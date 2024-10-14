Discover A Unique Look Into American History At These Pretty Islands In The New York Harbor
It may be located just a stone's throw from the New Jersey shoreline at Liberty State Park, but Lady Liberty has long been an icon featured in countless New York City movies. The Statue of Liberty sits atop Liberty Island, beckoning boaters toward the Upper Bay and Ellis Island, the main port of entry for immigrants to the United States from 1892 until 1954. Together, the two islands make up the Statue of Liberty National Monument, a site that has welcomed more than 50 million visitors in addition to the 12 million immigrants whose American story began there.
Visitors can access the islands from Liberty State Park in New Jersey or Battery Park in New York City by riding a ferry operated by Statue City Cruises, the only authorized ticket seller for access to the monument and museum on the islands. Other ferry operators may get you to the islands, but you will not be able to access the museum or the Statue of Liberty. With a New York CityPASS, a multipurpose pass that gets you discounts and admission to several city attractions for up to nine days, your access to the ferry, museum, and monument is included.
The islands tell the story of American immigration and innovation
Visiting both Liberty and Ellis Islands are a full day's activities, and unlike Times Square, these aren't tourist traps that'll bleed you dry. The three-story museum on Ellis Island includes interactive displays, life-sized models, and a huge store of information, including stations to look up your own relatives' entry date onto the island. The museum and statue are open daily from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., with the last entrance at 4 p.m.
The ground floor tells the story of immigration to the United States, divided into the years before the immigration station opened on Ellis Island (from 1550 to 1890), and the years since its closure, where visitors can answer some of the questions asked of new immigrants on their naturalization test. On the second floor, visitors can recreate the journey of waiting in the grand hall to register and learn about the health tests immigrants endured while being processed through the site. The third floor highlights the story of the buildings and infrastructure, and guests can see an exhibit of items left and donated by immigrants who passed through the facility.
On Liberty Island (formerly known as Bedloe's Island), visitors can climb the 215 steps of the Statue of Liberty's pedestal or use the elevator for a view from the observation deck. To continue onto the crown, you'll have to walk an additional 162 steps — there's no elevator for this section. Tickets to visit the pedestal and the crown — just the pedestal, or the pedestal plus the crown — are occasionally available on-site, but it's highly recommended to book these tickets ahead with your ferry tickets because they are more limited. A museum on the island opened in 2019 and describes the manufacturing of the statue.
Getting to Ellis and Liberty Island is easier than you think
Taking a ferry from New York or New Jersey to Liberty National Monument is fairly straightforward. A general admission ticket gains you access to ride the ferry, visit the Ellis Island museum and the grounds of the Statue of Liberty, as well as the Liberty Island Museum. In addition, you'll receive an audio tour headset and pack so you can explore the islands at your own pace. Tickets for the statue's pedestal, or the pedestal and crown, are separate options. The general ticket costs $25. Hard Hat Tours of the hospitals on Ellis Island cost an additional $50 per person.
From New York's Battery Park, ferries depart regularly until the late afternoon. The ferry arrives first at Liberty Island, then at Ellis Island. Trips between the islands continue through the day in 20- to 25-minute intervals. The route from Liberty State Park in New Jersey stops first at Ellis Island and then Liberty Island. Ferry rides take 10 to 20 minutes in all directions.
When arriving at the ferry terminals in New York and New Jersey, you'll pass through an airport-like security area for screening. Another security checkpoint is located on Liberty Island for those with crown or pedestal tickets. Lockers are available for prohibited items at the statue, which include backpacks, food and drinks, and full-sized umbrellas. If you're taking the New Jersey ferry, check out Liberty Science Center when you're back on the mainland. If you're taking a round-trip from Battery Park, grab a bite to eat at New York's pedestrian-only Stone Street District after your ferry ride.