Discover A Unique Look Into American History At These Pretty Islands In The New York Harbor

Visiting both Liberty and Ellis Islands are a full day's activities, and unlike Times Square, these aren't tourist traps that'll bleed you dry. The three-story museum on Ellis Island includes interactive displays, life-sized models, and a huge store of information, including stations to look up your own relatives' entry date onto the island. The museum and statue are open daily from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., with the last entrance at 4 p.m.

The ground floor tells the story of immigration to the United States, divided into the years before the immigration station opened on Ellis Island (from 1550 to 1890), and the years since its closure, where visitors can answer some of the questions asked of new immigrants on their naturalization test. On the second floor, visitors can recreate the journey of waiting in the grand hall to register and learn about the health tests immigrants endured while being processed through the site. The third floor highlights the story of the buildings and infrastructure, and guests can see an exhibit of items left and donated by immigrants who passed through the facility.

On Liberty Island (formerly known as Bedloe's Island), visitors can climb the 215 steps of the Statue of Liberty's pedestal or use the elevator for a view from the observation deck. To continue onto the crown, you'll have to walk an additional 162 steps — there's no elevator for this section. Tickets to visit the pedestal and the crown — just the pedestal, or the pedestal plus the crown — are occasionally available on-site, but it's highly recommended to book these tickets ahead with your ferry tickets because they are more limited. A museum on the island opened in 2019 and describes the manufacturing of the statue.

