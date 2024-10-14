An Artsy Key West Plaza Is One Of Florida's Coolest Destinations For Sunset Views And Unique Shops

Today, with people's eyes constantly glued to their phones and an ever-increasing disconnection from the natural world, it's freeing to drop everything and watch the sunset. People have been gathering in Mallory Square in Key West for decades, and none other than Tennessee Williams is thought to have been the first to applaud the sun from this spot as it sank into the Gulf of Mexico.

A wide plaza with unobstructed west-facing water views, shops, and restaurants, Mallory Square is a hangout spot all day but starts getting lively two hours before sunset. The vibe is relaxed and family-friendly, and people wander around the square before the main event to browse the unique items in the Shops at Mallory Square and grab a bite or beverage. The air-conditioned shops include GreyWolfe, which is known for elegant, modern-yet-classic jewelry; Bug Ceramics pottery studio, where you can take a class and buy one-of-a-kind vases, mugs, and décor; and Island Boy Arts, with works from fifth-generation Key West native Rafael Medina. Nearby Duval Street also has shops and restaurants, as does Bahama Village, which is a mile away.

Local vendors selling artwork, jewelry, clothing, and more are interspersed with Mallory Square singers, jugglers, magicians, and comedians. As for restaurants, you could have a mahi-mahi taco at Fisherman's Café, zarzuela de marisco at El Meson de Pepe, or a conch fritter from the stand in front of the Key West Aquarium before wandering the square and enjoying the entertainment. But don't get so wrapped up in watching the water that you don't get out and actually enjoy it –- here are some great water-based activities.