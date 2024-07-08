This Underrated, Beautiful Beach City In Mexico Is Like Cabo San Lucas Without Crowds

If you dream of living like an expat in Mexico for a week, a month, or a season, then an idyll in La Paz, a colonial jewel box of a city, might be for you. The capital city of Baja sits on a small bay on the Sea of Cortez, a couple hours north of the touristy crowds of Cabo. Popular among Mexican tourists, American retirees, and digital nomads, the beach town centers on graceful living, combining old-world architecture, a vibrant cultural scene, swoon-worthy seafood, and Baja's famously striking natural beauty — exactly like Cabo decades ago.

Stroll or bike down the Malecon, an esplanade lined with sea-themed public art on the beach-facing side of the street, and bars and restaurants on the other, and you'll be instantly smitten with La Paz's beachy yet urban lifestyle. In the Zona Central and neighborhoods like El Prado and San Miguel, you can shop chic boutiques, sample the burgeoning specialty coffee scene, and browse sophisticated galleries. Looking for souvenirs? Get ultra-hip tees illustrated by local artists at shops like Catku and Illustrape.

You might feel you're in a sunnier, Spanish-speaking version of trend-setting Portland, Oregon. You can while away the days seeking out little cafes where you might sit for an hour or two, finally writing the first chapter of that novel. And when you finish, you're not far from a beach full of sensuous white sand to sink your feet into.

