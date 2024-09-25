One Of America's Best Fall Destinations Is A West Virginia Town Surrounded By Vibrant Hues

When the fall season comes around, choosing the best location in America to catch the changing leaves, while also beating the crowds, becomes somewhat of a challenge. Big hitters like New England, Yellowstone, and the Smoky Mountains take their fair share of visitors. More and more leaf-peeping enthusiasts are casting their net wider, seeking more peaceful locations where they can remain undisturbed in nature, admiring the fall hues. From picturesque landscapes to exciting outdoor activities and sampling seasonal produce, state exploration is a popular and fun way to celebrate the transition into fall after summer.

Did you know that West Virginia ranks third among the most forested states? Avoid crowds and enjoy fall foliage in West Virginia's Fayetteville, named one of the most uncrowded fall vacation destinations by Trips To Discover, a testament to its quiet reputation when it comes to fall activities and abundant natural spaces. With fewer crowds to ruin the views, this charming small town could be a fantastic option for those wanting to embrace the cozy season in gorgeous natural surroundings that make you feel like you have the place to yourself. From traditions such as pumpkin picking before Halloween, to more thrilling activities like zip-lining, Fayetteville has something for everyone. The best time to catch the vibrant hues in Fayetteville is from late September into October; however, using an online fall foliage prediction map may help in terms of accuracy.

