The Best Places To Stay In Greece's Popular Island, Santorini, According To Reviews
Readers voted Santorini as one of the world's most romantic islands well over a decade ago. And the good news is, little has changed. It's an idyllic group of Greek islands situated in the azure-blue Aegean Sea, an arm of the Mediterranean between Greece and Turkey. It's part of the Cyclades group known for its picturesque, whitewashed buildings and blue-domed churches. But tourists don't come here just to see the pleasant villages; the striking sunsets are world-renowned, and the volcanic landscapes are the stuff dreams are made of.
The famed villages of Oia (pronounced ee-yah) and the capital of Fira are the main hubs for catching these sights and enjoying the island's lively nightlife. History and culture are bountiful on the island, too, and there's enough hiking (like this stunning hike which boasts views like nowhere else) and water sports to keep adventurous types entertained. It's a fantastic island for photographers seeking prime Instagram moments. And wine lovers can rejoice too as it's one of the best islands known for wine tasting.
Accommodation choices are as impressive as the island, with a wide range of hotels, resorts, villas, and apartments catering to most budgets. However, it's not really an island to visit on an extreme budget; even the most affordable options will usually cost in excess of $50 per night in the low season. Furthermore, for the best accommodations, it's recommended to book ahead, which is especially true if you plan on arriving in the high season and want to get the best possible rates. So, before committing to an accommodation, check out our guide to the best places to stay in Santorini, one of the best destinations in Greece that you can't skip.
Margarenia Santorini, Perissa
The Margarenia Santorini is a cozy aparthotel in the village of Perissa on the southeastern edge of the island. This village is renowned for its beautiful black sand beach, deep blue waters, and lively nightlife. The Margarenia offers 15 well-equipped apartments with kitchenettes, a pool, and modern amenities. It also has the convenience of being situated near numerous attractions, including the Waterpark Santorini, and is also well located for a moderately challenging hike (or 30-minute drive) to the ruins of Ancient Thera.
It's in the budget-price range for accommodation on this rather pricey island, and value is one thing that guests consistently rave about after staying in this exceptional hotel. The 15 upscale studios and apartments are complemented by a cooling outdoor pool and bar. Guests particularly appreciated this relaxing area, while cleanliness and room quality are other aspects often mentioned. However, it was the helpfulness and friendliness of the staff that most commented on, with one Booking.com reviewer noting, "The team goes above and beyond to ensure guests have a memorable stay."
The location of the hotel offers a quiet escape with the beach and bars a reasonably short walk away. One reviewer on Expedia took the time out to say, "It's out of the way yet central regarding bus routes and 10 mins walk to [the] beautiful black [sand] beach."
Argiris Studio, Kamari
Argaris Studios is located in Kamari, a town situated in the southeast of the island, approximately 8 kilometers from the capital, Fira. It's conveniently located near the airport, and the hotel is situated just 50 meters from the town's volcanic black sand beach and promenade. With its whitewashed walls and traditional Cycladic design elements, Argaris Studios offers a blend of comfort, modern amenities, and genuine Greek hospitality.
The hotel features 10 fully renovated and comfortable studios and one single honeymoon suite. All studios have kitchens and private balconies, while the suite offers a king-sized bed, a separate sitting area, and a sizeable sea-view veranda with a private hot tub and sunbeds. Guests consistently raved about the hotel's excellent location and the cleanliness of the rooms. However, the staff were even more popular. One reviewer on Booking.com mentioned, "The property was immaculate, and the staff were absolutely incredible. They couldn't do enough for us." To top off the experience, guests also love the unlimited free coffee, while the daily homemade cake has also gone down a treat with everyone.
Villa Markezinis, Perivolos
Located just 150 meters from the black sandy beach of Perivolos, Villa Markezinis offers a convenient yet quiet location. Rooms are at the lower end of the price scale, but the quality is high and the friendly Greek hospitality is a given on this welcoming island. The location on the outskirts of town also lends a somewhat countryside feel to the hotel. However, it's still within walking distance of the bars and restaurants near the beach.
Rooms are bright and airy, and the whitewashed walls and design of the building are typical of the local aesthetic. The hotel also offers a lovely garden, a terrace, and an outdoor pool. This swimming area is cozy and comfortable and the entire hotel receives two thumbs up from guests, particularly for its cleanliness, comfort, and helpful staff. Breakfast also gets a nod of approval, with one Booking.com reviewer taking the time to say, "The breakfast was delicious. We tried almost everything in [sic] the menu, and we liked it all, especially the avocado toast." Villa Markezinis also offers a variety of activities, including walking and cycling tours, snorkeling and diving, and horseback riding, all at competitive rates.
Hotel 28, Kamari
The intimate 3-star boutique Hotel 28 is situated on the outskirts of Kamari in the southeast of the island. It's quiet, quite possibly due to its adult-only policy, and is just a five-to-ten-minute walk to the town's renowned black sand beach and restaurants. The building mixes traditional Cycladic style with some more contemporary design elements that exude a minimalist and relaxing atmosphere. It's the ideal place for couples to enjoy some tranquil time together without spending a small fortune. That's because the pricing is in the affordable range for this somewhat pricey island, but there is no compromise on quality.
