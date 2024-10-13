Witness The Best Of The Southwest On A Road Trip Through The Most Iconic Red Rock Valleys

Driving the entirety of U.S. Route 163 will only take around two hours, although it could take longer depending on how often you stop to enjoy the views. Departing from Bluff, your first pitstop should be at the Entrance to Valley of the Gods Road. You'll leave behind the pavement and enter a gravel road that takes you to a small parking lot overlooking the magnificent Seven Sailors rock formation. This road continues for several miles and features a variety of prominent viewpoints.

Most visitors, however, will venture back to U.S. Route 163 and continue southwest to the town of Mexican Hat, where the landscape is almost as red as one of Utah's most impressive destinations, Capitol Reef National Park. No trip to the tiny town of Mexican Hat is complete without snapping a few pictures of its namesake — an improbable rock structure that resembles an inverted sombrero. It can be seen from the highway, though there's a gravel road leading up to it if you'd like to get closer.

You'll also find the nearby Goosenecks State Park worth a visit if you need to stretch your legs. Perched on the edge of a canyon formed by a winding river, it offers an incredible view of the various rock strata in the surrounding hills. If you want to see another natural wonder formed by the unstoppable will of water, you'll find one of the most photographed destinations in Arizona less than three hours west.

