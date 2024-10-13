Ride A Historic Carousel For Free In Oregon At One Of The Oldest Amusement Parks In America
Just 10 minutes from Downtown Portland is Oaks Park, a wonderland of classic fun with 24 coasters and kids' rides. Although it is not America's oldest amusement park, it opened around the turn of the century in 1905. The Oregon attraction is still considered one of the oldest parks in the U.S., and having over a century of history certainly makes it a charming place to enjoy with your kids. The hand-carved and painted animals on Oaks Park's historic carousel have been amusing children of all ages since the park's opening. You don't need a ride bracelet for this attraction, as Oaks Park's carousel is free to anyone who visits the park.
While there are no age or weight limits, guests over the 42-inch height requirement can ride alone, but those under it need a companion for supervision. In addition to the circular motion of the ride, the seats on the inner ring of the carousel move up and down for a little extra pizzazz.
Planning your visit to Oaks Park
The park originally wanted to promote the use of public transportation and was accessible via streetcar. Today, the best way to get there is probably by car, as the closest public bus leaves visitors one mile away. Located at 7805 S.E Oaks Park Way, visitors will pay $3 for parking on weekdays or $5 on weekends and holidays before 4:45 p.m. The park is open from the end of March through October, but you can skate the roller rink all year round.
Like America's largest free amusement park, it does not cost anything to enter, but you'll need to purchase a ride bracelet to enjoy the rides. These bracelets allow access to unlimited rides within the appropriate height category during the day of validity. Because a limited number of people are allowed on the rides each day, you should purchase tickets for your chosen day online and redeem them for bracelets when you arrive. Oaks Park also offers arcade games, miniature golf, roller skating, and food and beverages, all of which are sold separately. On the other side of the U.S., head to this vintage beachfront amusement park in New York.