An Artsy Key West Plaza Is One Of Florida's Coolest Destinations For Sunset Views And Unique Shops
Today, with people's eyes constantly glued to their phones and an ever-increasing disconnection from the natural world, it's freeing to drop everything and watch the sunset. People have been gathering in Mallory Square in Key West for decades, and none other than Tennessee Williams is thought to have been the first to applaud the sun from this spot as it sank into the Gulf of Mexico.
A wide plaza with unobstructed west-facing water views, shops, and restaurants, Mallory Square is a hangout spot all day but starts getting lively two hours before sunset. The vibe is relaxed and family-friendly, and people wander around the square before the main event to browse the unique items in the Shops at Mallory Square and grab a bite or beverage. The air-conditioned shops include GreyWolfe, which is known for elegant, modern-yet-classic jewelry; Bug Ceramics pottery studio, where you can take a class and buy one-of-a-kind vases, mugs, and décor; and Island Boy Arts, with works from fifth-generation Key West native Rafael Medina. Nearby Duval Street also has shops and restaurants, as does Bahama Village, which is a mile away.
Local vendors selling artwork, jewelry, clothing, and more are interspersed with Mallory Square singers, jugglers, magicians, and comedians. As for restaurants, you could have a mahi-mahi taco at Fisherman's Café, zarzuela de marisco at El Meson de Pepe, or a conch fritter from the stand in front of the Key West Aquarium before wandering the square and enjoying the entertainment. But don't get so wrapped up in watching the water that you don't get out and actually enjoy it –- here are some great water-based activities.
Explore Key West on the Conch Train
It's fitting that this daily sunset celebration takes place in Key West, which is known for its laid-back, artsy, and independent spirit. In fact, Key West is so independent that it attempted to secede from the United States in 1982 in a declaration that occurred in Mallory Square. You'll hear all about this attempted Conch Republic and so much more on a Key West Conch Train Tour. A narrated open-air golf cart-esque train ride introduces you to this very unique island and all its quirks and characters.
As you travel past top attractions, you'll hear about famous residents like Ernest Hemingway and his home and former President Harry S. Truman and his summer White House. This iconic tour has been operating for more than a half-century. It's known for professional guides who are full of personality and are steeped in Key West history, pirate lore, and current things to do. A happy guest, Jennifer M, wrote a review on the Viator website, saying: "It's a great way to get the lay of the land and figure out where we wanted to go back to. Gabe was awesome! Very informative and gave us great tips!"
Board the Conch Train Tour at the Front Street Depot, and after a leisurely hour-and-a-half highlights tour, you disembark where it began. Bonus: The depot is across the street from Mallory Square! Take a late afternoon tour and be dropped right where the action is. This tour operates year-round, but if you're wondering about the weather, find out the best time to visit Key West.