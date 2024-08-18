Avoid The Crowds And Cost Of Como At The 'World's Most Beautiful Lake' In Central America

What lake is widely praised by discerning international travelers as the most beautiful in the world? Surprise! It's not the famous Lake Como in Italy where George Clooney, Madonna, and Sylvester Stallone have villas. Guatemala's Lake Atitlán is Central America's answer to Lake Como and then some, but with fewer crowds, lower prices, and just as much culture, local color, and natural beauty. The deep, blue-green lake is a pristine jewel, ringed by volcanoes and ancient Mayan ruins. Throw in a flourishing ecotourism industry, and you may find yourself feeling a lot more clued-in than the Clooneys when it comes to fabulous vacationing.

With a growing reputation among in-the-know travelers at every price point, you'll find both backpacker hostels and resorts to sate your appetite for luxury here, and plenty of Lake Como-style private villas that won't break even the smallest piggy bank. The average daily cost of a vacation in Lake Como's Varenna, one of Rick Steves' favorite European destinations, is around three times the cost of a vacation in Lake Atitlán's Santiago. The differences become even sharper the more you move upscale, with lakefront villas in Varenna renting at around 10 times the nightly rate of similarly-styled properties on Lake Atitlán, where listings range from a cliff-side glass A-frame suspended over the water, to a storybook lakefront cottage built out of volcanic stone with a pool, jacuzzi, and wood-fired sauna — the latter rents for less per night than a room at a Motel 6 in San Diego.

