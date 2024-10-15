The Best Places To Stay In Greece's Popular Island, Santorini, According To Reviews

Readers voted Santorini as one of the world's most romantic islands well over a decade ago. And the good news is, little has changed. It's an idyllic group of Greek islands situated in the azure-blue Aegean Sea, an arm of the Mediterranean between Greece and Turkey. It's part of the Cyclades group known for its picturesque, whitewashed buildings and blue-domed churches. But tourists don't come here just to see the pleasant villages; the striking sunsets are world-renowned, and the volcanic landscapes are the stuff dreams are made of.

The famed villages of Oia (pronounced ee-yah) and the capital of Fira are the main hubs for catching these sights and enjoying the island's lively nightlife. History and culture are bountiful on the island, too, and there's enough hiking (like this stunning hike which boasts views like nowhere else) and water sports to keep adventurous types entertained. It's a fantastic island for photographers seeking prime Instagram moments. And wine lovers can rejoice too as it's one of the best islands known for wine tasting.

Accommodation choices are as impressive as the island, with a wide range of hotels, resorts, villas, and apartments catering to most budgets. However, it's not really an island to visit on an extreme budget; even the most affordable options will usually cost in excess of $50 per night in the low season. Furthermore, for the best accommodations, it's recommended to book ahead, which is especially true if you plan on arriving in the high season and want to get the best possible rates. So, before committing to an accommodation, check out our guide to the best places to stay in Santorini, one of the best destinations in Greece that you can't skip.

