This Coastal Dominican Republic City Is Full Of Affordable All-Inclusive Resorts

The Dominican Republic is an extremely popular tourist destination in the Caribbean. In 2023, the country hosted 10 million visitors, a number that represents a huge bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic. The uptick in travelers is a testament to the Dominican Republic's appeal as a vacation spot for people from around the world.

This tropical island nation is famed for its beautiful 1,000-mile coastline, which includes around 250 miles of white sand beaches and pristine Atlantic waters. The Colonial City of Santo Domingo, in the country's capital, is a UNESCO World Heritage site, a place for appreciating history and landmarks. Otherwise, throughout the country are cities and resorts with infrastructure and accommodations well-suited for vacationers.

Punta Cana, Cabarete, and La Romana are well-regarded beach towns in the Dominican Republic. But one destination is often overlooked: Puerto Plata on the north coast. This colorful city has many desirable traits like more famous parts of the island. However, Puerto Plata is especially enticing when it comes to all-inclusive resorts, with 21 options according to Trip Advisor.

