Manhattan's Hottest Tourist Attraction Is A Free-To-Visit Floating Island Park
There is no shortage of sights to see in New York City. From historic NYC neighborhoods to the bright lights of Broadway, the Big Apple certainly has tons of things to do, places to eat and drink, and one-of-a-kind experiences in store. Of course, it's also one of the most expensive cities in the world, which means visitors are likely to shout out hundreds even in just spending a few days in New York. But NYC has lots of budget-friendly outdoor activities that are fun, and most importantly, free to do. And one park in New York City is easy to access and totally unique. Little Island, a "floating" park off one of Manhattan's piers, isn't just a beautiful location with stunning views, it's also free to visit.
Little Island officially opened in spring 2021 and is located near Pier 54 in Manhattan. The unique design uses large, "tulip-shaped" concrete supports to essentially create a man-made island that's teeming with over 350 species of plants. The island is also home to a large, 687-seat amphitheater, a playground, and a handful of permanent food trucks. It's also close to plenty of bars and restaurants in the Chelsea area, including Chelsea Market, a famous food hall with options from some of the best restaurants in the city. Plus, you can get some stunning views of the New York City skyline, including the Freedom Tower and historic lower Manhattan.
Best things to do at Little Island
Little Island is probably best known for its trails, which wind all along the park. You can just wander or enjoy a guided audio tour of the park while you're there by accessing the park's website. The audio tour is narrated by the park's landscape architect Signe Nielsen and takes you to major parts of the park in about 40 minutes. The Little Island website also has a breakdown of types of plants that are in bloom when you're there, no matter the season; you can peek at the changing leaves in the fall and a veritable rainbow of blooming flowers in the spring, among other things. There are also several health and wellness activities in the park, some of which are free, including outdoor yoga classes and more.
If you're looking for some fun, the amphitheater hosts many concerts throughout the year, but they are usually ticketed events that are not free. It's possible to find some low-cost shows there, however, and you can catch interesting events like theatrical performances or family-friendly shows by checking the Little Island ticketing website. The playground has fun things to do for people of all ages, including spinning chairs, musical play areas and instruments, or free hula hoops and jump ropes. And if you get hungry or thirsty, you can find food trucks off the playground area that serve sandwiches, snacks, sweets, hot dogs, and more. While the area is very popular with visitors and locals alike, it's certainly a great way to avoid the tourist traps of Times Square.