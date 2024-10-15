Hidden In California's Laguna Beach Is A Historic Alley Full Of Shops, Charm, And Treats

The Golden State is known for many things. Hollywood, sunshine, and hundreds of miles of coastline. If you're a beach bum, there are tons of underrated beach towns in California to choose from. While surfers and swimmers know about crowd-free beaches in Orange County, fewer know about secret spots on land.

In Laguna Beach, there's a gorgeous place hiding in plain sight: Peppertree Lane. Laguna Beach is already world-famous for its opulent houses, trendy bar scene, and reality TV shows. However, if you take the time to explore this little nook off of the S Coast Highway, you'll be entranced by its quirkiness and charm.

Shopping districts are practically a dime a dozen in Southern California, so what makes Peppertree Lane so special? It's not the size, as the entire area spans just over one city block. It's not the abundance of shops, as there are only five unique businesses on-site. Instead, what really sets Peppertree Lane apart is the vibe. Once you visit, you'll get sucked in and want to return over and over again.

