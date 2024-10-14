Manhattan's Hottest Tourist Attraction Is A Free-To-Visit Floating Island Park

There is no shortage of sights to see in New York City. From historic NYC neighborhoods to the bright lights of Broadway, the Big Apple certainly has tons of things to do, places to eat and drink, and one-of-a-kind experiences in store. Of course, it's also one of the most expensive cities in the world, which means visitors are likely to shout out hundreds even in just spending a few days in New York. But NYC has lots of budget-friendly outdoor activities that are fun, and most importantly, free to do. And one park in New York City is easy to access and totally unique. Little Island, a "floating" park off one of Manhattan's piers, isn't just a beautiful location with stunning views, it's also free to visit.

Advertisement

Little Island officially opened in spring 2021 and is located near Pier 54 in Manhattan. The unique design uses large, "tulip-shaped" concrete supports to essentially create a man-made island that's teeming with over 350 species of plants. The island is also home to a large, 687-seat amphitheater, a playground, and a handful of permanent food trucks. It's also close to plenty of bars and restaurants in the Chelsea area, including Chelsea Market, a famous food hall with options from some of the best restaurants in the city. Plus, you can get some stunning views of the New York City skyline, including the Freedom Tower and historic lower Manhattan.