The 28 double rooms offer a choice of mountain or pool views, depending on your preference. Dining or sipping cocktails in the swimming area is also a serene and rejuvenating experience. Dishes blend local ingredients with contemporary twists, while the cocktails and famous Santorini wines are delicious. All this has contributed to the hotel receiving numerous TripAdvisor Awards, including the Certificate of Excellence in addition to the Travelers' Choice Award every year from 2012 to 2018 and once more in 2022. This showcases a high standard of service and guest satisfaction for well over a decade.
Onyx Hotel & Suites, Karterados
The Onyx Hotel & Suites offers luxurious accommodation in the small village of Karterados, near the island's capital, Fira. It provides rooms and suites with modern amenities, an excellent infinity pool, and stunning sea views. The hotel aims to provide a peaceful yet convenient stay for guests, and while it offers top-end facilities, it is within the scope of midrange prices.
Accommodations range from standard king rooms to deluxe suites with wraparound balconies that nicely blend traditional architecture with modern amenities. All feature king-sized beds and smart TVs, while some of the suites include an outdoor Jacuzzi with stunning views of the Aegean Sea. Guests were overwhelmingly positive about the staff, with most reviewers also impressed by cleanliness and comfort levels. The location away from the tourist center of Fira was also not a hindrance for most guests, with one taking the time to point out on Expedia, "A quiet and cozy hotel with very friendly and helpful staff a small step away from Fira and Oia and the big crowds."
Azanti Suites, Megalochori
Azanti Suites is an adults-only luxury hotel found in the lively yet picturesque village of Megalochori. The hotel is set on the outskirts in a quiet location overlooking the stunning azure-colored Aegean Sea and the Volcán de Santorini. You'll get a more traditional experience here with local cafes and taverns where you can sample Santorini delicacies. Prices are on the higher end, but the hotel offers luxury suites ranging in size, with all boasting stunning sunset views and private verandas. Options include the 28-square-meter junior suite, which has a private outdoor tub, and the honeymoon suite, which features a private (though not entirely secluded) outdoor infinity pool.
It's not only the private pools and tubs on offer that guests were impressed with. Most point to the combination of stunning views, excellent service, and the quiet, private location of the hotel as contributing factors to its standing as one of the better places on the island. One reviewer mentioned on Travelocity.com that they were "particularly touched when the staff surprised me by singing a heartfelt birthday song and presenting me with a complimentary bottle of champagne." So, you know where to stay if you're planning a serene, romantic birthday celebration on the island.
Atrium Villa, Fira
An excellent choice for a more affordable stay on the island is the Atrium Villa. It's a family-run guesthouse located in the capital of Fira, the most cosmopolitan settlement on the island. It offers four comfortable rooms with modern amenities and is located close to the town center and major attractions. The four rooms are situated on the upper floor, and all feature modern facilities and balconies with various views of the island.
Despite the small number of rooms, there are options. Each has a poetic name, with the standard double rooms named Water Blue and Lilac. Then there's Ocean Blue (the junior suite) and Green Field (the superior suite). The latter is better for small families or groups with two semi-double beds and two single sofa beds. Despite being situated in the heart of Fira, guests were impressed by the quiet nature of the hotel. One reviewer on Booking.com mentioned that it's "perfectly located in the centre of Fira but somehow managing an ambience [sic] of absolute quiet!"
Yet it's the hotel owner, Yannis, who takes most of the accolades. A review on the same website is one of many to mention him by name, saying, "The owner, Mr. Yannis, is especially wonderful and elevates the whole experience with his good-humoured chats." This makes Atrium Villa an excellent base if you prefer more local interaction and wish to gain valuable insights into the culture.
Orabel Suites, Emporio
One more excellent hotel that consistently rates highly with guests is the Orabel Suites. It's another adults-only luxury option looking to entice romantic couples. But with rooms in the midrange bracket, it's ideal for those who want style and opulence at a more accessible price. It is located in the island's largest village, Emporio, and overlooks Perivolos Beach.
The 11 stunning suites all have private whirlpool baths, and there are four types to choose from: the superior suite, deluxe suite, honeymoon suite, and master suite. The superior and deluxe both offer outdoor Jacuzzi-swimming pools on the veranda. However, those looking to splurge a little more can enjoy an indoor Jacuzzi-swimming pool in the Honeymoon and Master Suites. Every one of them features a fully equipped kitchenette with either a pool view or a splendid panorama of the Aegean Sea.
Interconnected pathways of local stonework weave through the hotel's lush gardens. They link the pool, bar, and shared spaces via arches and staircases that contribute to an Eden-like atmosphere. But it is the staff and service that consistently receive high praise across booking sites, while the breakfast quality is also frequently mentioned. One reviewer even commented on Booking.com that the "chef brought a banquet for breakfast each morning, [and I] couldn't eat again 'til supper."
