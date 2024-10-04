These Underrated Beach Towns In California Are A Beautiful Escape From Crowds
California is full of famous beaches that draw tourists from around the world. The popular beach towns can get quite crowded during high season and parking impossible to find. But the coast of California is actually 840 miles long, so you can find numerous beaches and beach towns along the way. Many of them are relatively free from crowds, even during peak season.
These underrated beach towns still offer beautiful beaches and charming walkable communities that don't lose out to the more famous destinations. Often, they're less crowded because of their locations that take longer to reach, but it doesn't mean that they're any less beautiful. In fact, they're worth the trek. They're a mix of secluded coastal towns without much amenities to under-the-radar towns that actually also offer a lot to do beyond the beaches. Whichever type of destination you're looking for, these are the California beach towns you should go to if you want to avoid the crowds.
Avila Beach
Avila Beach gets more sun than any other beach in the area thanks to the microclimate created by its location in Port San Luis Harbor. Located on the Central Coast, Avila Beach is about a 3.5-hour drive from Los Angeles and mostly attracts local visitors. There are three beaches in town, but the main one (which is also called Avila beach) is located right next to town. It's a family-friendly beach with restroom facilities, picnic areas, volleyball nets and even a basketball court. No dogs are allowed on this beach, but they are allowed on nearby Olde Port Beach.
The Avila Beach Promenade is located right in front of the beach and is lined with shops, restaurants, wine bars, and more. There are more restaurants a short drive away on Harford Pier, plus hiking trails nearby. Not only is this spot great for a beach vacation, it's also perfect for soaking in hot springs.
Capitola Beach
The seaside town of Capitola is located right next to Santa Cruz in Northern California. The town is known for Venetian Court, the colorful Italian-style condominiums that can be seen from the beach and probably the most photographed part of town. Capitola is actually the oldest beach resort on the Pacific Coast. Although these days it has a sleepier reputation, the sandy beach that first attracted resortgoers is still as scenic as ever.
While Capitola Beach can get busy with day-trippers on summer weekends because the city hosts concerts and beach festivals, the wide sandy beach is large enough that it doesn't feel crowded. Other than sunbathing and relaxing, there are also volleyball nets for people who want to try their hand at a game.
Capitola Village has a historic charm along with a number of restaurants, coffee shops and bars all within walking distance from the beach.
Encinitas
Just 25 miles north of San Diego, Encinitas offers a less crowded alternative to the beaches in San Diego. In particular, the coastal stretch along Leucadia is still rather quaint and rustic, with great local restaurants and secluded beaches.
Corner Pizza is great for a quick bite and Atelier Manna has been drawing in customers with their creative brunch dishes and nonalcoholic drinks. Just because Leucadia seems rather rustic, however, that doesn't mean you can't get a luxury stay here. On the northern end is Alila Marea Beach, a minimalist luxury hotel perched on a bluff with stunning views of the coast and easy access to South Ponto Beach just below the resort.
A stretch of beaches can be found alongside Leucadia, from Grandview Surf Beach to Leucadia State Beach. All the beaches are located below the cliff, and accessible via well-maintained stairs. If you're looking to skip the stairs or are looking for more facilities, head towards downtown Encinitas and visit Moonlight State Beach.
Mendocino
The quaint small towns along the coast of Mendocino County are free from crowds primarily because of how hard it is to get there. The closest airport is the Sonoma County airport, which is still two hours away, and is only a small domestic airport. The result? A charming and quiet town with small inns and family-owned restaurants.
The luxury boutique hotel Nicholson House is a great place to stay, and it's just a stone's throw away to one of the town's best restaurants, the 56-year-old Cafe Beaujolais. Since Mendocino was an art colony in the 1950s, today you can still find a number of art galleries around town. And then, of course, there's the beach. Portuguese beach is a secluded beach located within Mendocino Headlands State Park. It's typically free from crowds regardless of the season, and is dog friendly.
Another thing you must do while there is to head two miles north to Russian Gulch State Park, a hiker's heaven. This state park has everything from beaches to fern canyons to waterfall hikes. It also offers beautiful views of Russian Gulch Bridge, an iconic image of this area.
