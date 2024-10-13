Ride A Historic Carousel For Free In Oregon At One Of The Oldest Amusement Parks In America

Just 10 minutes from Downtown Portland is Oaks Park, a wonderland of classic fun with 24 coasters and kids' rides. Although it is not America's oldest amusement park, it opened around the turn of the century in 1905. The Oregon attraction is still considered one of the oldest parks in the U.S., and having over a century of history certainly makes it a charming place to enjoy with your kids. The hand-carved and painted animals on Oaks Park's historic carousel have been amusing children of all ages since the park's opening. You don't need a ride bracelet for this attraction, as Oaks Park's carousel is free to anyone who visits the park.

Advertisement

While there are no age or weight limits, guests over the 42-inch height requirement can ride alone, but those under it need a companion for supervision. In addition to the circular motion of the ride, the seats on the inner ring of the carousel move up and down for a little extra pizzazz.