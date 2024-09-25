One Of America's Best Fall Destinations Is A West Virginia Town Surrounded By Vibrant Hues
When the fall season comes around, choosing the best location in America to catch the changing leaves, while also beating the crowds, becomes somewhat of a challenge. Big hitters like New England, Yellowstone, and the Smoky Mountains take their fair share of visitors. More and more leaf-peeping enthusiasts are casting their net wider, seeking more peaceful locations where they can remain undisturbed in nature, admiring the fall hues. From picturesque landscapes to exciting outdoor activities and sampling seasonal produce, state exploration is a popular and fun way to celebrate the transition into fall after summer.
Did you know that West Virginia ranks third among the most forested states? Avoid crowds and enjoy fall foliage in West Virginia's Fayetteville, named one of the most uncrowded fall vacation destinations by Trips To Discover, a testament to its quiet reputation when it comes to fall activities and abundant natural spaces. With fewer crowds to ruin the views, this charming small town could be a fantastic option for those wanting to embrace the cozy season in gorgeous natural surroundings that make you feel like you have the place to yourself. From traditions such as pumpkin picking before Halloween, to more thrilling activities like zip-lining, Fayetteville has something for everyone. The best time to catch the vibrant hues in Fayetteville is from late September into October; however, using an online fall foliage prediction map may help in terms of accuracy.
Explore New River Gorge National Park
One of the most iconic national parks on the East Coast, New River Gorge is home to one of the oldest rivers in the world. An escape into the wilderness, the reserve sprawls across 100-square-miles of rugged terrain, including forests, rock formations, rivers, and valleys. Entry to the park is completely free and remains open year-round, 24 hours a day. One of the most popular attractions besides the park's wildlife — which includes groundhogs, opossums, bobcats, and black bears — is the Bridge Walk. The two to three hour trip extends the length of the bridge, where visitors walk across a narrow 24-inch catwalk with striking panoramic views of the surrounding landscape and river. Challenge your fear of heights while being completely safe and securely attached; tour costs start at $77.50 and offer some incredible aerial snapshots of the surrounding fall-colored landscape.
Those wanting to immerse themselves among the dense tree canopies at ground level should check out the park's Burnwood Trail, an easy 1.2-mile loop that passes through the Old-Growth Forest Network, containing trees that date back to the 17th century. The Glade Creek Trail offers more of a challenge, moderate in difficulty and 5.6 miles in length. Living up to its namesake, the route showcases some spectacular fall foliage colors from oak, birch, and poplar trees which, when reflected in the creek, create a picturesque photo op.
Celebrate the magic of fall in Fayetteville's autumn attractions
Connecting with nature is one of the best ways to embrace the fall season. Few things are as quintessentially fall as celebrating the season at a pumpkin patch. Visit Fayetteville's local treasure, Owl Mountain Farm, which runs an annual pumpkin patch every Saturday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sunday (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.) from September 21 to October 19. Tickets cost $10 and can be bought on-site or online. The pumpkin patch also boasts hay rides, a maze, and lots of other fun activities for the whole family.
Those wanting to sample some seasonal produce and support Fayetteville's local community during the harvest season should visit Fayette County Farmers Market, running on Wednesdays (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and Saturdays (8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m) between May and October. Local vendors gather to sell baked goods, plants, meat, vegetables, handmade gifts, and much more.
Thrill-seekers will want to book in for a TreeTops Zipline Canopy Tour, an experience flying over Mill Creek, which is particularly breathtaking during the fall season, as you explore mountainous forest regions from an aerial perspective. Comprising a series of ziplines, swinging bridges, and "Air Stairs," guides make the experience educational too, teaching you about the surrounding flora and fauna. The scenic, adrenaline-pumping excursion takes approximately two to three hours, with costs starting at $84.