developed with luxurious resorts, beach clubs, golf courses, sophisticated shopping, and a yacht-filled marina called Puerto Banús.

Advertisement

Despite its glamorous history and celebrity clientele, Marbella has remained under-the-radar, overshadowed by other hot spots on the Mediterranean, such as the Amalfi Coast and the Cote d'Azur. However, that means a vacation in Marbella is also less expensive, and you can enjoy fabulous hotels and villas for a fraction of the cost of Italy or France. And because of Marbella's protected position in the foothills of the mountains, the weather stays mild year round with about 320 days of sunshine.