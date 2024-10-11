A Heart-Pounding Revolving Platform In The Heart Of New York Has The City's Most Expansive Views

The observation deck has been an attraction at Rockefeller Center ever since it first opened in 1933, and to get on the Skylift, you'll have to buy a regular ticket to Top of the Rock (which starts at $40 for adults, depending on the time of your visit). The Skylift is a $35 add-on. Another experience at Rockefeller Center is The Beam, where you recreate a version of the famous photo of workers taking a lunch break on a beam high above the city in 1932. You get safely strapped onto a beam and then lifted 12 feet up and rotated 180 degrees.

The Skylift can hold 13 guests, so you may be with others if you have a general ticket. For a private experience, the VIP Pass starts at $190, and it also includes The Beam, photos, and priority access. While it's not the best budget-friendly activity in New York City, Skylift gives you some outstanding views. If you go at night, you'll get to be a part of the glittering New York City skyline as the tower lights up with LEDs. New York City is one of the best places for tourism in the U.S., and the Skylift just may be the most thrilling view of this magnificent city that anyone has ever seen.