Baja California Sur's Best-Kept Secret Must Be This Tourist-Friendly, Beach-Filled Resort Hub

While Cabo San Lucas is certainly Baja California Sur's most famous resort town, Loreto, Mexico, located 310 miles northeast of Cabo, boasts an under-the-radar colonial city, diverse marine park, and swimmable beaches, all in the shadow of the dramatic Sierra de la Giganta mountain range. While Loreto may not have the same name recognition as Cabo, it features many of the same draws such as luxury resorts and notable golf courses, while also being blissfully free of overdevelopment and crowds.

The region's natural beauty is striking. Nearby Loreto Bay National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is an unspoiled ecosystem in the Sea of Cortez. With rocky islands carved out by pristine coves, translucent waters, and remarkable marine life, including dolphins, whales, sea lions, and tropical fish, this aquatic paradise begs to be discovered. And the Spanish colonial city of Loreto, founded in 1697, will charm visitors with its elegant, old-world architecture, historic missions, cobblestoned streets, and authentic Mexican restaurants.