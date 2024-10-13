The Central American Towns That Celebrate Day Of The Dead With A Unique Kite Festival

The barriletes gigantes, or "giant kites," date back to ancient Mayan rituals before the European conquest of the Americas. Their construction traditionally took 40 days, using natural materials like bamboo for the frame and a slurry of yucca flower, lemon peel, and water for glue. Today, participants begin building their kites months in advance, designing them with colorful tissue paper to depict Indigenous symbols or messages addressing human rights issues. Most striking is the sheer size of the kites, which can span up to 60 feet in diameter when unveiled on the day of the celebration.

During the festival, the giant kites are paraded through the cemeteries of the towns, either airborne or carried by a team. Children fly smaller kites on the sidelines. The festival is a joyous celebration, bathed in color and music, showcasing craftsmanship and cultural heritage. The smell of copal (an incense made from pine resin) wafts on the breeze during this magnificent procession, while the sound of fluttering paper wards off evil spirits. Make sure to arrive early at the cemeteries on November 1st, as thousands of people turn out to celebrate.

During the festivities, treat your tastebuds to fiambre. This traditional Guatemalan salad is a rainbow of colors and flavors, served specifically for the Day of the Dead. Prepared with dozens of ingredients from hardboiled eggs and sausages to pickles and red beets, fiambre is just as colorful as the giant kites adorning the sky. Following the festival, check out Antigua, Guatemala, one of Central America's most stunning destinations, which is about a 30-minute drive from Santiago Sacatepéquez or Sumpango.

