A Heart-Pounding Revolving Platform In The Heart Of New York Has The City's Most Expansive Views
Rockefeller Center is one of those New York City spots where you might run into a celebrity, and while seeing someone famous can definitely be exciting, there's now another way to get your heart racing when you visit the urban center. The Skylift is an open-air platform that rises 30 feet above Rockefeller Center's Top of the Rock observation deck — putting you 900 feet above the city streets.
The platform is surrounded by 6-foot tall glass side panels, and the opaque glass flooring turns clear during the experience, allowing you to see beneath your feet (though the view isn't all the way down to the ground, just the three stories down to the observation deck). You don't even have to move to get a 360-degree view, as the platform will rotate you all the way around. It's a thrilling 3.5-minute experience, complete with incredible views, a rush of adrenaline and excitement, and a memory to last a lifetime.
Planning your Skylift experience
The observation deck has been an attraction at Rockefeller Center ever since it first opened in 1933, and to get on the Skylift, you'll have to buy a regular ticket to Top of the Rock (which starts at $40 for adults, depending on the time of your visit). The Skylift is a $35 add-on. Another experience at Rockefeller Center is The Beam, where you recreate a version of the famous photo of workers taking a lunch break on a beam high above the city in 1932. You get safely strapped onto a beam and then lifted 12 feet up and rotated 180 degrees.
The Skylift can hold 13 guests, so you may be with others if you have a general ticket. For a private experience, the VIP Pass starts at $190, and it also includes The Beam, photos, and priority access. While it's not the best budget-friendly activity in New York City, Skylift gives you some outstanding views. If you go at night, you'll get to be a part of the glittering New York City skyline as the tower lights up with LEDs. New York City is one of the best places for tourism in the U.S., and the Skylift just may be the most thrilling view of this magnificent city that anyone has ever seen.