Point Arena
Further south on the Mendocino coast is Point Arena, a tiny town just south of the Point Arena-Stornetta Public Lands. The Point Arena-Stornetta Public Lands are 1,100 acres of protected area along the coast with stunning seaside cliffs, an estuary, beaches, and the picturesque Point Arena Lighthouse. Just south of Point Arena is Schooner Gulch State Beach. Though you need to hike to reach the beach, it's well worth it. This beach is expansive with hardly anyone around, and the northern end is famously known as Bowling Ball Beach due to the interesting spherical sandstone concretions that you can see at low tide.
With a population of less than 500 people, Point Arena is almost a ghost town, yet it's also home to one of the best restaurants on the Mendocino Coast, Izakaya Gama. Point Arena is also home to B. Bryan Preserve which preserves and breeds African hoof stock, so you can go on a self-guided safari to see giraffes and zebras.
Montecito
Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle are just some of the famous names who have chosen to call Montecito home. This unincorporated town just east of Santa Barbara draws the rich and famous because it offers quiet and relaxation. Lucky for travelers, that also means this destination offers a crowd-free beach town getaway. Butterfly Beach is a favorite among Montecito locals, and it's a beach where you can catch both sunrises and sunsets because the beach stretches from east to west. Plus, the beach is dogfriendly as long as the dog is on leash.
While the affluent town is not a cheap place to stay, the upscale lodgings here are perfect for some luxury rest and relaxation. One of the best places to stay in Montecito is the Rosewood Miramar Beach, which is also home to a Michelin-starred restaurant, Caruso. It's not just luxury resorts here, though. Stroll along Coast Village Road or head to Montecito Country Mart to check out some local spots like Bettina.
Half Moon Bay
A small coastal town south of San Francisco, Half Moon Bay is perhaps best known for two things: the biggest surf waves on the West Coast at Mavericks, and The Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay. Sleepy Half Moon Bay also offers breathtaking scenery that is quintessential Northern California (and don't worry, there are many other lodging options that are more affordable than The Ritz-Carlton). There's Half Moon Bay State Beach, which is actually a state park made up of four different beaches with plenty of parking. Have dogs? Head to Poplar Beach, where you can also go horseback riding. Some of the area's beaches are also perfect for tidepooling. There are many hiking trails in the area that offer stunning views of the coast.
Downtown Half Moon Bay is charming and walkable, and there's plenty to eat and drink in town. For simple seafood dishes that are a must when visiting beach towns, head to Barbara's Fishtrap or Sam's Chowder House.This California town also shows off its multicultural influences, with great Himalayan and Mediterranean food too.
Dana Point
In between the busy beaches in Los Angeles and San Diego lies a lesser-known and crowd-free beach town called Dana Point. Dana Point boasts 6.5 miles of beaches and is the original California surf town, yet today it's a rather under-the-radar destination compared to the surrounding area. You can spend a leisurely day picnicking on Doheny State Beach or relax at Dana Strand Beach without the crowds. There are a few kayak and paddleboard rentals in the area for visitors who want to hit the water.
When you're done with the beach, hop on a boat for a whale watching tour. After all, Dana Point is often called the Dolphin and Whale Watching Capital of the World. You can also go on a hike at Dana Point Headlands Conservation Area for scenic coastal views for days. There are a few casual local restaurants in Dana Point Harbor, but The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel nearby is there for those looking to splurge on a romantic fine dining meal, or some of the best sushi omakase in the area.
Avalon
This particular beach town takes one hour on a boat to reach from three ports on the mainland in Southern California. Avalon is the only city on the Amalfi Coast-esque Catalina island. There's quite a bit to do here other than the public beaches, from ziplining to submarine tours. No automobiles are allowed in Avalon, so most get around by walking, biking, or using golf carts, which adds to the charm of this town.
Summer weekends, especially in July, can be pretty busy for Avalon, but it's still more relaxed than over on the mainland. You can also head to Two Harbors on the other side of Catalina to explore even more of the island. Between the variety of restaurants to choose from, spas to get you relaxed (perhaps after a kayaking trip), and other amenities, this island a great all-around vacation spot.