Hōm Santorini, Oia
Oia is one of the world's best places for couples to escape for a romantic getaway. It's crammed with beautiful restaurants for fine dining and lively bars where you can sample the island's delicious wines. It's also here where you'll find the island's most-photographed iconic blue-domed churches, including one of the most renowned, the Anastasi Church.
Then there is, of course, the fabulous accommodations. There are many excellent places in the upper price range in Oia. Hōm Santorini is one of the more highly reviewed and refers to itself as a "contemporary conceptual summerhouse." It offers a range of suites of varying titles in a Mediterranean-inspired setting that embodies simplicity and beauty, blending earthy tones with aquatic elements for a modern take on ancient Greek aesthetics. The idyllic bar/restaurant is efficiently run by attentive staff, and the menu reimagines Greek traditional fare with fresh local ingredients.
People also flock to Oia to see the island's world-famous sunsets every evening, where locals and tourists alike even applaud as the golden orb of warmth completes its performance with a show of technicolor skies. These views are perfectly accessible from Hōm, and they were just one aspect guests loved about the hotel. Staff and service are another notable quality here, while the high food standards prompted one Hotels.com reviewer to remark, "The hotel restaurant serves the best food we ate in the whole island. The menu is made by a Michelin star chef. But the best part about this place is the staff! The nicest people work here!"
The Vasilicos, Imerovigli
The Vasilicos is a unique boutique hotel perched high up on the island's famous caldera cliff in the village of Imerovigli, just a couple of miles outside of Fira. It was transformed from an art collector's private sanctuary into a luxurious retreat and blends historic charm with modern hospitality. Traditional cave-like structures are furnished with eclectic pieces from the family's collection that contribute to the hotel exuding an atmosphere and style that captures the essence of Santorini.
As a guest here, you can also enjoy the award-winning wines of the island, thanks to the hotel's close association with Vassaltis Vineyards. This winery also has a special menu of small plates of food chosen to perfectly match each wine. It's a great way to experience the unique flavors that come from the soil and climate of Santorini.
The Vasilicos also provides wellness services, including in-suite massages and beauty treatments. However, it is the majestic caldera views that guests love most about the hotel, as well as the exceptional service provided by the staff. One reviewer on Expedia.com took the time out to say, "The staff was nothing short of amazing, and they were so hospitable and helpful with recommendations around the island."
Aenaon Villas, Imerovigli
The location of Aenaon Villas is something to consider before booking. While it is an exceptional hotel, its relatively remote location a couple of miles north of Imerovigli may not be ideal for social travelers. Yet, it isn't so far that you're completely isolated, and if it's solitude in a stunning location you seek, this is the place for you. The villas are situated on a steep slope from where you can witness astonishing views of the Aegean Sea and caldera while you sit back and let the sunsets create timeless memories.
The complex combines traditional Cycladic architecture with modern luxuries and features seven roomy villas with elegantly designed interiors. Each suite has a private veranda and there's a beautiful infinity pool right on the caldera's cliff edge. Rates are in the premium price range but thanks to the luxuries on offer and the consistently high praise from reviewers, these prices are fully justified.
Guests mostly enjoy the design of the hotel, with one Hotels.com reviewer stating that the location is "an oasis for privacy and relaxation, with perhaps the most beautiful infinity pool on the entire island." Privacy and exclusivity are valued highly here but the excellent staff and service are also at the top end of customer comments, only emulated by the incredible views.
The Tsitouras Collection, Fira
The Tsitouras Collection is another impressive luxury hotel situated in the capital, Fira. It features five unique suites with spectacular Mediterranean views, a private art collection, and a history of attracting notable guests to its inspiring location, including Hugh Jackman and Gianni Versace. The hotel was founded in 1985 by art collector Dimitris Tsitouras, who transformed the 18th-century mansion into a hotel with five distinctly designed suites.
On top of stunning ocean views, the property also has art from Tsitouras's collection on display, and the overall design of the building emphasizes a homely and intimate atmosphere. With architectural preservation, themed suite designs centering around different aspects of Greek history, and artwork dating back to the 19th century, the hotel strives to offer guests an experience reflecting the country's history and culture.
Guests were primarily impressed by the exceptional staff and stunning sunset views of the caldera. However, they also loved the location. The hotel's proximity to Fira while still being quiet and private is particularly appreciated among reviewers. One guest on Booking.com commented, "A 10-15 minute walk to Fira without all the hustle and bustle of actually staying in Fira." Yet guests also consistently praised the uniquely decorated rooms and their amenities. Another reviewer on the same site enthused, "Each 'house' has a different style. The hotel itself is a tour through history, with antiques, books, and beautiful art!"
Methodology
We mainly made use of Trivago's tRI rating to find the average score reviewers gave to each hotel across various booking sites including TripAdvisor and Booking.com. However, hotels must have had a minimum of 100 reviews from more than one source. We included the top budget and midrange options, as well as premium choices that generally cost more than $450 per night.