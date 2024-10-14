The Iconic West Virginia Fishing Destination For Pretty Lake-Side Leaf-Peeping Like No Other
The famous song "Take Me Home, Country Roads" opens with John Denver singing, "Almost heaven, West Virginia," and when you visit Plum Orchard Lake, you may understand just what he was singing about. When the foliage starts to turn colors in fall, the oak-hickory forest that surrounds Plum Orchard Lake makes for a beautiful blend of autumnal color — from muted yellows and browns to bright reds and oranges.
If you've got your own kayak or a canoe, bring it so you can marvel at the incredible forest display from the water. There are also some docks around the lake where you can immerse yourself in the fall foliage show. If you absolutely love all things fishing, you may have already heard about Plum Orchard Lake. It's about a half-hour drive southwest of Fayetteville, another uncrowded fall getaway in West Virginia. Its clear waters are a well-known spot for summertime fishing for largemouth bass, channel catfish, bluegill, sunfish, and crappie.
Hiking, hunting, and camping at Plum Orchard Lake
This lake was formed by damming Plum Orchard Creek in the 1960s. It is surrounded by 2,953 acres of forest land, which features some trails that you can explore. However, there's one important safety consideration — depending on when you go during fall, there may be hunting that's allowed in the area since it's home to wild turkey, deer, squirrels, and more. Check out the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources website for more information on when to hunt. If you plan to explore the woods, make sure to wear blaze-orange clothing.
For those who enjoy tent or trailer camping, you can make your trip to Plum Orchard Lake into an overnight retreat (just make sure you bring these five camping essentials for an easy trip). If you prefer a cozier bed, there are a number of lodging options with lots of character, like The Historic Morris Harvey House Bed & Breakfast in downtown Fayetteville or the rustic Maple Fork Lodge, perfect for if you're traveling in a bigger group. For a longer West Virginia vacation, check out one of the oldest rivers in the world at River Gorge National Park.