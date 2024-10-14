Witness One Of America's Tallest Monoliths On A Breathtaking Pacific Northwest Hike

Standing a staggering 848 feet tall, an austere rock rises up out of the bank of the Columbia River in Washington State. This fascinating geological feature is a volcanic neck; lava that cooled in the heart of an ancient volcano more than 50,000 years ago. Although the volcano itself is long gone, this tower of basalt remains, still standing tall on its own. Prior to colonization, this monolith was called Che-Che-op-tin, but the exploration team Lewis and Clark renamed it Beacon Rock. At the turn of the 20th century, the first recorded successful climber, Frank J. Smith (accompanied by two unnamed men), reached the summit. Today, however, you don't have to scale the sheer walls of Beacon Rock with climbing spikes to see the incredible Pacific Northwest views — you can just take the Beacon Rock Hike.

There are plenty of awe-inspiring Washington state parks, but if you love to hike, Beacon Rock State Park is not one to miss. There are plenty of trails to explore in the park, but the most amazing is the Beacon Rock Trail. This incredible hike only takes about an hour to complete, but has a shocking 600 feet of elevation gain.