Bolinas
Bolinas is about an hour north of San Francisco, but this small coastal community feels worlds away. In fact, many miss this spot because the roads that lead to it are unmarked. The population of Bolinas is just under 1,500 people, and they're known to be reclusive (hence the reason there are no signs). Given the locals' preference for privacy, it's important to be respectful when you visit this quiet town. On the edge of town is Bolinas Beach, a small dog-friendly sandy beach that is good for beginner surfers. Funny enough, locals have been giving the beach 1-star reviews to deter tourists from coming. There are a handful of cafes and eateries in town that serve local seafood and produce.
If you're here and looking for a larger beach to visit, just across the inlet from Bolinas is the underrated Stinson Beach which, in contrast to Bolinas, is popular with day-trippers from the San Francisco Bay Area. Bolinas is also the starting point for the famous but challenging hike to Alamere Falls, for those who are so inclined to tackle a 13.7-mile hike.
Eureka
Eureka is the northernmost beach town on this list. Located in Humboldt County, Eureka is only about 100 miles south of the Oregon border. For a beach day in Eureka, drive across the channel to the Samoa Peninsula. Samoa Beach on this peninsula is a wide open beach that's great for sunset viewing. There are no amenities or facilities here, but no crowds either. On the southern end you'll find the Samoa Dunes, which are popular for off-roading.
Eureka is a bigger city than the other beach towns on this list, and is known as an artsy community with quite a few art galleries and studios. Eureka's old town is dotted with Victorian mansions including a lovely pink one called The Pink Lady that you can now dine or stay at. There are plenty of restaurants and shops in the old town area, and quite a few more in the surrounding neighborhoods. Phatsy Kline's Parlor Lounge is a fun one with good food, cocktails, and live music (and plenty of cat-themed art on the wall).
Cayucos
Cayucos is a low-key town between Morro Bay and Cambria. Many road-trippers have probably passed it on the way north to Hearst Castle. Next time you do, perhaps stop a while. The town is known for its public fishing pier since you don't need a fishing license to cast a line here. The pier today is 982-feet long and a nice place to stroll and take in the sea breeze. It's located on the northern side of the white, sandy Cayucos State Beach.
Cayucos is a blast from the past in more ways than one. The town is also known for its antique stores which are always fun to browse, even when you're not looking for anything in particular. There are a few charming local restaurants around town, and despite Cayucos being a sleepy little town most people don't know about, it's also the headquarters of the world-famous Brown Butter Cookie Company.
The town also offers a coastal activity that's a little different: You can go on a guided seaweed foraging adventure here.
Oxnard
Located between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, Oxnard offers a more less-crowded, budget beach town getaway than the two cities. There are five different beaches you can visit in Oxnard, from the family-friendly Hobie Beach with its protected waters to Mandalay Beach with its rolling sand dunes. The area is also popular with surfers from all over Southern California. Want more ocean fun? Take the ferry over to Channel Islands National Park. The uninhabited islands are about a 1-2 hour boat ride away, depending on which island you're heading to.
Oxnard itself has plenty of things to do and a number of restaurants, bars, and breweries. The city even launched a promotion for the Oxnard Taco Trail, giving out free T-shirts for people who visit all 15 spots on the trail. Heritage Square is a lovely area to walk around, with preserved Victorian-era homes among restaurants and boutique shops.
Morro Bay
The most famous landmark in the underrated seaside city of Morro Bay is the Morro Rock, a large volcanic plug that rises up 576 feet out of the ocean, just off of the coast of Morro Bay. South of the rock you'll find Morro Rock Jetty Beach, a small beach that offers impressive views. There are other beaches in the area to choose from, too, including the dog-friendly Toro Creek Beach and sandy Morro Strand State Beach.
The town has a number of family-owned restaurants. Giovanni's Fish Market & Galley is a fun one to visit as it is Morro Bay's oldest fish market and seafood restaurant, but you can also find tacos and Thai food here. The Embarcadero is a fun area to walk around in and perhaps do some souvenir shopping. As a bonus, the South T-Pier in Morro Bay is a great place to spot otters.