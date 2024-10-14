This Coastal Dominican Republic City Is Full Of Affordable All-Inclusive Resorts
The Dominican Republic is an extremely popular tourist destination in the Caribbean. In 2023, the country hosted 10 million visitors, a number that represents a huge bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic. The uptick in travelers is a testament to the Dominican Republic's appeal as a vacation spot for people from around the world.
This tropical island nation is famed for its beautiful 1,000-mile coastline, which includes around 250 miles of white sand beaches and pristine Atlantic waters. The Colonial City of Santo Domingo, in the country's capital, is a UNESCO World Heritage site, a place for appreciating history and landmarks. Otherwise, throughout the country are cities and resorts with infrastructure and accommodations well-suited for vacationers.
Punta Cana, Cabarete, and La Romana are well-regarded beach towns in the Dominican Republic. But one destination is often overlooked: Puerto Plata on the north coast. This colorful city has many desirable traits like more famous parts of the island. However, Puerto Plata is especially enticing when it comes to all-inclusive resorts, with 21 options according to Trip Advisor.
Great value all-inclusive resorts in Puerto Plata
The central offering of all-inclusive resorts is that for the booking price of the accommodation, everything at the resort is included, from breakfast, lunch, and dinner to snacks and even alcoholic drinks at the bar. For some resorts, the price also includes entertainment and other activities. This arrangement can take the stress out of vacation. Rather than budgeting as you go, all-inclusive deals allow you to indulge without wondering what your bank balance looks like a few days into your trip. These resorts tend to give better bang for your buck than paying for things separately, especially when traveling in a group. There are many options and a lot to consider when it comes to choosing an all-inclusive resort for your travel style.
According to Trip Advisor, the overall top-rated all-inclusive resort in Puerto Plata is the four-star, adults-only BlueBay Villas Doradas. The room prices include a huge amount of entertainment and sports facilities that are available to use to your heart's content. The resort also offers organized activities on-site in addition to restaurants, bars, and private loungers on the beach. The hotel is ideal for couples' retreats, honeymoons, and vacationing with groups of friends.
For families, a favored resort in the area is the Senator Puerto Plata Spa Resort, which has daily activities for kids, regular discos, and a wellness center and spa for adults. Like BlueBay, it is located right on the beach.
Attractions in Puerto Plata
Whether you're looking for a solo retreat, a couple's getaway, a friends' trip, or somewhere to relax with the whole family, Puerto Plata likely has the right all-inclusive resort to meet your needs. And with every expense covered on-site, you can enjoy the luxury of spending all day long on the beach or at the pool, taking dips between long periods of unwinding with a good page-turner.
You are well within your rights to make the most of everything included at whichever resort in Puerto Plata you choose. But if you want to venture off site, there are a number of local attractions and activities nearby. A highlight of your vacation could be Ocean World Adventure Park, with exhibits of marine animals and birds that make for a fantastic family outing. To connect with the local landscape, you can ride the Teleferico Puerto Plata Cable Car, which takes sightseers into the mountains above the city for a 360-degree view full of flora and fauna. Other places to visit include the café, bar, and shop-lined Umbrella Street (which is exactly what it sounds like) and the brightly colored walking district Paseo de Dona Blanca, both fantastic for a leisurely stroll in town.
Looking to see more? Across the island is one of the best beaches in the Dominican Republic. Beyond that, there are many other destinations in the Caribbean to have on your radar.