These Underrated Beach Towns In California Are A Beautiful Escape From Crowds

California is full of famous beaches that draw tourists from around the world. The popular beach towns can get quite crowded during high season and parking impossible to find. But the coast of California is actually 840 miles long, so you can find numerous beaches and beach towns along the way. Many of them are relatively free from crowds, even during peak season.

These underrated beach towns still offer beautiful beaches and charming walkable communities that don't lose out to the more famous destinations. Often, they're less crowded because of their locations that take longer to reach, but it doesn't mean that they're any less beautiful. In fact, they're worth the trek. They're a mix of secluded coastal towns without much amenities to under-the-radar towns that actually also offer a lot to do beyond the beaches. Whichever type of destination you're looking for, these are the California beach towns you should go to if you want to avoid the crowds.