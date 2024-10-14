Baja California Sur's Best-Kept Secret Must Be This Tourist-Friendly, Beach-Filled Resort Hub
While Cabo San Lucas is certainly Baja California Sur's most famous resort town, Loreto, Mexico, located 310 miles northeast of Cabo, boasts an under-the-radar colonial city, diverse marine park, and swimmable beaches, all in the shadow of the dramatic Sierra de la Giganta mountain range. While Loreto may not have the same name recognition as Cabo, it features many of the same draws such as luxury resorts and notable golf courses, while also being blissfully free of overdevelopment and crowds.
The region's natural beauty is striking. Nearby Loreto Bay National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is an unspoiled ecosystem in the Sea of Cortez. With rocky islands carved out by pristine coves, translucent waters, and remarkable marine life, including dolphins, whales, sea lions, and tropical fish, this aquatic paradise begs to be discovered. And the Spanish colonial city of Loreto, founded in 1697, will charm visitors with its elegant, old-world architecture, historic missions, cobblestoned streets, and authentic Mexican restaurants.
Where to stay in Loreto
South of Loreto lies the top-rated Villa Del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto by Danzante Bay, a luxurious beachfront retreat that rises mirage-like from the Sonoran Desert. With 338 spacious and airy rooms overlooking the stunning coast, a variety of refined restaurants, five swimming pools, and pampering spa, the all-inclusive Villa Del Palmar is a wonderland for both activity and relaxation. Active travelers can kayak and paddle right from the hotel's private beach, which is one of Loreto's best, and golfers can tee off on the resort's golf course, TPC Danzante Bay, whose striking greens boast jaw-dropping Sea of Cortez views. Rooms here start at $375 per night.
If you prefer to stay in downtown Loreto, the Hotel La Misión de Loreto is an all-suite boutique property across the street from the beach and in walking distance to the city's historic attractions. With an elegant Mexican villa design and beautiful swimming pool, the hotel is a calm oasis to return to after a day of exploring Loreto. Suites here start at $166 per night.
Beaches near Loreto
Loreto promises beaches for every type of traveler, from long sandy stretches to private coves with excellent snorkeling. Near downtown Loreto, Playa La Darsena Beach is a local favorite with calm waters and a palapa-lined shore. Ligui Beach is a secluded cove from which you can kayak to Isla Danzante to explore the rugged island. And for beautiful aquamarine waters and a unique sand bar, Playa el Requeson juts into a protected bay and offers amenities for a small fee.
If you want to venture offshore for white-sand, castaway beaches, don't miss a trip to Loreto Bay National Park, which has been compared to the Galapagos. Due to its protected nature, the park will never feel overly crowded while you enjoy the pristine flora and fauna by sailing, kayaking, and paddling. The five islands found in the marine park boast incredible beaches, such as those on Coronado Beach washed by crystalline waters. Beneath the water's surface, snorkel and dive amidst coral reefs teeming with tropical fish and sea turtles. And during the winter months, whale-watching here is at its prime when the mighty mammals migrate to the sea's warm waters. Wild Loreto offers a range of tours of the marine park, from four-hour snorkeling and island hopping adventures (starting at $99 per person) to eight-hour whale-watching cruises (from $179 per person).