Hidden In California's Laguna Beach Is A Historic Alley Full Of Shops, Charm, And Treats
The Golden State is known for many things. Hollywood, sunshine, and hundreds of miles of coastline. If you're a beach bum, there are tons of underrated beach towns in California to choose from. While surfers and swimmers know about crowd-free beaches in Orange County, fewer know about secret spots on land.
In Laguna Beach, there's a gorgeous place hiding in plain sight: Peppertree Lane. Laguna Beach is already world-famous for its opulent houses, trendy bar scene, and reality TV shows. However, if you take the time to explore this little nook off of the S Coast Highway, you'll be entranced by its quirkiness and charm.
Shopping districts are practically a dime a dozen in Southern California, so what makes Peppertree Lane so special? It's not the size, as the entire area spans just over one city block. It's not the abundance of shops, as there are only five unique businesses on-site. Instead, what really sets Peppertree Lane apart is the vibe. Once you visit, you'll get sucked in and want to return over and over again.
What to know about the marvelous Peppertree Lane
If you're driving down the coastal highway, it's easy to miss the facade of Peppertree Lane. Because it's relatively small and unassuming, you have to be looking for it to actually see it from the road. Once you do spot it (across from Hotel Laguna), you'll need to find parking. There is a small parking lot close by, but it only has 36 spots, so they fill up fast. Realistically, you'll have to walk a little way to reach this shopping center, but it's well worth getting your steps in.
When you enter, you'll feel like you've been transported to a new, vibrant location. The site was built in 1934, and it gets its name from the live pepper tree at the center. The developers built around it, using European-style architecture and decor. It's almost like a Laguna-style Diagon Alley from Harry Potter, complete with ornate signage, brickwork, and old-fashioned lanterns illuminating the way.
If you happen to visit when it's gloomy and overcast, you'll really feel like you've stepped through a portal to a quaint European village. Some of the business names are even in foreign languages to further add to the Old World feel. According to Google Maps, the district is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Individual shops may have different hours.
What shops are included within Peppertree Lane?
With such a small footprint, Peppertree Lane can't hold more than a handful of shops and restaurants. Two mainstays of Peppertree Lane include La Rue du Chocolat and Gelato Paradiso. So, if you're in the mood for tasty sweets, you should save Peppertree Lane for after a meal. Both establishments take great pride in offering high-quality products, from expertly crafted chocolates and candies to hand-made Italian-style gelato.
Outside of these two dessert places, you can knock back a pint or two at the Saloon, which is an excellent hangout spot for both Laguna locals and tourists alike. The Saloon has a distinct pub atmosphere, meaning if you're going in there solo, you just might come out with a friend or two. Smitten is on the opposite side, and it's the perfect place to buy chic fashion for when you're out and about at a late-night California bonfire.