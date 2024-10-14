The Iconic West Virginia Fishing Destination For Pretty Lake-Side Leaf-Peeping Like No Other

The famous song "Take Me Home, Country Roads" opens with John Denver singing, "Almost heaven, West Virginia," and when you visit Plum Orchard Lake, you may understand just what he was singing about. When the foliage starts to turn colors in fall, the oak-hickory forest that surrounds Plum Orchard Lake makes for a beautiful blend of autumnal color — from muted yellows and browns to bright reds and oranges.

If you've got your own kayak or a canoe, bring it so you can marvel at the incredible forest display from the water. There are also some docks around the lake where you can immerse yourself in the fall foliage show. If you absolutely love all things fishing, you may have already heard about Plum Orchard Lake. It's about a half-hour drive southwest of Fayetteville, another uncrowded fall getaway in West Virginia. Its clear waters are a well-known spot for summertime fishing for largemouth bass, channel catfish, bluegill, sunfish, and crappie.